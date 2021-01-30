11 US soldiers taken ill after drinking compound found in antifreeze

You are here

This Sept. 9, 2014 file photo shows entrance to Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, where the 11 US Army soldiers have been injured after ingesting ethylene glycol during a field training exercise. (AP Photo/Juan Carlos Llorca, File)
  • initial laboratory reports indicate the soldiers consumed ethylene glycol, commonly found in automotive products including engine coolant and brake fluid.
An investigation into what sickened 11 soldiers who ingested an unauthorized substance shows they drank an industrial compound found in antifreeze believing it was alcohol following a 10-day field training exercise at Fort Bliss in Texas, US Army officials said Friday.
Lt. Col. Allie Payne, public affairs officer for the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, said in a press conference that initial laboratory reports indicate the soldiers consumed ethylene glycol, commonly found in automotive products including engine coolant and brake fluid.
The 11 soldiers — including two who were in serious condition — were being treated at William Beaumont Army Medical Center in the border city of El Paso, where they have been since Thursday afternoon, Fort Bliss said. Two soldiers had needed critical care, but their conditions were upgraded.
One of the soldiers had to be intubated but no longer needs breathing assistance, Payne said. Up to four soldiers were expected to be released from the hospital soon.
It’s unclear why the soldiers thought what they were drinking was alcohol.
Drinking alcohol is prohibited for Army personnel who are on duty, including while in a training environment, Payne said. It’s unclear what type of disciplinary action the soldiers might face if they did consume alcohol while on duty.
Ethylene glycol is a clear, colorless and viscous liquid at room temperature. When used in antifreeze, fluorescent coloring such as yellow or green is typically added. The effects of ingesting the compound can range from euphoria to headaches and nausea or organ failure.
The 11 soldiers who became ill are assigned to the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Payne said, and no other soldiers appear to be affected.
Those sickened include one warrant officer, two noncommissioned officers and eight enlisted members, Fort Bliss officials said in an earlier statement.
“We took immediate action to treat everyone involved with the best medical care available,” Maj. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, senior mission commander of the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, said in a statement. “Our leaders are engaged at every level to provide guidance, information, and care for their teammates.”
Fort Bliss officials said the US Army Criminal Investigation Command is investigating the incident. The Fort Bliss senior commander has also directed an administrative investigation to determine the facts and circumstances of the case.

WASHINGTON: A former FBI lawyer was sentenced to probation on Friday for altering an email the Justice Department relied on in its surveillance of an aide to President Donald Trump during the Russia investigation.
Kevin Clinesmith apologized for doctoring the email about Carter Page’s relationship with the CIA, saying he was “truly ashamed” of an action that he said had “forever changed the course of my life.”
“I pledge to Your Honor that I will never allow myself to show such poor judgment again,” Clinesmith told US District Judge James Boasberg at a sentencing hearing held remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The sentence is likely to disappoint Trump supporters who have long asserted that the Russia probe was a witch hunt riddled with misconduct, particularly as it involved Page and the government’s surveillance of him. The Russia investigation resulted in criminal charges against six Trump associates, but did not find sufficient evidence that Trump campaign associates had illegally coordinated with Russia to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.
Prosecutors had sought a prison sentence of several months, but the judge said he did not think such a punishment was necessary in part because of Clinesmith’s evident remorse and because of the way he had already been “threatened, vilified and abused on a nationwide scale.”
“This conduct is the only stain on the defendant’s character that I’ve been able to discern,” Boasberg said in imposing a year of probation.
Though Trump has long railed against the FBI investigation into ties between his 2016 campaign and Russia, and suggested that the officials involved in it had broken the law and deserved prison, Clinesmith is so far the only current or former one to have been charged with any wrongdoing.
The surveillance application process Clinesmith was part of was nonetheless tainted by major problems, with a Justice Department inspector general report identifying dozens of errors and omissions in the four warrant applications filed with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. Even so, that aspect of the Russia investigation was a small piece of the much broader probe.
The charge against Clinesmith was brought by John Durham, the US attorney for Connecticut, who was directed in 2019 by then-Attorney General William Barr to investigate actions during the Russia probe by US law enforcement and intelligence agencies. Barr last October named Durham a special counsel as a way to ensure the continuity of his investigation during the Biden administration. The current status of Durham’s work was not clear, though Barr has said that the focus of the inquiry is now centered on the FBI and not the CIA.
Clinesmith pleaded guilty in September to altering a 2017 email that he had received from the CIA to say that Page was “not a source” for the agency even though the original email indicated that he had been. As a result, when the Justice Department applied to the secretive surveillance court for the fourth and final warrant to eavesdrop on Page’s communications on suspicion that he was an agent of Russia, it did not reveal that Page had had an existing relationship with the CIA.
Page had been approved several years earlier as an “operational contact” for the CIA, a term for people who provide information to the agency that they gather but are not tasked with carrying out contacts.
The information about Page’s relationship would have been important to disclose to the court to the extent it could have provided a legitimate and not nefarious explanation for any contact Page had had with Russian intelligence officers.
In altering the email to say that Page was not a source, Clinesmith “completely changed the meaning of the document,” prosecutor Anthony Scarpelli said Friday.
“The act of altering the email to change its meaning may seem simple and a momentary lapse of judgment on the part of the defendant,” Scarpelli said. “But the resulting harm is immeasurable.”
As a result of the significant problems in the application process, the FBI and Justice Department announced dozens of corrective actions designed to improve the accuracy of requests for warrants it submits during espionage and terrorism applications.
Page himself spoke at the sentencing hearing, saying he had been harassed, threatened and had lost friends as a result of the publicity surrounding the surveillance. He said that though his own life had been “severely impacted,” he did not wish to see Clinesmith or his family suffer in the future.
Clinesmith and his lawyer, Justin Shur, have maintained that he did not know that he was altering the email in a way that made it false and had honestly believed from the information that he had received that Page was not a direct source for the CIA but rather a sub-source. Prosecutors contend that explanation made no sense and, in any event, was not a justification for altering the email.
Boasberg, who is also the presiding judge of the surveillance court, said that while candor with the court was essential, he did not believe that Clinesmith altered the email for his own personal benefit.
He also said the mistakes in the warrant applications were so numerous that it was possible the fourth one Clinesmith was involved in would have been approved even if the information presented to the court had been complete and Page’s relationship with the CIA properly disclosed.

