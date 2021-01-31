Jarir FY2020 net profit rises 2% to $267.2m

You are here

This came despite a drop in wholesale and retail sales of school and office supplies which were negatively affected by the shift in education setup. (Argaam)
Updated 31 January 2021
Argaam

  • The company also cited rise in the number of showrooms from 59 to 63, along with a 10.5 percent increase in sales, for the profit jump
Updated 31 January 2021
Argaam

Jarir Marketing Co. reported a net profit after Zakat and tax of SR 1.002 billion ($267.15 million) for the fiscal year 2020, a rise of 2 percent year-on-year (YoY), driven by the rise in the retail sales of electronics, computers, computer supplies, arts supplies, and video games sections.

The company also cited rise in the number of showrooms from 59 to 63, along with a 10.5 percent increase in sales, for the profit jump.

This came despite a drop in wholesale and retail sales of school and office supplies which were negatively affected by the shift from the traditional education format to the remote learning to control the spread of COVID-19.

The company reported a 4 percent YoY increase in net profit after Zakat and tax to SR 287.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Shareholders’ equity (excluding minority rights) amounted to SR 1.72 billion in FY2020, compared to SR 1.64 billion riyals at the end of the same period of 2019.

Updated 19 min 26 sec ago
Argaam

Updated 19 min 26 sec ago
Argaam

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) fell 1.2 percent, or 104 points, to close at 8,703 points on Sunday, hitting the lowest in a month.

Total turnover reached SR 9.7 billion ($2.59 billion). Advance-decline ratio stood at 33-162.

  • Blue-chip SABIC shed 1.8% to SAR 100.80. The company turned to net profit after Zakat and tax of SAR 2.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to a loss of SR 890 million in the same period in 2019.
  • Banking major Al Rajhi fell nearly 1 percent to SR 72.30, while oil giant Saudi Aramco slipped 0.3 percent to SR 34.65.
  • Petrochem dropped 1.4 percent to SR 34.20. The firm’s Q4 2020 net profit rose 89 percent year-on-year (YoY).
  • Jarir declined 1.6 percent to SR 172. The company reported a 4 percent YoY increase in net profit after Zakat and tax to SR 287.6 million in Q4 2020.
  • Buruj was the top decliner, falling 3.5 percent to SR 25.
  • On the other hand, Halwani Bros was the top gainer, hitting nearly limit up at SR 105.
