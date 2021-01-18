Omnicom’s 180 agency launches in MENA

RIYADH: Omnicom agency 180 is expanding into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region with offices in Dubai and Doha.

180 launched its first office in Amsterdam nearly 20 years ago with a second one in Los Angeles. Along with its MENA offices in the UAE and Qatar, the agency is now also setting up shop in New York as part of its expansion strategy.

The agency’s global operations are led by Amsterdam-based CEO Sander Volten, alongside Al Moseley, global chairman and chief creative officer, based in Los Angeles.

“Since the founding of 180, the agency has always been hyper focused on bringing different and fresh perspectives to our clients and consumers,” said Volten.

“With its interconnected hubs across different continents, 180 provides a fresh new perspective, emanating from an ecosystem of expertise, international talent, and modern creative solutions powered by data, audience intelligence, and social to better serve clients and give their brands relevance on a global scale.”

Youssef Chahine, general manager at 180’s sister agency TBWA\RAAD, will lead the operations of the MENA hub, although it is unclear as to whether he will maintain both roles.

“We intend to be a premium partner to the region’s most ambitious brands, ensuring they have access to transformative, world-class talent to help them lead on both a global and regional scale,” said Chahine.

The MENA team will work day-to-day with clients on the ground and will have access to the brand building, design, brand strategy, digital, and partnership experience of the 180 ecosystem in Los Angeles, New York, and Amsterdam.

Although 180 MENA is launching now, the agency has been working with regional clients such as Qatar Airways and Al Jazeera for nearly 10 years through its Amsterdam office.

Moseley said: “After a decade of experience in the region, we are excited about having a team on the ground. We think it’s fair to say that if there is one region on Earth that knows what it means to see the world as it could be, it’s the MENA region.”