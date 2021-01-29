You are here

  • Home
  • Fire at Romanian hospital treating virus patients kills 4

Fire at Romanian hospital treating virus patients kills 4

Fire at Romanian hospital treating virus patients kills 4
Firefighters work in the courtyard of the Matei Bals infectious diseases hospital's burned pavilion in Bucharest on January 29, 2021 where at least four people died after a fire broke out in Romania's main hospital treating COVID-19 patients. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/njjgy

Updated 29 January 2021
AP

Fire at Romanian hospital treating virus patients kills 4

Fire at Romanian hospital treating virus patients kills 4
  • An unspecified number of people were injured before firefighters put out the blaze
  • Some hospital staff could be seen later still wearing protective suits and face masks after rushing out
Updated 29 January 2021
AP

BUCHAREST, Romania: A fire early Friday at a key hospital in Bucharest that also treats COVID-19 patients killed at least four people, authorities said.
The fire broke out around 5a.m. (0400GMT) on the ground floor of the hospital and forced the evacuation of more than 100 people. Some hospital staff could be seen later still wearing protective suits and face masks after rushing out.
An unspecified number of people were injured before firefighters put out the blaze, Romanian emergency services said in a preliminary report. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.
“We found open flame at the ground floor of the building. ... There was a lot of smoke, and there was a chance the fire would spread to the second floor,” said Orlando Schiopu, the commander of the intervention unit at the scene.
Read Arafat, the emergency department chief, said the four victims were all hospital patients. Three of them were already dead when found while rescuers tried to resuscitate the fourth victim but could not, he said.
Hours later, charred balconies could be seen at the Matei Bals hospital, where health authorities organized the start of the anti-virus vaccination in Romania. Ambulances and firefighting vehicles could be seen parked outside the hospital.
The Balkan country of some 19 million people so far has reported more than 700,000 COVID-19 cases and 18,000 deaths.

Topics: Romania

Related

Romanian doctors fight surge in virus cases and conspiracy theories
World
Romanian doctors fight surge in virus cases and conspiracy theories
Demi Lovato steps out in Jordanian-Romanian designer after engagement
Lifestyle
Demi Lovato steps out in Jordanian-Romanian designer after engagement

Greece rolls out vaccinations to island outposts ahead of summer

Greece rolls out vaccinations to island outposts ahead of summer
Updated 20 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

Greece rolls out vaccinations to island outposts ahead of summer

Greece rolls out vaccinations to island outposts ahead of summer
  • On Kastellorizo, local doctor Stavros Stavropoulos said around 80% of residents had been given a shot since the vaccination team arrived on the island three days ago
  • Greece has so far been a relative success story during the pandemic, with case rates and fatalities at a fraction of the levels seen in some of its more prosperous European neighbors
Updated 20 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

ATHENS: Inhabitants of remote Greek islands received the COVID-19 vaccine this week as the government rolled out its inoculation campaign to include tiny villages, some with no more than a couple of dozens inhabitants.
Many of the islands have been shielded by distance and life has continued relatively undisturbed by the pandemic. The vaccinations are aimed at ensuring that continues before the summer months brings in a hoped-for influx of tourists.
“It is important for our island, it is both symbolic and practical,” said Sofia Kouvalaki, as she went in for a shot at a medical center on Kastellorizo, an island in the eastern Mediterranean whose population drops to around 200 in winter.
“We did not have cases, so this has to continue so that people here feel safe and so those who will come will be safe.”
Greece has so far vaccinated more than 208,000 people and is hoping a global rollout will allow holidaymakers to return in the summer and help save a tourist industry that accounts for about a fifth of its economy.
On Kastellorizo, local doctor Stavros Stavropoulos said around 80% of residents had been given a shot since the vaccination team arrived on the island three days ago, with people of all ages treated equally.
Despite a decade-long financial crisis that badly weakened its public health services, Greece has so far been a relative success story during the pandemic, with case rates and fatalities at a fraction of the levels seen in some of its more prosperous European neighbors.
But authorities are acutely aware that hospitals and intensive care units could not handle surging patient numbers, a concern that holds doubly true for dozens of small islands that at best have small medical centers to treat the sick.
“It’s really important, especially for the small islands that don’t have large hospitals for people to be treated, they have to be (vaccinated) so that they are protected when people come here for tourism,” Nikolaos Tachtzis, a nurse administering the shots on Kastellorizo said.

Topics: Greece Kastellorizo Coronavirus

Related

Kastellorizo, idyllic island at heart of Greece-Turkey row
World
Kastellorizo, idyllic island at heart of Greece-Turkey row
Greece to hike fines for violation of COVID-19 restrictions
World
Greece to hike fines for violation of COVID-19 restrictions

Latest updates

Lebanese leaders condemn violence after Tripoli unrest
Lebanese leaders condemn violence after Tripoli unrest
Saudi Arabia amends date of lifting travel suspension to May 17
Saudi Arabia amends date of lifting travel suspension to May 17
Greece rolls out vaccinations to island outposts ahead of summer
Greece rolls out vaccinations to island outposts ahead of summer
Small bomb goes off near Israeli embassy in New Delhi, no injuries
Small bomb goes off near Israeli embassy in New Delhi, no injuries
Saudi Arabia announces 2 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces 2 more COVID-19 deaths

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.