MOSCOW: Russia on Sunday reported 18,359 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 2,284 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 3,850,439.
Authorities said 485 people had died in the last day, taking the official death toll to 73,182.
Russia reports 18,359 new coronavirus cases, 485 deaths
https://arab.news/ptwyp
Russia reports 18,359 new coronavirus cases, 485 deaths
- Authorities said 485 people had died in the last day, taking the official death toll to 73,182
MOSCOW: Russia on Sunday reported 18,359 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 2,284 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 3,850,439.