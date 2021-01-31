You are here

  • Home
  • After free-spending Trump years, Republicans rediscover US debt

After free-spending Trump years, Republicans rediscover US debt

After free-spending Trump years, Republicans rediscover US debt
US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at the White House in Washington on January 29, 2021. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)
Updated 5 min 52 sec ago
AFP

After free-spending Trump years, Republicans rediscover US debt

After free-spending Trump years, Republicans rediscover US debt
  • With Democrats back in the presidency, Republicans are citing concerns about the rising US debt and deficit as grounds to object to Biden’s agenda
Updated 5 min 52 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion plan to revive the US economy has been met with howls from the Republican opposition in Washington, with conservative lawmakers saying it is full of money-wasting programs at a time when the country doesn’t need any more debt.
Yet it wasn’t so long ago that the party, led by fellow Republican Donald Trump in the White House, passed massive tax cuts and an even larger stimulus package to fight the economic disruptions caused by Covid-19 — expensive measures that fueled the rising budget deficit.
Now, with Democrats back in the presidency and narrowly controlling Congress, Republicans are citing concerns about the rising US debt and deficit as grounds to object to Biden’s agenda.
The $1.9 trillion package the president proposed to accelerate the country’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is “a colossal waste, and economically harmful,” Republican Senator Pat Toomey said.
“The total figure is pretty shocking,” said Mitt Romney, a fellow Republican senator who seized on the rising national debt during his failed attempt to unseat Democratic President Barack Obama in the 2012 election.
New Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has taken the lead in countering the Republicans’ protests, saying at her recent confirmation hearing, “Neither (Biden), nor I, propose this relief package without an appreciation for the country’s debt burden.
“But right now, with interest rates at historic lows, the smartest thing we can do is act big.”
Biden served as vice president under Obama, in a period when Republicans repeatedly raised debt and deficit concerns to stymie his agenda.
Trump, then a private citizen, joined in, tweeting in 2012, “The deficits under (Obama) are the highest in America’s history. Why is he bankrupting our country?“
Yet after Trump took office in 2017 with a Republican-controlled Congress, that party’s lawmakers seemed to forget those concerns.
Government spending increased, and Congress enacted a $2 trillion tax cut — the most significant tax reform in 30 years and one voted for by every Republican senator, including the “budget hawks” known for decrying such spending.
“Republican concerns about the deficit, they are kind of tough to take seriously right now, given their support for tax cuts and spending increases during the Trump years,” said Tori Gorman, policy director of the nonpartisan Concord Coalition, which advocates for fiscal responsibility.
“And a lot of that took place even before the pandemic,” she told AFP.
The tax reform boosted growth in 2018 but also increased the budget deficit and inflated the debt, which rose from $19.5 trillion four years earlier to nearly $27 trillion at the end of September 2020.

l
At the beginning of 2020, before the pandemic battered the economy, Trump signaled that debt was no longer a concern, saying money was better spent on the country’s armed forces.
He also pushed back the target date for achieving a balanced federal budget to 2035 from 2030, even as the Congressional Budget Office warned of a spiraling deficit.
Then Covid-19 broke out, and Democrats and Republicans agreed to pass the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, the country’s largest-ever stimulus package. It helped keep the economy from an even worse downturn.
But in the months to follow, Republicans who controlled the Senate objected to Democrats’ attempt to pass an even larger follow-up measure, arguing for smaller individual bills before the parties, at the last minute, signed off on a $900 billion law in December.
With Democrats now fully in control of the levers of power in Washington, Gorman said, both sides have lost credibility over the deficit.
“I think both sides are guilty of hypocrisy when it comes to fiscal responsibility,” she said.

Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown

Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown
Updated 18 min 38 sec ago
AP

Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown

Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown
  • Some are leaving because they fear punishment for supporting pro-democracy protests
  • Others say China’s encroachment on their way of life and civil liberties has become unbearable
Updated 18 min 38 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Cindy had a comfortable lifestyle in Hong Kong: she owned several properties with her husband, they had a good business going. But last year she made up her mind to leave it all behind and move her family to Britain, and not even a global pandemic was going to sway her decision.
“To uproot ourselves like this is definitely not easy. But things got uglier last year, the government was really driving us away,” said the businesswoman and mother of two young children who didn’t give her family name because she feared repercussions for speaking out against the Chinese government. “Everything we value — freedom of speech, fair elections, liberties — has been eroded. It’s no longer the Hong Kong we knew, it’s no longer somewhere we can call home.”
Cindy, who landed in London last week, is one of thousands of Hong Kongers fleeing their hometown since Beijing imposed a draconian national security law on the territory last summer.
Some are leaving because they fear punishment for supporting pro-democracy protests. But many others, like her, say China’s encroachment on their way of life and civil liberties has become unbearable, and they want to seek a better future for their children abroad. Most say they don’t plan to ever go back.
Many firmed up their exit plans after Britain announced in July that it would open a special immigration pathway for up to 5 million eligible Hong Kongers to live, work and eventually settle in the UK.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this week the offer shows Britain is honoring its “profound ties of history” with Hong Kong, a former colony that reverted to Chinese rule in 1997 on the understanding that it would retain its Western-style freedoms and much of its political autonomy not seen on mainland China.

BACKGROUND

  • Britain announced in July 2020 that it would open a special immigration pathway for up to 5 million eligible Hong Kongers to live, work and eventually settle in the UK

Applications for the British National Overseas visa officially open Sunday, though many like Wong have already arrived on British soil to get a head start. Eligible Hong Kongers can currently come to the UK for six months, but from Sunday they can apply for the right to live and work in the country for five years. After that, they can apply for settled status and then British citizenship.
Britain’s government said some 7,000 people with British National Overseas (BNO) status have arrived since July. It estimates that over 300,000 people will take up the offer of extended residency rights in the next five years.
Wong said she wanted to leave as soon as possible because she feared Beijing would soon move to halt the exodus.
“The Chinese government said it hasn’t ruled out harsher tactics,” she said. “I think they could lash out if tens of thousands of young professionals start leaving, because that would surely upset Hong Kong’s economy and they wouldn’t like that at all.”
Beijing said Friday it will no longer recognize the BNO passport as a travel document or form of identification, and criticized Britain’s citizenship offer as a move that “seriously infringed” on China’s sovereignty. It was unclear what effect the announcement would have because many Hong Kongers carry multiple passports.
Beijing drastically hardened its stance on Hong Kong after massive anti-government protests in 2019 turned violent and plunged the city into a months-long crisis. Since the security law’s enactment, dozens of pro-democracy activists have been arrested, and the movement’s young leaders have either been jailed or fled abroad.
Because the new law broadly defined acts of subversion, secession, foreign collusion and terrorism, many in Hong Kong fear that expressing any form of political opposition — even posting messages on social media — could land them in trouble.
“I think if you knew when to shut up, you’ll be OK staying in Hong Kong,” said 39-year-old Fan, who also recently arrived in London. Like Wong, he didn’t want to provide his full name. “But I don’t want to do that. I can complain about the queen if I wanted to — I can say anything here.”
Fan, an animator, had sold his flat in Hong Kong and plans to slowly build a new life in Britain — a country he had never even visited before. He won’t be alone in starting from scratch.
“This is a really unique emigration wave – some people haven’t had time to actually visit the country they’re relocating to. Many have no experience of living abroad,” said Miriam Lo, who runs Excelsior UK, a relocation agency. “And because of the pandemic, they couldn’t even come over to view a home before deciding to buy.”
The British government estimates there are 2.9 million BNO status holders eligible to move to the UK, with a further 2.3 million eligible dependants. The UK introduced BNO passports in the 1980s for people who were a “British dependent territories citizen by connection with Hong Kong.” Until recently, the passports had limited benefits because they did not confer nationality or the right to live and work in Britain.
Cindy, the businesswoman, was still recovering from jetlag, but she’s upbeat about her future.
“We want to bring Hong Kong’s energy, our resources and our finances here,” she said. “The move is for our kids, sure. But we want to build a whole new life here for ourselves too.”

Topics: Hong Kong China hegemony

Related

Dozens of Hong Kong democracy activists arrested as crackdown intensifies
World
Dozens of Hong Kong democracy activists arrested as crackdown intensifies
Hong Kong censorship debate grows as Internet firm says can block ‘illegal acts’
Media
Hong Kong censorship debate grows as Internet firm says can block ‘illegal acts’

Latest updates

After free-spending Trump years, Republicans rediscover US debt
After free-spending Trump years, Republicans rediscover US debt
Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown
Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown
Trump parts with impeachment lawyers a week before trial
Trump parts with impeachment lawyers a week before trial
England’s Casey seizes control of Dubai Desert Classic
England’s Casey seizes control of Dubai Desert Classic
Milan ready to defend Ibrahimovic against racism
Milan ready to defend Ibrahimovic against racism

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.