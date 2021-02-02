You are here

Planned airport expansions to create new opportunities after COVID-19: Saudi Ground Services

Planned airport expansions to create new opportunities after COVID-19: Saudi Ground Services
SGS expects to offset the impact of revenue losses over the next five years amid stronger demand. (Argaam)
Updated 02 February 2021
Argaam

Planned airport expansions to create new opportunities after COVID-19: Saudi Ground Services

Planned airport expansions to create new opportunities after COVID-19: Saudi Ground Services
Updated 02 February 2021
Argaam

Saudi Ground Services Co.’s (SGS) planned expansions of the Kingdom airports will create new opportunities for the company as well as other market competitors after the end of the pandemic.

SGS has managed to boost its market share to 96 percent during COVID-19 outbreak, which will help it survive the crisis even stronger than before, the company said in a COVID-19 response report (CRR), prepared by Oxford Business Group (OBG).

SGS expects to offset the impact of revenue losses over the next five years amid stronger demand.

“We implemented several policies to mitigate the pandemic implications, tighten spending and maintain operations. reconsider contracts We, encourage employees to take vacations and make use of the currently-available opportunities.

Topics: COVID-19 Saudi Arabia Airports

TASI slips 0.4% to 8,619 points, turnover reaches $2.2bn

TASI slips 0.4% to 8,619 points, turnover reaches $2.2bn
Updated 02 February 2021
Argaam

TASI slips 0.4% to 8,619 points, turnover reaches $2.2bn

TASI slips 0.4% to 8,619 points, turnover reaches $2.2bn
Updated 02 February 2021
Argaam

Saudi equities fell for the third consecutive day, with the benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) shedding 0.4 percent, or 30 points, to 8,619 points on Tuesday, the lowest close in a month.

Total turnover reached SR 8.4 billion ($2.2 billion), while advance-decline ratio stood at 53:139.

Blue chip SABIC shed 1.3 percent to SAR 98.70, while banking major Al Rahji fell 0.7 percent to SR 71.50.

Fitness Time, Malath Insurance, ACC and  Amana Insurance were down 3 to 5 percent.

JAZADCO was the top decliner, falling 8.4 percent to SR 18.04.

On the other hand, oil giant Saudi Aramco rose 0.2 percent to close at SR 34.20.

Samba and NCB rose 1 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively. The committee responsible for preparing the integration plan finalized the proposed name, Saudi National Bank, for the new entity upon the merger completion.

SARCO was top gainer, rising 9.9 percent to SR 122. Over 12 million shares exchanged hands, the highest since the stock was listed on the bourse.

Topics: TASI Tadawul Saudi Arabia

