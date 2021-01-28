You are here

  • Home
  • WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare

WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare
Workers wave to the team of experts from the World Health Organization who ended their quarantine and prepare to leave the quarantine hotel by bus in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gxq5q

Updated 28 January 2021
AFP

WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare

WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare
  • The virus is believed to have come from bats and to have initially spread from a wet market in Wuhan where wild animals were sold as food
  • The WHO insists the visit will be tightly tethered to the science of how the virus jumped from animals to humans
Updated 28 January 2021
AFP

WUHAN: A team of experts from the World Health Organization left quarantine in Wuhan on Thursday to begin a heavily scrutinised probe into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, after Washington urged a “robust and clear” investigation.
The group started a two-week quarantine on arrival on January 14 in the central Chinese city where the first known cluster of virus cases emerged in late 2019.
Wearing masks, they peered at the ranks of waiting media from the window of a bus which whisked them from the quarantine to another hotel on Thursday -- although it was not immediately clear when and where their investigation will start.
“So proud to graduate from our 14 days... no-one went stir crazy & we’ve been v productive,” tweeted team member Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance, a global NGO focused on infectious disease prevention.
The virus is believed to have come from bats and to have initially spread from a wet market in Wuhan where wild animals were sold as food.
The WHO insists the visit will be tightly tethered to the science of how the virus -- which has killed more than two million people -- jumped from animals to humans.
But in a sign of the political baggage attached to their mission, US President Joe Biden’s new administration weighed in before the experts had even finished quarantine.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, new White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said it was “imperative we get to the bottom” of how the virus appeared and spread worldwide.
Psaki voiced concern over “misinformation” from “some sources in China” and urged a "robust and clear” probe.
Beijing snapped back on Thursday, warning the United States to "respect facts and science, respect the hard work” of the WHO experts.
They must be allowed to work "free from political interference”, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters.
But in a mission dogged by delays and obfuscation from their Chinese hosts, it was not clear what the expert team will be allowed to see in Wuhan -- or what useful evidence remains a year after the outbreak in a country which has vigorously controlled the narrative of how the pandemic began.
The early days of the outbreak remain among the most sensitive topics in China today, with the Communist leadership seeking to stamp out any discussion that shows its governance in a poor light.
Beijing has also sought to seed doubt into the origin story, floating the unsubstantiated theory that the virus emerged elsewhere.
Another theory, amplified by former US president Donald Trump, is that it leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan where researchers were studying coronaviruses.
Relatives of Wuhan’s coronavirus dead have called for a meeting with the team from the UN health agency, saying they have been facing new levels of official obstruction since the WHO team arrived.
According to official Chinese figures the virus killed nearly 3,900 in Wuhan, accounting for the vast majority of the 4,636 dead China has reported.
China is taking no risks in bringing a resurgence of the virus to heel, conducting anal swabs, localised lockdowns and cancelling flights as it makes travel before the Lunar New Year difficult.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Oman prohibits group events in new coronavirus measures
Middle-East
Oman prohibits group events in new coronavirus measures
Another pandemic could follow coronavirus, UK expert warns
World
Another pandemic could follow coronavirus, UK expert warns

Former UK PM Blair calls for global vaccine passport

Former UK PM Blair calls for global vaccine passport
Updated 21 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Former UK PM Blair calls for global vaccine passport

Former UK PM Blair calls for global vaccine passport
  • Report from the Tony Blair Institute outlines plans for QR code ‘health passports’ to allow reopening of the global economy
  • Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has already introduced a ‘health passport’ for Saudis
Updated 21 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has urged the UK to use its leadership of the G7 to establish a global ‘health passport’ scheme, or risk others dictating the rules.

Blair, in a report published Thursday by the Tony Blair Institute, called current border restrictions “disjointed” and urged Britain’s current Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “place the creation of a global COVID-19 travel pass as a key item on the G7 agenda.”

Britain’s leadership of the G7 — a multilateral body consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States — means it is perfectly placed to spearhead the initiative, he argued.

The think tank’s report outlines a plan to introduce digital passports capable of tracking and verifying an individual’s coronavirus “status” wherever they travel in the world. They would include details of any vaccination received, together with the results of COVID-19 tests. That data would be accessed by scanning a QR code, rather than using paper certificates that could be vulnerable to fraud.

The idea has already been implemented unilaterally by other countries worldwide, including Saudi Arabia which introduced one earlier this month.

Blair told the Telegraph newspaper that he acknowledged that “vaccine passports” could lead to inequalities between individuals and nations, but claimed that their development is “inevitable.”

He said the UK faced two risks if it does not take advantage of its G7 leadership to “take the initiative” and establish a gold standard.

“One is that everyone just does their own thing, which is much more chaotic and difficult to manage. Or secondly, there’s a set of rules in place that you may not be that happy with.”

Blair said uniform standards would ensure the safe reopening of borders and aid economic recovery, particularly of the tourism industry — which accounts for 10 percent of the global economy and has been devastated by the pandemic and its ensuing restrictions.

“It’s better to have common rules and a common verification system, so that people know what your disease status is and know it with some validation.”

Blair added that seeking consensus among the G7 countries “will be a critical first step in securing wider global agreement.”

Topics: Tony blair United Kingdom Coronavirus Group of Seven (G7)

Related

Saudi Arabia launches ‘health passport’ for COVID-19 vaccine recipients
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia launches ‘health passport’ for COVID-19 vaccine recipients
Former UK PM Tony Blair says Britain is a mess
World
Former UK PM Tony Blair says Britain is a mess

Latest updates

Former UK PM Blair calls for global vaccine passport
Former UK PM Blair calls for global vaccine passport
Saudi Arabia records 3 COVID-19 deaths, 253 new cases
Saudi Arabia records 3 COVID-19 deaths, 253 new cases
IMF urges structural reform for Turkish economy
IMF urges structural reform for Turkish economy
Pfizer/BioNTech say vaccine effective against UK, South Africa virus mutations
Pfizer/BioNTech say vaccine effective against UK, South Africa virus mutations
Etisalat’s Help AG to treble KSA workforce
Etisalat’s Help AG to treble KSA workforce

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.