You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt using development finance to boost private sector: minister

Egypt using development finance to boost private sector: minister

Egypt using development finance to boost private sector: minister
A general view of buildings by the Nile River in Cairo, Egypt July 2, 2019. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8yw5c

Updated 26 sec ago
Reuters

Egypt using development finance to boost private sector: minister

Egypt using development finance to boost private sector: minister
  • State-led economic activity has helped cushion the economic impact of COVID-19
  • Egypt has a development finance portfolio of nearly $25 billion, attracting $9.9 billion in 2020
Updated 26 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt will push development financing as a way to expand private sector engagement, leveraging support obtained during the coronavirus pandemic, with a focus on green projects and sustainable growth, the international cooperation minister said.
The government wants the private sector to play a bigger role, though non-oil private investment and private-sector activity has lagged, and stake sales in state firms have been delayed by market downturns and the pandemic.
State-led economic activity has helped cushion the economic impact of COVID-19.
Egypt is well placed to tap cheap, long-term development financing from lenders like the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the European Investment Bank (EIB), which can bolster the private sector while raising governance and environmental standards, International Cooperation Minister Rania al-Mashat told Reuters.
"As we continue to push the frontiers with a green recovery, with an energy strategy that moves into renewables even more forcefully, there are venues, very attractive venues, for such financing, not just for government projects but also for private sector projects.
"And we have announced that 2021 for us is the year of more private sector engagement."
Egypt has a development finance portfolio of nearly $25 billion, attracting $9.9 billion in 2020, a third of which was directed to the private sector, Mashat said. Development financing represents about 10% of public debt and 25% of external debt, she added.
Much of the funding has gone to areas such as transport, infrastructure, water and renewable energy.
Egypt implemented major reforms from 2016 under a three-year IMF loan programme, devaluing the currency, cutting most energy subsidies and imposing a value-added tax.
The reforms were praised for stabilising the economy, but critics say many poorer Egyptians have not felt the benefits and have questioned the prospects for job-creating growth.
In June 2020, Egypt agreed to a $5.2 billion standby loan with the IMF that aims to encourage private sector engagement and structural reform.
"One of the goals or principles of this programme is private sector engagement and structural reforms that actually try and address some of the challenges or impediments so that we pave the way for more growth and more employment," Mashat said.

Topics: Egypt Finance Development

Related

Special Egypt registers three new coronavirus vaccines within days
Middle-East
Egypt registers three new coronavirus vaccines within days
Special Egypt: Ethiopia has delayed reaching agreement on the GERD
Middle-East
Egypt: Ethiopia has delayed reaching agreement on the GERD

Saudi fintech startup secures $1.2m seed funding

Saudi fintech startup secures $1.2m seed funding
Updated 26 January 2021
Arab News

Saudi fintech startup secures $1.2m seed funding

Saudi fintech startup secures $1.2m seed funding
  • The Kingdom has proved to be a fruitful market for investment in startups
Updated 26 January 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: A Saudi financial technology company has raised $1.2 million in seed funding.

Hakbah’s success comes six months after the Riyadh-based startup received regulatory approval from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) to operate in the Kingdom.

The specific investors behind the financing have not been revealed.

Founded in late 2018 by Naif AbuSaida, Hakbah specializes in alternative saving and savings groups.

On its LinkedIn profile, the firm describes its mission “is to digitize financial habits by developing innovative savings products that help increase financial inclusion, support a non-cash society, and bridge the gender gap in savings.”

Hakbah graduated from the DIFC Fintech Accelerator Program 2019 in Dubai.

The Kingdom has proved to be a fruitful market for investment in startups. Saudi Arabia recorded a 35 percent year-on-year increase in the number of investment deals in the technology startup sector last year, according to a new industry report.

A study by data research platform Magnitt found that the Kingdom accounted for 18 percent of the 496 investment deals throughout the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region last year.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt were the largest markets, accounting for 68 percent of total deals. However, while the Kingdom saw the number of investment deals increase by more than one-third, the UAE and Egypt witnessed volume decreases of 17 percent and 10 percent, respectively.

When it came to the monetary value of the deals, Saudi Arabia recorded a surge of 55 percent year-on-year to $152 million.

Nabeel Koshak, CEO at Saudi Venture Capital Co., said: “Saudi Arabia is witnessing an increase in the quality and quantity in the deal flow of startups. I am thrilled by the distinguished entrepreneurs who are creating fast growth and scalable startups.

“Despite the slowdown of (the coronavirus disease) COVID-19, Saudi Arabia saw a record increase in venture capital funding (55 percent) in 2020 compared with 2019.”

In its predictions for this year, Magnitt forecast that Saudi Arabia would overtake Egypt by total number of investments and capital deployed and become second only to the UAE in the rankings.

Topics: fintech

Related

Dubai sees surge in bank financing, new fintech firms in 2020
Business & Economy
Dubai sees surge in bank financing, new fintech firms in 2020
Mambu & Ta3meed partner to develop Islamic fintech in Kingdom
Corporate News
Mambu & Ta3meed partner to develop Islamic fintech in Kingdom

Latest updates

Coronavirus advances could see ‘more normal’ world in 18 months
Sir Simon Stevens, the head of Public Health England, told UK MPs the world could look forward to a “much more normal future” with the onset of new treatments. (Twitter: @NHSEngland)
Weather warnings issued across Saudi Arabia until Saturday
Saudi civil defense called on the public to be wary of the potential dangers of the severe weather conditions and to avoid places where torrents gather. Pictured the Eastern Province. (File/SPA)
Russian victim regains consciousness following stabbing attack in Istanbul
Russian victim regains consciousness following stabbing attack in Istanbul
British Asian celebrities produce video to tackle coronavirus myths
British-Asian celebrities have produced a video to dispel coronavirus myths and urge people to get a vaccine. (AFP/Screenshots/File Photos)
Saudi Arabia, Eritrea foreign ministers discuss strengthening relations
Saudi Arabia, Eritrea foreign ministers discuss strengthening relations

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.