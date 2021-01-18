You are here

Omnicom's 180 agency launches in MENA

Omnicom’s 180 agency launches in MENA
Updated 18 January 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Omnicom’s 180 agency launches in MENA

Omnicom’s 180 agency launches in MENA
  • 180 launched its first office in Amsterdam nearly 20 years ago with a second one in Los Angeles
Updated 18 January 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

RIYADH: Omnicom agency 180 is expanding into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region with offices in Dubai and Doha.

180 launched its first office in Amsterdam nearly 20 years ago with a second one in Los Angeles. Along with its MENA offices in the UAE and Qatar, the agency is now also setting up shop in New York as part of its expansion strategy.

The agency’s global operations are led by Amsterdam-based CEO Sander Volten, alongside Al Moseley, global chairman and chief creative officer, based in Los Angeles. 

“Since the founding of 180, the agency has always been hyper focused on bringing different and fresh perspectives to our clients and consumers,” said Volten.

“With its interconnected hubs across different continents, 180 provides a fresh new perspective, emanating from an ecosystem of expertise, international talent, and modern creative solutions powered by data, audience intelligence, and social to better serve clients and give their brands relevance on a global scale.” 

Youssef Chahine, general manager at 180’s sister agency TBWA\RAAD, will lead the operations of the MENA hub, although it is unclear as to whether he will maintain both roles.

“We intend to be a premium partner to the region’s most ambitious brands, ensuring they have access to transformative, world-class talent to help them lead on both a global and regional scale,” said Chahine.

The MENA team will work day-to-day with clients on the ground and will have access to the brand building, design, brand strategy, digital, and partnership experience of the 180 ecosystem in Los Angeles, New York, and Amsterdam.

Although 180 MENA is launching now, the agency has been working with regional clients such as Qatar Airways and Al Jazeera for nearly 10 years through its Amsterdam office.

Moseley said: “After a decade of experience in the region, we are excited about having a team on the ground. We think it’s fair to say that if there is one region on Earth that knows what it means to see the world as it could be, it’s the MENA region.”

Topics: Omnicom Media Group MENA

Facebook bows to Turkish demand to name local representative

Updated 18 January 2021
AP

Facebook bows to Turkish demand to name local representative

Facebook bows to Turkish demand to name local representative
  • Facebook said that if it faces pressure on those standards or the global process for reviewing government requests it will withdraw the representative
  • Critics have said the law muzzles dissent from people who have turned to online platforms as Ankara has tightened its grip on mainstream media
Updated 18 January 2021
AP

ISTANBUL: Facebook has started the process of assigning a legal representative in Turkey to comply with a law governing social media companies, Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency said Monday.
The law, which passed in July, requires social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter to maintain representatives in Turkey to deal with complaints about content on their platforms. Companies refusing to designate an official representative are subject to fines, advertising bans and bandwidth reductions that would make their networks too slow to use.
The local representative of social media companies would be tasked with responding to individual requests to take down content violating privacy and personal rights within 48 hours or to provide grounds for rejection. The company would be held liable for damages if the content is not removed or blocked within 24 hours.
The law also requires social media data to be stored in Turkey, raising concerns in a country where the government has a track record of clamping down on free speech.
Turkish authorities have fined the social media giant at least 40 million Turkish lira ($5.3 million) for not complying with the request to assign a representative. Advertising bans for companies who have not complied are set to begin Tuesday.
Facebook will join LinkedIn, YouTube, TikTok, Dailymotion and the Russian social media site VKontakte in setting up legal entities in Turkey. Facebook did not immediately reply to requests for comment.
Amnesty International’s Turkey campaigner Milena Buyum tweeted the law undermines freedom of expression online in a country where independent media is already curtailed .
“The consequences of compliance for human rights are huge: companies would not be able to resist arbitrary blocking/banning requests, would be compelled to provide user data,” she said.

Topics: Facebook Turkey

