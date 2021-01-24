You are here

  • Home
  • Indonesia says it has seized Iranian and Panamanian tankers

Indonesia says it has seized Iranian and Panamanian tankers

Indonesia says it has seized Iranian and Panamanian tankers
1 / 3
In this photo released by Indonesian Maritime Security Agency (BAKAMLA), Panamanian-flagged MT Frea, left, and Iranian-flagged MT Horse tankers are seen anchored together in Pontianak waters off Borneo island, Indonesia, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP)
Indonesia says it has seized Iranian and Panamanian tankers
2 / 3
In this photo released by Indonesian Maritime Security Agency (BAKAMLA), Iranian-flagged MT Horse and Panamanian-flagged MT Frea, rear, tankers are seen anchored together in Pontianak waters off Borneo island, Indonesia, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP)
Indonesia says it has seized Iranian and Panamanian tankers
3 / 3
In this photo released by Indonesian Maritime Security Agency (BAKAMLA), Iranian-flagged MT Horse, left, and Panamanian-flagged MT Frea tankers are seen anchored together in Pontianak waters off Borneo island, Indonesia, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pq92v

Updated 24 min 19 sec ago
AP

Indonesia says it has seized Iranian and Panamanian tankers

Indonesia says it has seized Iranian and Panamanian tankers
  • Tankers are suspected of a variety of violations including the illegal transfer fuel between ships and spilling oil
  • Authorities were escorting the two tankers to Batam island in Riau Islands province for further investigation
Updated 24 min 19 sec ago
AP

JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities said that they seized an Iranian tanker and Panamanian tanker suspected of carrying out the illegal transfer of oil in their country's waters Sunday.
The tankers — the Iranian-flagged MT Horse and the Panamanian-flagged MT Frea — were seized in waters off Indonesia's West Kalimantan province, said Wisnu Pramadita, a spokesman for the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency.
He said the tankers are suspected of a variety of violations, including not displaying national flags, shutting off their identification systems, anchoring illegally as well as the illegal transfer fuel between ships and spilling oil.
Authorities were escorting the two tankers to Batam island in Riau Islands province for further investigation, he said.
Iranian state television acknowledged the tanker’s seizure, citing Indonesian authorities. The report did not elaborate.
Iran, home to major oil and natural gas reserves, has seen its sales abroad deeply impacted by US sanctions after former President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers in 2018. That cut a crucial source of government revenue in Iran’s long-anemic economy.
In the time since, Iran has relied on black-market sales and deals with Venezuela to keep its sales going.
Iran’s state-owned fleet of oil tankers routinely travel turn off their Automatic Identification System trackers to try and mask where they deliver their cargo. Those AIS beacons, a safety measure so other ships know what’s around them, can be tracked. Analysts say those ships often transfer their oil to other ships, that then sell the crude under false pretenses.

Topics: Indonesia Iran Panama tankers

Related

Iran to begin vaccination in coming weeks, says Rouhani
Middle-East
Iran to begin vaccination in coming weeks, says Rouhani
Iran, pressured by power blackouts and pollution, targets Bitcoin
Middle-East
Iran, pressured by power blackouts and pollution, targets Bitcoin

US will work with Israel to build on regional normalization agreements: Biden national security adviser

US will work with Israel to build on regional normalization agreements: Biden national security adviser
Updated 13 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

US will work with Israel to build on regional normalization agreements: Biden national security adviser

US will work with Israel to build on regional normalization agreements: Biden national security adviser
Updated 13 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration will work closely with Israel on regional security issues and to build on the country's regional normalization agreements, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told his Israeli counterpart, according to a statement on Sunday.
"They discussed opportunities to enhance the partnership over the coming months, including by building on the success of Israel's normalization arrangements with UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco," according to a statement on Sullivan's call on Saturday with Israel's Meir Ben Shabbat.
Sullivan also extended an invitation to begin a strategic dialogue in the near term, the statement said.

Topics: Israel UAE-Israel relations Abraham Accords

Related

Members of the Proud Boys, including organizer Joe Biggs, third from right, march across the Hawthorne Bridge during an "End Domestic Terrorism" rally in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Biggs was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 for taking part in the siege of the US Capitol earlier this month. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, file)
World
Biden orders review of domestic violent extremism threat
One of the world’s oldest mosques has been uncovered by a team of archaeologists from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem on the shores of Israel’s Sea of Galilee. (Facebook: Tiberias/ Tiberiades Excavations חפירות טבריה)
Middle-East
Mosque dating back to Levant conquest unearthed in Israel

Latest updates

Israeli cabinet approves deal upgrading ties with Morocco
Israeli cabinet approves deal upgrading ties with Morocco
UAE cabinet approves establishment of embassy in Tel Aviv
UAE cabinet approves establishment of embassy in Tel Aviv
US will work with Israel to build on regional normalization agreements: Biden national security adviser
US will work with Israel to build on regional normalization agreements: Biden national security adviser
Indonesia says it has seized Iranian and Panamanian tankers
Indonesia says it has seized Iranian and Panamanian tankers
Saudi Arabia announces lowest number of COVID-19 deaths since March
Saudi Arabia announces lowest number of COVID-19 deaths since March

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.