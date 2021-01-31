India’s Modi breaks silence on months long farm protests

You are here

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi removes his face mask before addressing the media representatives upon his arrival for the budget session at the parliament in New Delhi on Jan. 29, 2021. (File/AFP)
Updated 31 January 2021
  • Tens of thousands of farmers have camped on the outskirts of the capital for more than two months
  • Farm leaders say they were not responsible for violence which was caused by a minority of those on the parade
NEW DELHI: India’s prime minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday protesters that stormed New Delhi’s Red Fort had caused “insult” to the country, his first public comments on a months-long farmers’ agitation that turned violent this week.
Tens of thousands of farmers have camped on the outskirts of the capital for more than two months, protesting new agricultural laws they say benefit private buyers at the expense of growers.
A tractor parade on Tuesday’s Republic Day turned violent when some protesters deviated from pre-agreed routes, clashing with police and breaking into the historic Red Fort complex in the capital. One died and hundreds were injured.
“The country was saddened by the insult to the Tricolor (Indian flag) on the 26th of January in Delhi,” Modi said in a radio address on Sunday.
“The government is committed to modernizing agriculture and is also taking many steps in that direction.”
Farm leaders say they were not responsible for violence, that was caused by a minority of those on the parade, and the government has left open the possibility talks between the two sides will resume.
Modi told opposition party leaders on Saturday an offer to freeze the laws for 18 months still stands, according to a government summary of the meeting.
Agriculture employs about half of India’s labor force, and unrest among an estimated 150 million landowning farmers is one of the biggest challenges to Modi’s rule since he first came to power in 2014.

London mayoral candidate caught up in race row

London mayoral candidate caught up in race row
  • Conservative Shaun Bailey has made disparaging remarks about Muslims in UK
  • He said rising immigration levels made him worry
LONDON: A Conservative politician running to be mayor of London has come under fire over comments he made about the “browning of England” and the “influx of foreigners of all shades” to the UK pushing communities apart.
Shaun Bailey, who is himself black, has previously been criticized for comments about Hindus and Muslims, saying celebrating their religious festivals robbed Britain of its identity. 
Now it has emerged that in a report he wrote in 2008, he said rising immigration levels made him worry because “ordinary people … see the ‘foreigners’ coming and taking their jobs, jumping the queue in the big welfare line, taking their housing, scrounging off the benefit system and abusing the NHS (National Health Service), all of which are paid for by their hard-earned taxes.”
The shadow equalities secretary, Labour’s Marsha de Cordova, said the sentiments are “disgraceful” and “no one standing for public office should hold these views.”
Bailey said the comments had been taken out of context and merely represented the views of other people interviewed whilst compiling the report.
“I am an example of the diversity that characterizes London and I wouldn’t change any part of it,” he added.

