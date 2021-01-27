You are here

  Security chief 'burgled UAE London Embassy in blackmail plot'

The UAE’s London Embassy in Belgravia. (Wikimedia Commons)
  • Dean Manister and Lee Hurford allegedly broke into the Belgravia building’s secure area to steal passports, money, and confidential documents
  • Security firm FSI said that their employee Manister “emphatically denies the allegations made against him” and that his lawyers are confident he will be acquitted
LONDON: A security chief and his accomplice, a former Royal Marine, have been charged with burgling the UAE’s London Embassy in an attempt to use blackmail to secure £3 million ($4.1 million).

Dean Manister, the former head of corporate security operations at the embassy, and Lee Hurford, a former Royal Marine who also worked there, allegedly broke into the Belgravia building’s secure area to steal passports, money, and confidential documents.

A court in Westminster, London heard how the pair had planned to extort £3 million from a VIP at the embassy in exchange for the items, which were stolen on the night of Sept. 14, 2018, according to The Times newspaper.

Manister, 50, was previously head of security at a Bank of England cash center for seven years and has also worked as assistant vice president of security at JP Morgan. 

In his online profile at security firm FSI, where he is employed as a consultant, Manister is described as having “unmatched experience of manned guarding in the corporate sector” and a “vast knowledge of security systems, access control, fire, life and safety, and alarm and response.”

FSI told The Times that Manister “emphatically denies the allegations made against him” and that his lawyers are confident he will be acquitted.

Hurford, 48, from Leeds, is a former Royal Marines Commando who was employed as a close protection guard at the embassy. He and Hurford are jointly accused of burglary and conspiracy to blackmail.

Hurford appeared in court via video link from his home and was also charged with theft after allegedly stealing passports, a security card, and almost £70,000 in cash from the embassy.

The trial is expected to continue from Feb. 10 in Southwark.

LONDON: British police are dealing with an “incident” on an industrial complex in Wales where doses of the 0xford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine are produced and stored.
North Wales Police said the incident was ongoing Wednesday at the Wrexham Industrial Estate, about 42 miles (68 kilometers) south of Liverpool.
“The roads are currently closed and we would ask the public to avoid the area until further notice,” the force said in a statement. It did not provide details.
The BBC reported that a bomb disposal unit has been called to deal with a suspicious package and said there were no reports of injuries.
Wockhardt UK, an arm of the Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company that is producing the vaccines at the Wrexham manufacturing site, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The company struck an agreement with the British government, which reserved a production line at the plant to guarantee the supply of the COVID-19 vaccines. The company recently hosted Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who hailed the agreement as a milestone in Britain’s vaccine distribution program.

