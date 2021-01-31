You are here

Dubai forms vaccine logistics alliance to speed up distribution of COVID-19 vaccines

The alliance harnesses the capabilities of several Dubai-based companies including Emirates, DP World, and Dubai Airports. (File/AFP)
Arab News

  • The move follows a World Health Organization (WHO) campaign to equitably distribute two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai has launched a vaccine logistics alliance to expedite the distribution of vaccines around the world, with a focus on hard-hit developing countries.

The move follows a World Health Organization (WHO) campaign to equitably distribute two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021.

The alliance harnesses the capabilities of several Dubai-based companies including Emirates, DP World, and Dubai Airports.

“Each alliance partner brings to the table a specific and complementary set of strengths and capabilities in vaccine distribution,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and CEO of Emirates said in a statement.

The distribution, the statement added, will focus on “emerging markets, where populations have been hard-hit by the pandemic, and pharmaceutical transport and logistics are challenging.”

The alliance is also working with manufacturers, government agencies, and other relevant stakeholders to achieve its goals.

Dubai is an ideal hub because of its central location, CEO of Dubai Airports Paul Griffiths said.

“Dubai’s central location means it is easily accessible to almost 80 percent of the world’s population within just four hours, making the decision to join forces and develop the world’s preeminent distribution hub a very strategic one,” he explained.

Topics: Dubai Coronavirus Emirates DP World UAE

Israeli army kills alleged Palestinian attacker in West Bank

Israeli army kills alleged Palestinian attacker in West Bank
Updated 31 January 2021
AP

  • No soldiers were hurt
  • Last week, a soldier shot and killed a 17-year-old Palestinian who allegedly attacked troops with a knife in the northern West Bank
AP

JERUSALEM: An Israeli soldier on Sunday shot dead a Palestinian suspected of attempting an attack on troops in the West Bank, the Israeli army said.
The army said in a statement that “an armed assailant with three knives connected to a stick” attempted to attack soldiers at a West Bank junction south of Bethlehem. No soldiers were hurt. The military confirmed the suspected attacker was killed.
Video shared on social media shows a man in a grey sweatshirt walking along the side of a highway. He appears to pull something out of his clothes and begins to run toward a soldier. The soldier appears to fire his weapon, and the man collapses.
The military shared a photo of the alleged weapon, which appears to be a cluster of knives taped to a broom handle.
Israel has seen a series of shootings, stabbings and car-ramming attacks in recent years, mostly carried out by lone Palestinian attackers in the West Bank with no apparent links to armed groups.
Last week, a soldier shot and killed a 17-year-old Palestinian who allegedly attacked troops with a knife in the northern West Bank.
Palestinian and Israeli rights groups have accused Israel of using excessive force in some instances, and of killing some suspected attackers who could have been apprehended.

Topics: Palestine Israel

