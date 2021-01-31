You are here

  • Home
  • Russia reports 18,359 new coronavirus cases, 485 deaths
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Russia reports 18,359 new coronavirus cases, 485 deaths

Russia reports 18,359 new coronavirus cases, 485 deaths
Authorities said 485 people had died in the last day, taking the official death toll to 73,182. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ptwyp

Updated 31 January 2021
Reuters

Russia reports 18,359 new coronavirus cases, 485 deaths

Russia reports 18,359 new coronavirus cases, 485 deaths
  • Authorities said 485 people had died in the last day, taking the official death toll to 73,182
Updated 31 January 2021
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia on Sunday reported 18,359 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 2,284 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 3,850,439.
Authorities said 485 people had died in the last day, taking the official death toll to 73,182.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Russia reports 19,032 new COVID-19 cases, 512 deaths
World
Russia reports 19,032 new COVID-19 cases, 512 deaths
Russia reports 19,238 new COVID-19 cases, 534 deaths
World
Russia reports 19,238 new COVID-19 cases, 534 deaths

London mayoral candidate caught up in race row

London mayoral candidate caught up in race row
Updated 31 January 2021
Arab News

London mayoral candidate caught up in race row

London mayoral candidate caught up in race row
  • Conservative Shaun Bailey has made disparaging remarks about Muslims in UK
  • He said rising immigration levels made him worry
Updated 31 January 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A Conservative politician running to be mayor of London has come under fire over comments he made about the “browning of England” and the “influx of foreigners of all shades” to the UK pushing communities apart.
Shaun Bailey, who is himself black, has previously been criticized for comments about Hindus and Muslims, saying celebrating their religious festivals robbed Britain of its identity. 
Now it has emerged that in a report he wrote in 2008, he said rising immigration levels made him worry because “ordinary people … see the ‘foreigners’ coming and taking their jobs, jumping the queue in the big welfare line, taking their housing, scrounging off the benefit system and abusing the NHS (National Health Service), all of which are paid for by their hard-earned taxes.”
The shadow equalities secretary, Labour’s Marsha de Cordova, said the sentiments are “disgraceful” and “no one standing for public office should hold these views.”
Bailey said the comments had been taken out of context and merely represented the views of other people interviewed whilst compiling the report.
“I am an example of the diversity that characterizes London and I wouldn’t change any part of it,” he added.

Topics: London Shaun Bailey

Related

Security chief ‘burgled UAE London Embassy in blackmail plot’
World
Security chief ‘burgled UAE London Embassy in blackmail plot’
Update UK to rollout 24 hour vaccine scheme in London hospitals
World
UK to rollout 24 hour vaccine scheme in London hospitals

Latest updates

Facebook’s Zuckerberg reached out to Australian lawmakers over new media rules
Facebook’s Zuckerberg reached out to Australian lawmakers over new media rules
KLM expands in Riyadh with new route to Amsterdam
KLM expands in Riyadh with new route to Amsterdam
Thai government foe ordered to erase vaccine supply criticism
Thai government foe ordered to erase vaccine supply criticism
TASI falls 1.2% to 8,703 points, hits one-month low
TASI falls 1.2% to 8,703 points, hits one-month low
Saudi relationship is ‘crucial’ for the US, says Scaramucci
Saudi relationship is ‘crucial’ for the US, says Scaramucci

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.