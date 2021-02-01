You are here

Emirati photographer wins National Geographic ‘Moments’ contest
The 27-year-old had scooped the award for his sunset image, shot with a drone, showing him and his brothers praying at home. (Supplied)
Updated 01 February 2021
Hams Saleh

Emirati photographer wins National Geographic ‘Moments’ contest
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: An Emirati lensman who only bought his first camera a few years ago has snapped up first place in a prestigious photographic competition.

Salem Sarhan was on Monday named the winner out of more than 27,000 entries in the high-profile National Geographic “Moments” contest.

National Geographic Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Saudi dairy company Almarai, announced that the 27-year-old had scooped the award for his sunset image, shot with a drone, showing him and his brothers praying at home following the temporary closure of mosques in the UAE due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Sarhan, who studied law in Al-Ain, will receive $10,000 worth of professional photography equipment and have his winning photo published in National Geographic Al-Arabiya magazine.

The competition’s judging panel, that included two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner and National Geographic photographer, Muhammad Muheisen, and Almarai chief marketing officer, Hussam Abdulqader, chose Sarhan’s picture from a shortlist of 10 entrants.

Held under the title, “2020 Moments: A Year Lived Differently,” the shortlisted images captured a range of inspiring shots including students distance learning and socially distanced family.

Abu Dhabi-based photographer Sarhan, who became the first Emirati to win the competition in its 10-year history, told Arab News: “I am still in shock. I did not expect to even be among the finalists never mind be the winner. Before representing the Emiratis, I am extremely proud to represent the Gulf region and the Arab world in general.” 

The cameraman normally prefers to take photos of cities and nature and had not originally intended to submit his winning picture for the contest.

He said: “I was at home and had nowhere to go due to the lockdown. So, I started thinking of what I could photograph. Then, the idea of documenting the moments we lived through during the pandemic came to me. I started taking shots from the first day we started wearing masks, the lockdown, and the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests.

“I wanted to document these moments as part of my archive to show people later on and tell them how in 2020 we witnessed these moments,” he added.

Sarhan submitted around eight pictures to competition organizers and the colorful drone shot was what made the cut.

The idea of using a drone to take pictures of him and his brothers praying came to him one afternoon and at first his siblings were confused. “But the idea was clear in my head,” he said, adding that he took the shot soon after sunset.  

Sarhan’s career in photography only began in 2015.

“It was a coincidence, and I believe it was the best coincidence of my life. I started with my friend’s camera. He supported me after he saw that my pictures had potential. Then, he gifted me his camera and I started learning and discovering my passion,” he said.

Two years later, he bought himself a camera and started his journey. His future focus is on setting up his own exhibition and getting global exposure for his photographs. 

On advice for others looking to go into photography, he added: “Diligence, perseverance, and thinking outside the box. These are the key things that distinguish one photographer from another.”

Angelina Jolie sells Morocco painting Churchill gave to FDR

Angelina Jolie sells Morocco painting Churchill gave to FDR
Updated 01 February 2021
AP

Angelina Jolie sells Morocco painting Churchill gave to FDR

Angelina Jolie sells Morocco painting Churchill gave to FDR
  • “Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque” was painted by British war leader in 1943
  • Jolie and then partner Brad Pitt bought the painting in 2011
Updated 01 February 2021
AP

LONDON: A painting by Winston Churchill that is a piece of both political and Hollywood history is coming up for auction.
Christie’s auction house said Monday that the Moroccan landscape “Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque” — a gift from Churchill to US President Franklin D. Roosevelt — is being sold by Angelina Jolie next month with an estimated price of 1.5 million pounds to 2.5 million pounds ($2.1 million to $3.4 million).
The image of the 12th-century mosque in Marrakech at sunset, with the Atlas Mountains in the background, is the only painting that Britain’s World War II leader completed during the 1939-45 conflict.
He painted it after the January 1943 Casablanca Conference, where Churchill and Roosevelt planned the defeat of Nazi Germany. The two leaders visited Marrakech after the conference so that Churchill could show Roosevelt the city’s beauty.

Angelina Jolie and then partner Brad Pitt bought the painting in 2011. (AFP/File)


“Roosevelt was blown away by it and thought it was incredible,” said Nick Orchard, head of Christie’s modern British art department. He said Churchill captured the view in the “wonderful, evocative painting” and gave it to Roosevelt as a memento of the trip.
Churchill was a keen amateur artist who completed some 500 paintings after taking up painting in his 40s. Orchard said that “the light in Morocco and over Marrakech was something that Churchill was passionate about” and painted again and again.
“He loved the dry air, the light, the sun and the way it played on the landscapes,” he said. “And that’s absolutely visible here in this painting. You can see the long shadows and the turning purple of the mountains and the deepening of the sky — classic sunset time.”
The painting was sold by Roosevelt’s son after the president’s death in 1945, and had several owners before Jolie and partner Brad Pitt bought it in 2011.
The couple separated in 2016 and have spent years enmeshed in divorce proceedings, amid speculation about the division of their extensive art collection. They were declared divorced in 2019 after their lawyers asked for a bifurcated judgment, meaning that two married people can be declared single while other issues, including finances and child custody, remain.
The painting is being sold by the Jolie Family Collection as part of Christie’s March 1 modern British art auction in London.
Orchard said the auction house was hopeful it could set a new record for a Churchill work.
“The record price at auction for Churchill is about 1.8 million (pounds) for a painting that, in my view, is not as important as this,” he said. “And I think this is probably his most important work.”

