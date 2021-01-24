Egypt partners with Russia for desalination devices factory

CAIRO: Egypt is looking to Russian expertise to help improve the quality of locally produced seawater desalination devices and technologies, with the hope of setting up a specialized factory as part of the partnership between the two countries.

The decision was announced following talks between the Russian Rusnano organization, the Arab Organization for Industrialization, the Armed Forces Engineering Authority and Alexandria University.

“With this cooperation, we aim to increase the manufacturing of seawater desalination plants equipment and components with Egyptian national expertise,” the head of the Arab Organization for Industrialization, Abdel Moneim El-Terras, was quoted as saying.

El-Terras said that discussions had been held on establishing a specialized factory, in partnership with Russia, and with the technological capabilities of the Arab Organization for Industrialization.

He said that Rusnano was one of the most important and specialized entities in seawater desalination, adding that the discussions also aimed to increase local Egyptian production to reduce the need to import components.

El-Terras also discussed the possibility of signing an agreement to use Russian technology to convert cars to run on natural gas.