Riyad Bank plans to launch up to $2.67bn sukuk progam

The bank will determine the number and value of the issuance of Tier 2 sukuk based on the market conditions. (Reuters/File)
Argaam

  • The purpose of the program is to strengthen the bank's capital base
Argaam

Riyad Bank plans to establish a domestic SAR-denominated sukuk issuance program of up to SR10 billion ($2.67 billion), the bank said in a bourse filing today, Jan. 19, 2021.

The program's purpose is to issue and offer senior and/or subordinated sukuk, including the issuance of Tier 2 capital-eligible sukuk in one or more tranches, or through one issuance, or a series of issuances by way of private placement in Saudi Arabia.

The purpose of the program is to strengthen the bank's capital base, as well as support its financial and strategic needs.

Riyad Capital has been mandated as the sole arranger and dealer for the proposed sukuk program.

The bank will determine the number and value of the issuance of Tier 2 sukuk based on the market conditions.

The program will be subject to the competent regulatory authorities' approval and will be made in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

Any other relevant material developments will be announced in due course as required by the applicable rules and regulations.

Topics: Sukuk Riyad Bank

Egypt to start printing plastic money in June

Egypt to start printing plastic money in June
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Plastic version of Egyptian 10-pound note will be first off press and central bank will monitor citizens’ reactions
  • Plastic money is similar to paper versions but stronger, less perishable, and more difficult to forge
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s central bank is to start printing plastic money in June.

Khaled Farouk, deputy governor of the Central Bank of Egypt, said operational testing of a new printing press was underway to prepare for the production of polymer notes.

He added that a plastic version of the Egyptian 10-pound note would be first off the press and the bank would monitor citizens’ reactions to the new format.

Plastic money is similar to paper versions but stronger, less perishable, and more difficult to forge. It is also made of environmentally friendly materials which are far less likely to contribute to the spread of viruses.

Farouk said the new polymer notes would not replace paper money currently in circulation and that both would be traded together.

Topics: Egypt Central Bank of Egypt plastic money

