Saudi support fund to provide economic stimulus for Tadawul-listed companies

Saudi support fund to provide economic stimulus for Tadawul-listed companies
The agreement with Tadawul, the Saudi Stock Exchange, is to provide economic stimulus for listed companies. (File: Reuters)
Updated 17 January 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Projects Support Fund Initiative has signed an agreement with Tadawul, the Saudi Stock Exchange, to provide economic stimulus for listed companies.

The initiative targets private sector companies in the healthcare, education and large real estate development sectors, in a bid to help gross domestic product growth, create employment and support local companies.

The agreement was finalised on Sunday and was signed by Fahad Al-Saif, CEO of the National Debt Management Center, and Tadawul CEO Khalid Al-Hussan.

“The agreement targets companies listed in the Saudi Stock Exchange, indicating that the stimulus is to be provided through long-term loans to the companies,” Tadawul said in a press statement.

Listed companies will see their financing limits increased and Tadawul said it was confident the move would encourage more companies to list on the exchange.

“This comes within the framework of initiatives to incentivize and encourage private sector companies to offer and list their shares on the stock exchange. This is one of the initiatives of the Financial Sector Development Program, which targets the development of the economy and the diversification of revenue sources, through the deepening of the financial sector and the development of the Saudi Stock Exchange to achieve Saudi Vision 2030 by becoming an advanced stock exchange.”

The Projects Support Fund Initiative was established as part of the government’s stimulus initiatives with an initial capital of SR10 billion ($2.67 billion).

It was reported earlier this month that Saudi Arabia is set to lead the regional initial public offering (IPO) market this year, with authorities believed to be viewing over 15 potential listing applications.

According to a report from the Kuwait-based KAMCO Investment Company, the Kingdom “continued to provide leadership for primary markets in 2020” as four out of the seven IPOs in the region were on Tadawul.

The Kingdom also dominated in terms of IPO proceeds generated, accounting for 78 percent — or $1.45 billion — of issuance.

In December Tadawul said it planned to start laying the groundwork for its own IPO, with the launch expected after 2021. 

Al-Hussan told a Bloomberg webinar that 2020 had been “an exceptional year” but “the market reacted proactively” to the impact of the pandemic.

Ammar Al-Khudairy, chairman of Samba Financial Group, echoed his optimism. “A nice number (a dozen or so) of IPOs are coming up in 2021,” he said at the same webinar.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Tadawul

Swissport expands further into Saudi Arabia

Swissport expands further into Saudi Arabia
Swissport expands further into Saudi Arabia

DUBAI: Swissport has signed an agreement to manage airport ground handling services in Saudi Arabia for the Air France-KLM Group until 2025.

The new agreement will see the Swiss firm handle all flights for the European carrier in and out of Saudi Arabia, including freighter services and ramp handling. It covers all airlines of the Air France-KLM Group, including KLM, Air France, Air France Cargo, Martinair and Transavia.

“We are excited and honored by the renewed confidence Air France-KLM puts in our business and our people in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Gerold Tumulka, CEO of Swissport Middle East, said in a press statement.

“By including all airlines of the group into the contract, we are the preferred partner for Air France-KLM in the region. We look forward to standing by their side through the market recovery and [supporting] them post-Covid as prospects get brighter.”

The contract win is part of Swissport’s growth strategy in the Middle East. Just recently, the firm added Al-Qassim as a fourth airport to its Saudi portfolio. Swissport has operated in the Kingdom since 2016, with services in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.

Swissport Middle East has also been operating in Oman since 2017, together with its partner Al Jarwani Group, which holds 30 percent of the joint venture.

In 2019, Swissport International provided airport ground services for some 265 million airline passengers and handled roughly 4.6 million tons of air freight in 115 cargo warehouses worldwide. It employs around 45,600 employees across 298 airports in 47 countries and six continents.

Topics: Swissport Saudi Arabia

