You are here

  • Home
  • Asian stocks follow Wall Street up, silver eases off high

Asian stocks follow Wall Street up, silver eases off high

Asian stocks follow Wall Street up, silver eases off high
A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher Tuesday after President Joe Biden invited Republicans to a meeting to discuss economic aid, while silver eased off an eight-year high.(AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2tr69

Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

Asian stocks follow Wall Street up, silver eases off high

Asian stocks follow Wall Street up, silver eases off high
  • Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul all advanced
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher Tuesday after President Joe Biden invited Republicans to a meeting to discuss economic aid, while silver eased off an eight-year high.
Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul all advanced.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index gained 1.6 percent, recovering some of losses earlier in the week amid frenzied trading of video game retailer GameStop and other stocks targeted by novice day traders.
In Washington, Biden invited 10 moderate Republicans to the White House to discuss his proposed $1.9 trillion economic aid plan. Republicans earlier countered with an offer of $600 billion, or less than one-third of Biden’s proposed amount.
“The sound of more stimulus, which tends to raise all boats, was music to the market’s ears,” said Stephen Innes of Axi in a report.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5 percent to 3,523.71 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 1 percent to 28,376.20. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 1.9 percent to 29,453.37.
The Kospi in Seoul was 2.1 percent higher at 3,120.27 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 gained 1.2 percent to 6,744.70.
New Zealand and Jakarta retreated while Singapore and Bangkok rose.
Silver declined after jumping at one point to its highest level in eight years.
Silver for March delivery shed 81 cents, or 2.7 percent, to $28.61 per ounce in London.
Last week, there were messages on the Reddit forum WallStreet Bets and other places on social media encouraging small investors to buy silver. It shot up Monday, but many online investors said it wasn’t them bidding up the price.
Smaller traders are learning “the silver market is much bigger than some of the small cap stocks they have been trading,” said Edward Moya of Oanda in a report. “Silver coin purchases and call option bets are not enough of a driver to send silver prices skyrocketing to record high levels.”
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index gained to 3,773.86. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8 percent to 30,211.91. The Nasdaq composite climbed 2.5 percent to 13,403.39.
US markets have been roiled by frenzied trading in GameStop and some other stocks that had been expected to decline but surged after novice traders bought. Other investors said hedge funds that bet against those stocks were losing money and selling other shares.
GameStop slumped 30.8 percent to $225 a share. It ended last year at about $18.
Tech stocks led the way higher. Communication stocks and a variety of companies that rely on direct consumer spending such as Starbucks and AutoZone also helped lift the market.
Hopes for economic aid, along with the Federal Reserve’s pledge to keep low-cost credit plentiful, have carried the S&P 500 and other major indexes to record highs.
Investors bid up stocks heading into 2021 in expectation the rollout of coronavirus vaccines would allow global business and travel to return to normal. That optimism has been dented by infection spikes and disruptions in vaccine deliveries.
Markets were rattled last week by AstraZeneca’s announcement it would supply the European Union with fewer than half the promised doses, which prompted the EU to impose export controls. On Sunday, AstraZeneca promised to increase European supplies and start delivery earlier.
In energy markets, benchmark US crude rose 52 cents to $54.07 per barrel. The contract gained $1.35 on Monday to $53.55 a barrel. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 49 cents to $56.84 per barrel in London. It advanced $1.31 the previous session to $56.35.
The dollar edged down to 104.92 yen from Monday’s 104.94 yen. The euro rose to $1.2086 from $1.2066.

Topics: Asia stocks

Related

GLOBAL MARKETS: Silver jumps, stocks slide as social trading roils market
Business & Economy
GLOBAL MARKETS: Silver jumps, stocks slide as social trading roils market
7 things to watch on Tadawul today
Business & Economy
7 things to watch on Tadawul today

7 things to watch on Tadawul today

7 things to watch on Tadawul today
Updated 55 min 1 sec ago
Argaam

7 things to watch on Tadawul today

7 things to watch on Tadawul today
Updated 55 min 1 sec ago
Argaam

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Tuesday.

1) National Commercial Bank (NCB) is planning to change the name of the merged entity after completing the planned merger with Samba Financial Group to Saudi National Bank.

2) Saudi Indian Company for Cooperative Insurance (Wafa Insurance) expects to disclose the financial results for the fiscal year 2019 by Feb. 28, 2021.

3) Sahara International Petrochemical Co. (Sipchem) suspends operations at the polymers plant of International Polymers Co. (IPC) and ethyl acetate plant of Sipchem Chemicals Co. (SCC) for the scheduled periodic turnaround maintenance.

4) Al Rajhi Capital will distribute 2.8 percent cash dividend to Al Rajhi REIT Fund’s unit holders for the second half of 2020, at SAR 0.28 per unit, amounting to SR 45.32 million ($12.1 million).

5) Saudi Industrial Investment Group (SIIG) announced the shutdown of Jubail Chevron Phillips facility for a 41-day scheduled maintenance and catalyst replacement, as of Feb. 1, 2021.

6) National Building and Marketing Co.'s board of directors approved the recommendation of the nominations and remuneration committee on appointing Meshaal Aloqla as the new CEO.

7) Brent crude on Tuesday gained 57 cents to reach $56.92 per barrel. WTI crude also increased 58 cents to reach $54.13/bbl.

Topics: Tadawul Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange

Related

Big changes ahead for the Saudi office market in 2021 post-COVID
Business & Economy
Big changes ahead for the Saudi office market in 2021 post-COVID
Saudi commerce ministry issued 1,500 COVID-19 violation notices in January
Saudi Arabia
Saudi commerce ministry issued 1,500 COVID-19 violation notices in January

Latest updates

Asian stocks follow Wall Street up, silver eases off high
Asian stocks follow Wall Street up, silver eases off high
7 things to watch on Tadawul today
7 things to watch on Tadawul today
COVID, conflict, climate: the UK’s priorities while leading Security Council
COVID, conflict, climate: the UK’s priorities while leading Security Council
Egypt to link 9 countries with the largest road in Africa
Egypt to link 9 countries with the largest road in Africa
Lebanon hits Daesh terror cell in border town
Lebanon hits Daesh terror cell in border town

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.