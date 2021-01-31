You are here

Author Hafsa Lodi launches online hub at Emirates Literature Festival

Hams Saleh
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: A year after UAE-based author Hafsa Lodi launched her book, “Modesty: A Fashion Paradox,” at the UAE’s Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, the American author has launched a new “online content hub” at this year’s event.

The blog-like website, titled Modestish.com, is a “community for diverse women,” Lodi said in an interview with Arab News.

“It is kind of a way to keep the spirit of my book alive,” she explained. 

In “Modesty,” published Feb. 2020, Lodi looked at the causes, controversies, and key players behind the worldwide modest-fashion trend.

“The book was published in the middle of a pandemic and then lockdown happened. I was kind of sad because all of these new things happening in modest fashion — even up until (US-Somali model) Halima Aden quit modeling a few months ago,” Lodi explained.

She added that she launched this website to keep up with the ever-changing “modest movement.”

Modestish.com will also provide photoshoot and video campaign services for brands to make their collections “modest-friendly” for when they are targeting modest-seeking consumers.  

Not only did Lodi launch her website on Saturday, but she also held a workshop, titled “Make Your Book Eternal,” at the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature — which kicked off on Friday — to share her tips with other well-known and aspiring authors. 

In the workshop, aimed at non-fiction writers, Lodi demonstrated how to put together a business plan for a digital space where your ideas can be realized. 

“The masterclass is about taking your non-fiction work from a book format to the online eternal web format,” she said.

But does that mean Lodi thinks books can have an expiry date?

“I think concepts explored in a book might become outdated, but the book itself will never become outdated. If you look at history, even if the concept itself becomes outdated, it was still relevant at a particular point of time,” she explained. 

To Lodi, the pandemic has helped her find ways to keep her book up to date. 

Besides the masterclass, the writer will also join Emirati sportsperson and FIFA coach Houriya Altaheri for a talk session on Feb. 12, called “Fashion, Football and Feminism,” to discuss their careers, recent events, and ongoing trends that have affected women’s prospects.

Updated 31 January 2021

Arab News
Arab News

DUBAI: Is there anything Priyanka Chopra Jonas can’t do? From winning Miss World to acting and singing, the Bollywood star continues to add new career goals to her ever-growing CV. Now, the star has kickstarted her very own brand with the launch of her own hair care line. Named Anomaly, the brand is vegan, eco-friendly and in the affordable price bracket. And she announced the exciting news wearing a look from US-Lebanese label Monot. 

This weekend, the 38-year-old took to her Instagram account to officially announce the launch of the brand, writing: “This is ANOMALY. What a surreal moment to introduce you to the first brand I have ever created!!! For the last 18 months I have worked alongside my partners at Maesa toward the day when we could share our labor of love with the world, and I can’t believe that time has finally arrived.”

The exciting announcement was followed by campaign images in which Chopra Jonas can be seen wearing a white, custom draped dress by Monot. 

The womenswear brand was founded by Lebanese creative consultant-turned-designer Eli Mizrahi.

Mizrahi made his Fall debut in Paris for his ready-to-wear label Monot in 2019 and shot the brand’s first ad campaign, starring Kate Moss, in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla. 

Due to the pandemic, the designer opted for a digital lookbook for the Spring season and started focusing on custom creations for his superstar clients. 

The label, which is known for its lineup of slinky evening gowns, recently made headlines after British hitmaker Dua Lipa stepped out wearing a black, cut-out dress by Monot. 

In fact, the brand has a loyal A-list clientele that includes actress Zendaya and model Cindy Bruna among others. 

In the campaign images for her new brand, Chopra Jonas is seen rocking wet hair and wearing a draped white gown that appeared to have been drenched in water. 

“How I feel knowing @anomalyhaircare is launching tomorrow,” she captioned one of the images. 

The hair care brand is formulated with clean, vegan ingredients packaged inside bottles made out of 100 percent recycled plastic from oceans and landfills. 

The products launched on Jan. 31 in the United States and will start entering global markets later this year.

