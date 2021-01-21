You are here

KLM to cut 1,000 more jobs, says mandatory COVID-19 testing will ground planes

KLM airplanes are seen parked at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands April 2, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • KLM criticized a proposed govt. plan to require passengers show a negative result from a “fast” COVID-19 test taken within four hours
Reuters

AMSTERDAM: KLM said it would cut an additional 1,000 jobs in 2021 and warned on Thursday that government plans to require all passengers and crew to pass a COVID-19 test before flying to the Netherlands would ground its long-haul flights.
KLM, which already cut 5,000 jobs last year, joined other airlines operating in the Netherlands to criticize a proposed requirement for all inbound passengers to show a negative result from a “fast” COVID-19 test taken within four hours of boarding a plane.
“The Netherlands would be the only country in the world to adopt such far-reaching measures,” the companies said in a statement.
KLM said that the new rule, proposed by the Dutch government on Wednesday, would force it to halt all 270 of its current long-haul flights from Friday, due to the risk of continually having crew members grounded and quarantined in foreign countries.
The company’s decision means it would also have to stop operating freight-only flights from Asia, which has been one of its few business lines to grow during the coronavirus crisis, offsetting revenue losses of roughly two-thirds overall.
Thursday’s statement asking the government to reconsider was published by KLM and signed by easyJet, Corendon, Transavia, TUI and Barin and said it had “support” from the International Aviation and Transport Association (IATA).
The rule threatens the Netherlands “being connected with the rest of the world, the Dutch trading position and employment in the aviation sector,” the companies said.

NCB’s merger with Samba will reinforce asset management subsidiaries: Moody’s

The merger between National Commercial Bank (NCB) and Samba Financial Group (Samba) will lead to a consolidation of the groups’ asset management subsidiaries reinforcing the joint entity’s position as Saudi Arabia’s biggest asset manager, Moody’s says. (Reuters/File Photo)
Arab News

NCB’s merger with Samba will reinforce asset management subsidiaries: Moody’s

  • Merger will bring long-term benefits to NCB Capital
  • NCB will also gain access to a new client and business-partner base
Arab News

JEDDAH: The merger between National Commercial Bank (NCB) and Samba Financial Group (Samba) will lead to a consolidation of the groups’ asset management subsidiaries reinforcing the joint entity’s position as Saudi Arabia’s biggest asset manager, according to a report by ratings agency Moody’s.

Moody’s Investors Service predicted the merger was expected to finalize in the second quarter of this year. If successfully executed, the merger will bring long-term benefits to NCB Capital, including some product diversification in the area of fixed income and alternative products, based on the assumption that NCB Capital will be the surviving entity.

NCB will also gain access to a new client and business-partner base.

The combined entity will likely absorb Samba Capital’s clientele, who will benefit from NCB’s stronger franchise and investment discipline.

NCB also has a strong client servicing function, more diversified operations and income streams, and higher income, Moody’s said.

As of the end of September, NCB Capital had a 31 percent market share in Saudi Arabia, making it the largest player. Samba Capital was the sixth-biggest player, with a 4 percent market share.

It is estimated that the merged entity will have a combined market share of around 35 to 40 percent.

Moody’s also expected NCB Capital’s assets under management (AUM) value to increase by between 12 and 15 percent as of September last year, making it a dominant player in the Saudi market.

The merger, however, will bring some downside risks and challenges, according to Moody’s, which could affect profitability, decision-making, and budget management. And it is likely to have a short-term negative effect on profitability due to merger-related expenses. However, expected synergies will support operational efficiency and profitability over time, the report said.

While the merger will bring some diversification, the products offered will be similar, ranging from equity, fixed income, and multi assets to alternative products. Samba Capital introduced Saudi Arabia’s first-ever sovereign sukuk fund in 2019.

Since the asset management business is heavily reliant on its employees’ quality, Moody’s considers this to be a significant risk.

In addition, smooth and efficient decision-making processes may be affected due to the merged entity’s more complicated organizational structure, potentially leading to compliance and risk management issues, or even regulatory disputes. Duplication of costs could also be an issue.

NCB and Samba entered into a binding merger agreement in the third quarter of last year. NCB is the largest and oldest bank in Saudi Arabia, and Samba Financial Group is one of the biggest banks in the Kingdom.

