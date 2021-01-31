Dubai forms vaccine logistics alliance to speed up distribution of COVID-19 vaccines

DUBAI: Dubai has launched a vaccine logistics alliance to expedite the distribution of vaccines around the world, with a focus on hard-hit developing countries.

The move follows a World Health Organization (WHO) campaign to equitably distribute two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021.

The alliance harnesses the capabilities of several Dubai-based companies including Emirates, DP World, and Dubai Airports.

“Each alliance partner brings to the table a specific and complementary set of strengths and capabilities in vaccine distribution,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and CEO of Emirates said in a statement.

The distribution, the statement added, will focus on “emerging markets, where populations have been hard-hit by the pandemic, and pharmaceutical transport and logistics are challenging.”

The alliance is also working with manufacturers, government agencies, and other relevant stakeholders to achieve its goals.

Dubai is an ideal hub because of its central location, CEO of Dubai Airports Paul Griffiths said.

“Dubai’s central location means it is easily accessible to almost 80 percent of the world’s population within just four hours, making the decision to join forces and develop the world’s preeminent distribution hub a very strategic one,” he explained.