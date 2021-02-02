You are here

Dollar hovers near seven-week high after boost from euro selloff

A buy back into the US currency was long overdue, some analysts said, with speculators’ net dollar selling near a 10-year peak. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • On the whole, global markets remain wary, with institutional investors trying to get to grips with the retail trading frenzy
Reuters

TOKYO: The dollar hovered near a seven-week high on Tuesday, benefiting from a euro selloff overnight after coronavirus lockdowns choked consumer spending in Germany, and on short-covering in the over-crowded dollar-selling positions.
The euro sank the most in 2-1/2 weeks on Monday after data showed retail sales in Europe’s biggest economy plunged by more than forecast in December, with the continent still struggling with vaccine rollouts.
“When people think about selling euros, invariably you get some buying of dollars, because the euro-dollar exchange rate is easily the most liquid in the world,” said Commonwealth Bank of Australia currency analyst Joseph Capurso.
A buy back into the US currency was long overdue, some analysts said, with speculators’ net dollar selling near a 10-year peak.
Speculators have bet on a fall in the safe-haven US dollar as the Biden administration’s proposed 1.9 trillion stimulus has encouraged investors to put money in riskier assets, even as a group of Republican senators visited the White House to discuss a $618 billion alternative plan.
“Some hedge funds may be forced to unwind their dollar short positions after they got burned by recent short squeeze in some US shares,” said Yukio Ishizuki, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.
On the whole, global markets remain wary, with institutional investors trying to get to grips with the retail trading frenzy that boosted GameStop Corp. and other so-called meme stocks in recent sessions despite no change in their fundamentals.
The dollar index eased a touch by 0.1 percent to 90.87 amid further gains for Asian stocks but stayed not far from its overnight high of 91.063, its highest since Dec. 10.
The euro edged up 0.2 percent to $1.20805 after dropping 0.7 percent on Monday, the most since Jan. 15.
Against the yen, the dollar briefly crossed 105 yen for the first time since mid-November and held firm at 104.875 yen .
Many see the dollar’s rebound since early last month as a correction after its relentless decline — the dollar index lost almost 7 percent in 2020 — on expectations of a global pandemic recovery amid massive fiscal spending and continued ultra-easy monetary policy.
Yet some think the dollar’s new found firmness could reflect a retreat of the bearish sentiment on the currency.
“US interest rates are perhaps on the rise because of the fiscal stimulus and the fact that US economy is holding up well,” said Moh Siong Sim, currency analyst at Bank of Singapore.
“The weak dollar trend has also stalled, and the drift down in dollar/yen has been part of that trend and it has lost a bit of momentum.”
Elsewhere, the Australian dollar pared gains after the country’s central bank said it will extend its quantitative easing program to buy additional $100 billion of bonds, a decision that many market players thought could wait until next month.
The Aussie last stood at $0.7625, almost flat on the day and off the day’s high of $0.7662.

Topics: US dollar US euro currency Forex

Reuters

  • Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul all advanced
Reuters

BEIJING: Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher Tuesday after President Joe Biden invited Republicans to a meeting to discuss economic aid, while silver eased off an eight-year high.
Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul all advanced.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index gained 1.6 percent, recovering some of losses earlier in the week amid frenzied trading of video game retailer GameStop and other stocks targeted by novice day traders.
In Washington, Biden invited 10 moderate Republicans to the White House to discuss his proposed $1.9 trillion economic aid plan. Republicans earlier countered with an offer of $600 billion, or less than one-third of Biden’s proposed amount.
“The sound of more stimulus, which tends to raise all boats, was music to the market’s ears,” said Stephen Innes of Axi in a report.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5 percent to 3,523.71 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 1 percent to 28,376.20. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 1.9 percent to 29,453.37.
The Kospi in Seoul was 2.1 percent higher at 3,120.27 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 gained 1.2 percent to 6,744.70.
New Zealand and Jakarta retreated while Singapore and Bangkok rose.
Silver declined after jumping at one point to its highest level in eight years.
Silver for March delivery shed 81 cents, or 2.7 percent, to $28.61 per ounce in London.
Last week, there were messages on the Reddit forum WallStreet Bets and other places on social media encouraging small investors to buy silver. It shot up Monday, but many online investors said it wasn’t them bidding up the price.
Smaller traders are learning “the silver market is much bigger than some of the small cap stocks they have been trading,” said Edward Moya of Oanda in a report. “Silver coin purchases and call option bets are not enough of a driver to send silver prices skyrocketing to record high levels.”
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index gained to 3,773.86. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8 percent to 30,211.91. The Nasdaq composite climbed 2.5 percent to 13,403.39.
US markets have been roiled by frenzied trading in GameStop and some other stocks that had been expected to decline but surged after novice traders bought. Other investors said hedge funds that bet against those stocks were losing money and selling other shares.
GameStop slumped 30.8 percent to $225 a share. It ended last year at about $18.
Tech stocks led the way higher. Communication stocks and a variety of companies that rely on direct consumer spending such as Starbucks and AutoZone also helped lift the market.
Hopes for economic aid, along with the Federal Reserve’s pledge to keep low-cost credit plentiful, have carried the S&P 500 and other major indexes to record highs.
Investors bid up stocks heading into 2021 in expectation the rollout of coronavirus vaccines would allow global business and travel to return to normal. That optimism has been dented by infection spikes and disruptions in vaccine deliveries.
Markets were rattled last week by AstraZeneca’s announcement it would supply the European Union with fewer than half the promised doses, which prompted the EU to impose export controls. On Sunday, AstraZeneca promised to increase European supplies and start delivery earlier.
In energy markets, benchmark US crude rose 52 cents to $54.07 per barrel. The contract gained $1.35 on Monday to $53.55 a barrel. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 49 cents to $56.84 per barrel in London. It advanced $1.31 the previous session to $56.35.
The dollar edged down to 104.92 yen from Monday’s 104.94 yen. The euro rose to $1.2086 from $1.2066.

Topics: Asia stocks

