Model Shanina Shaik opens up about life in lockdown

DUBAI: Model Shanina Shaik has taken to social media to open up about lockdown. The 29-year-old revealed the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has “really shaken up” her world in an Instagram post shared with her 2.2 million followers.

The model, who is of Saudi, Pakistani, Lithuanian and Australian descent, uploaded a carousel of images depicting her workouts, her dog Choppa and what she’s been cooking up in her kitchen during lockdown.

She also revealed that she is in the midst of moving from her London flat.

“Lockdown… tears, workouts, cooking and another end to a chapter… moving again. (COVID) has really shaken up my world!” she captioned the post.

Her close friends took to the model’s comment section to offer their support, including Dubai-based influencer Mr. Moudz, who wrote “U got this boo (sic).”

One friend asked Shaik why she doesn’t return to Australia for a while, prompting the model to respond “I really want too!” Alongside three frustrated emojis.

The Victoria’s Secret model moved to London after more than a decade in the US.

However, it seems that she has plans to move back to the US sooner rather than later.

Fellow model Dove Cameron asked Shaik if she was “coming back,” to which Shaik responded “Yes soon. Getting my visa!”

The supermodel’s move comes just weeks after she jetted off to Ghana in December.

Though it was unclear whether the catwalk star traveled to Accra for work or for personal reasons, she seemed to have enjoyed herself in the West African country, where she spent New Year’s Eve.

Recently, Shaik opened up about the impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on her personal life. “If you guys don’t know, I actually live in the U Sand I can’t even go back,” she revealed on her Instagram Stories. “And I don’t know when I’ll be able to go back to my home,” she added.

“Also, I’m unable to go back to Melbourne to see my family and I don’t know when I will be able to see them again. And I’m by myself here right now.”

Indeed, Shaik has had a tumultuous past year.

A year ago, she finalized her divorce from DJ Ruckus, born Greg Andrews, six months after the former couple announced their separation.

Shaik and Andrews married in 2018 and their divorce was made official on Jan. 23, 2020.