You are here

  • Home
  • 7 things to watch on Tadawul today

7 things to watch on Tadawul today

7 things to watch on Tadawul today
(File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/reh84

Updated 19 sec ago
Argaam

7 things to watch on Tadawul today

7 things to watch on Tadawul today
Updated 19 sec ago
Argaam

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Tuesday.

1) National Commercial Bank (NCB) is planning to change the name of the merged entity after completing the planned merger with Samba Financial Group to Saudi National Bank.

2) Saudi Indian Company for Cooperative Insurance (Wafa Insurance) expects to disclose the financial results for the fiscal year 2019 by Feb. 28, 2021.

3) Sahara International Petrochemical Co. (Sipchem) suspends operations at the polymers plant of International Polymers Co. (IPC) and ethyl acetate plant of Sipchem Chemicals Co. (SCC) for the scheduled periodic turnaround maintenance.

4) Al Rajhi Capital will distribute 2.8 percent cash dividend to Al Rajhi REIT Fund’s unit holders for the second half of 2020, at SAR 0.28 per unit, amounting to SR 45.32 million ($12.1 million).

5) Saudi Industrial Investment Group (SIIG) announced the shutdown of Jubail Chevron Phillips facility for a 41-day scheduled maintenance and catalyst replacement, as of Feb. 1, 2021.

6) National Building and Marketing Co.'s board of directors approved the recommendation of the nominations and remuneration committee on appointing Meshaal Aloqla as the new CEO.

7) Brent crude on Tuesday gained 57 cents to reach $56.92 per barrel. WTI crude also increased 58 cents to reach $54.13/bbl.

Topics: Tadawul Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange

Related

Big changes ahead for the Saudi office market in 2021 post-COVID
Business & Economy
Big changes ahead for the Saudi office market in 2021 post-COVID
Saudi commerce ministry issued 1,500 COVID-19 violation notices in January
Saudi Arabia
Saudi commerce ministry issued 1,500 COVID-19 violation notices in January

Big changes ahead for the Saudi office market in 2021 post-COVID

Big changes ahead for the Saudi office market in 2021 post-COVID
Updated 02 February 2021
Ruba Obaid

Big changes ahead for the Saudi office market in 2021 post-COVID

Big changes ahead for the Saudi office market in 2021 post-COVID
  • Riyadh’s office market is forecast to see the handover of almost 430,000 square meter of office space this year, with the majority being Grade A quality units
Updated 02 February 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: The slowdown in the Kingdom’s real estate sector as a result of the coronavirus pandemic will see a backlog of supply coming on to the market this year, while landlords will also see demand for co-working spaces as employees continue to adopt a hybrid working arrangement.

According to a report from real estate consultancy service JLL, only 150,000 square meters of gross leasable area was completed within the office market in 2020, representing a 67 percent decline from the average seen over the last three years.

Riyadh’s office market is forecast to see the handover of almost 430,000 square meters of office space this year, with the majority being Grade A quality units. Going on past evidence, JLL said this amount was unlikely to transpire, with landlords reevaluating market conditions and delaying projects or putting them on hold.

“However, in the medium-to-long term, with employment figures expected to bounce back, corporates are likely to reemphasize the value-add of office spaces. We expect this will have a positive impact on quality offices spaces,” the report predicted.

JLL forecasts that corporates will remain more dependent on hybrid working models amid the pandemic, meaning a continued combination of remote and office working for most employees.

The consultancy firm said that landlords may look to repurpose existing space and that conversion work may be necessary, with traditional offices being retrofitted into co-working spaces, especially in places close to large residential areas.

However, the JLL report was compiled before last week’s announcement that Riyadh aimed to more than double its population and become one of the 10 richest cities in the world, under ambitious plans unveiled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference held in the capital.

“We are therefore aiming to make Riyadh one of the 10 largest city economies in the world,” the crown prince said. “Today it stands at number 40, the 40th largest city economy worldwide. We also aim to increase its residents from 7.5 million today to around 15-20 million in 2030.”

Arab News also reported that 24 multinational companies had decided to establish regional headquarters in Riyadh as part of this plan. 

The companies include heavyweights such as PepsiCo, Schlumberger, Bechtel and Boston Scientific.

Fahd Al-Rasheed, president of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, said that some $220 billion had already been spent or earmarked as government investment for projects in and around Riyadh, but that most of the rest of the required investment would come from the private sector.

Topics: saudi market COVID-19

Related

FII speakers optimistic about global growth in post COVID-19 era
Business & Economy
FII speakers optimistic about global growth in post COVID-19 era
M&As poised to continue growth in 2021 as optimism returns to Saudi market: JP Morgan
Business & Economy
M&As poised to continue growth in 2021 as optimism returns to Saudi market: JP Morgan

Latest updates

7 things to watch on Tadawul today
7 things to watch on Tadawul today
COVID, conflict, climate: the UK’s priorities while leading Security Council
COVID, conflict, climate: the UK’s priorities while leading Security Council
Egypt to link 9 countries with the largest road in Africa
Egypt to link 9 countries with the largest road in Africa
Lebanon hits Daesh terror cell in border town
Lebanon hits Daesh terror cell in border town
Ministry orders 100 percent Saudization of customer care services, call centers
Ministry orders 100 percent Saudization of customer care services, call centers

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.