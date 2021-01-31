You are here

Saudi Industrial Investment Group's FY2020 net profit tumbles to $24.5m

Saudi Industrial Investment Group’s FY2020 net profit tumbles to $24.5m
On a sequential basis, Q4 2020 net profit more than doubled. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 31 January 2021
Argaam

Saudi Industrial Investment Group’s FY2020 net profit tumbles to $24.5m

Saudi Industrial Investment Group’s FY2020 net profit tumbles to $24.5m
  • Q4 2020 net profit after Zakat and tax increased by more than three-fold YoY to SR 235 million
Updated 31 January 2021
Argaam

Saudi Industrial Investment Group (SIIG) reported net profit after Zakat and tax of SR 92 million ($24.53 million) for fiscal year 2020, plunging 85 percent year-on-year (YoY), due to lower profit share from National Petrochemical Co. (Petrochem) to SR 114 million, compared to SR 336 million in year-earlier period.

Q4 2020 net profit after Zakat and tax increased by more than three-fold YoY to SR 235 million, driven by higher profit share from associates, and lower selling and distribution expenses.

On a sequential basis, Q4 2020 net profit more than doubled.

Topics: Saudi Industrial Investment Group

TASI falls 1.2% to 8,703 points, hits one-month low

TASI falls 1.2% to 8,703 points, hits one-month low
Updated 16 min 11 sec ago
Argaam

TASI falls 1.2% to 8,703 points, hits one-month low

TASI falls 1.2% to 8,703 points, hits one-month low
Updated 16 min 11 sec ago
Argaam

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) fell 1.2 percent, or 104 points, to close at 8,703 points on Sunday, hitting the lowest in a month.

Total turnover reached SR 9.7 billion ($2.59 billion). Advance-decline ratio stood at 33-162.

  • Blue-chip SABIC shed 1.8% to SAR 100.80. The company turned to net profit after Zakat and tax of SAR 2.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to a loss of SR 890 million in the same period in 2019.
  • Banking major Al Rajhi fell nearly 1 percent to SR 72.30, while oil giant Saudi Aramco slipped 0.3 percent to SR 34.65.
  • Petrochem dropped 1.4 percent to SR 34.20. The firm’s Q4 2020 net profit rose 89 percent year-on-year (YoY).
  • Jarir declined 1.6 percent to SR 172. The company reported a 4 percent YoY increase in net profit after Zakat and tax to SR 287.6 million in Q4 2020.
  • Buruj was the top decliner, falling 3.5 percent to SR 25.
  • On the other hand, Halwani Bros was the top gainer, hitting nearly limit up at SR 105.
Topics: Tadawul Saudi Arabia TASI

