7 things to watch on Tadawul today

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Tuesday.

1) National Commercial Bank (NCB) is planning to change the name of the merged entity after completing the planned merger with Samba Financial Group to Saudi National Bank.

2) Saudi Indian Company for Cooperative Insurance (Wafa Insurance) expects to disclose the financial results for the fiscal year 2019 by Feb. 28, 2021.

3) Sahara International Petrochemical Co. (Sipchem) suspends operations at the polymers plant of International Polymers Co. (IPC) and ethyl acetate plant of Sipchem Chemicals Co. (SCC) for the scheduled periodic turnaround maintenance.

4) Al Rajhi Capital will distribute 2.8 percent cash dividend to Al Rajhi REIT Fund’s unit holders for the second half of 2020, at SAR 0.28 per unit, amounting to SR 45.32 million ($12.1 million).

5) Saudi Industrial Investment Group (SIIG) announced the shutdown of Jubail Chevron Phillips facility for a 41-day scheduled maintenance and catalyst replacement, as of Feb. 1, 2021.

6) National Building and Marketing Co.'s board of directors approved the recommendation of the nominations and remuneration committee on appointing Meshaal Aloqla as the new CEO.

7) Brent crude on Tuesday gained 57 cents to reach $56.92 per barrel. WTI crude also increased 58 cents to reach $54.13/bbl.