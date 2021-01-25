You are here

China was largest recipient of FDI in 2020 — UNCTAD report

In this Jan. 25, 2020, file photo, an ambulance drives across a nearly empty bridge in Wuhan, China, after the city was placed under a 76-day lockdown amid a rising COVID-19 outbreak. China managed to place the contagion under control early while other countries continue to suffer from the pandemic one year after. (Chinatopix via AP, File)
In this Jan. 25, 2020, file photo, an ambulance drives across a nearly empty bridge in Wuhan, China, after the city was placed under a 76-day lockdown amid a rising COVID-19 outbreak. China managed to place the contagion under control early while other countries continue to suffer from the pandemic one year after. (Chinatopix via AP, File)
Updated 25 January 2021
Reuters

China was largest recipient of FDI in 2020 — UNCTAD report

In this Jan. 25, 2020, file photo, an ambulance drives across a nearly empty bridge in Wuhan, China, after the city was placed under a 76-day lockdown amid a rising COVID-19 outbreak. China managed to place the contagion under control early while other countries continue to suffer from the pandemic one year after. (Chinatopix via AP, File)
  • China's $163 billion in inflows last year, compared to $134 billion attracted by the US
  • In 2019, the US had received $251 billion in inflows and China received $140 billion
Updated 25 January 2021
Reuters

China was the largest recipient of foreign direct investment in 2020 as the coronavirus outbreak spread across the world during the course of the year, with the Chinese economy having brought in $163 billion in inflows.
China’s $163 billion in inflows last year, compared to $134 billion attracted by the United States, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said in a report released on Sunday.
In 2019, the United States had received $251 billion in inflows and China received $140 billion.
China’s economy picked up speed in the fourth quarter, with growth beating expectations as it ended a rough coronavirus-striken 2020 in remarkably good shape and remained poised to expand further this year even as the global pandemic rages unabated.
China’s gross domestic product grew 2.3% in 2020, official data showed last week, making China the only major economy in the world to avoid a contraction last year.
The world’s second-largest economy has surprised many with the speed of its recovery from the coronavirus jolt, especially as policymakers have also had to navigate tense US-China relations on trade and other fronts.
Overall, global FDI had collapsed in 2020, falling by 42% to an estimated $859 billion, from $1.5 trillion in 2019, according to the UNCTAD report.
“FDI finished 2020 more than 30% below the trough after the global financial crisis in 2009,” the UNCTAD said on Sunday.
FDI flows fell by 37% in Latin American and the Caribbean, by 18% in Africa, and by 4% in developing Asia, the report added.
East Asia accounted for a third of global FDI in 2020, while FDI flows to developed countries fell by 69%.

Topics: China's economy United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) FDI

IMF: Iraq has requested emergency assistance

IMF: Iraq has requested emergency assistance
Updated 25 January 2021
Reuters

IMF: Iraq has requested emergency assistance

IMF: Iraq has requested emergency assistance
  • The OPEC member's economy has only a small manufacturing base and almost all goods are dollar-priced imports
Updated 25 January 2021
Reuters

Iraq has requested emergency assistance from the International Monetary Fund and talks are ongoing between the parties, the IMF said late on Sunday.
Iraqi Finance Minister Ali Allawi told Bloomberg News earlier that Iraq was in talks with the IMF for a $6 billion loan package.
“The Iraqi authorities have requested emergency assistance from the IMF under the Rapid Financing Instrument, and indicated their intention to also request a longer-term arrangement with the Fund in support of planned economic reforms,” an IMF representative said in an emailed statement.
“Discussions of the authorities’ request for emergency assistance are ongoing.”
The IMF’s Rapid Financing Instrument provides quick financial assistance, which is available to all member countries facing an urgent balance-of-payments need.
Financial assistance under the RFI is provided without the need for a full-fledged program or review, according to the IMF website https://bit.ly/3c6YubX.
Iraq may ask for an additional $4 billion in low-cost loans through another program linked to government reforms, Allawi said on Sunday.
Iraq devalued the dinar last month after a collapse in global oil prices, a major source of Iraq’s financial resources.
Allawi told Bloomberg that Iraq also planned other types of funding to help plug the budget gap. Once the spending plan was approved, the government would move to issue $5 billion in domestic bonds to expand its financial base.
The OPEC member’s economy has only a small manufacturing base and almost all goods are dollar-priced imports.

Topics: Iraq

