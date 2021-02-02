Planned airport expansions to create new opportunities after COVID-19: Saudi Ground Services

Saudi Ground Services Co.’s (SGS) planned expansions of the Kingdom airports will create new opportunities for the company as well as other market competitors after the end of the pandemic.

SGS has managed to boost its market share to 96 percent during COVID-19 outbreak, which will help it survive the crisis even stronger than before, the company said in a COVID-19 response report (CRR), prepared by Oxford Business Group (OBG).

SGS expects to offset the impact of revenue losses over the next five years amid stronger demand.

“We implemented several policies to mitigate the pandemic implications, tighten spending and maintain operations. reconsider contracts We, encourage employees to take vacations and make use of the currently-available opportunities.