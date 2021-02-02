Philippine Senate rubber stamps treaty banning nuclear weapons

You are here

The Philippine Senate has pledged its full support for a UN treaty outlawing the development and use of nuclear weapons.
The Philippine Senate has pledged its full support for a UN treaty outlawing the development and use of nuclear weapons. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 02 February 2021
Ellie Aben

The Philippine Senate has pledged its full support for a UN treaty outlawing the development and use of nuclear weapons.
  • ‘Milestone’ move will reinforce nation’s resolve to push for global peace, security: President Duterte
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippine Senate has pledged its full support for a UN treaty outlawing the development and use of nuclear weapons.

Twenty-three senators on Monday voted to approve a resolution on the issue, making the Philippines the 53rd nation to adopt the 2017 UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW).

The TPNW is the first globally applicable multilateral agreement to comprehensively prohibit nuclear weapons on the basis of international humanitarian law.

The pact bans countries from developing, testing, producing, acquiring, or stockpiling nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices.

It also prohibits state parties from assisting, encouraging, or inducing anyone to engage in allowing nuclear weapons to be stationed, installed, or deployed in their respective territories and obligates parties to help individuals affected by the use or testing of atomic weapons, and to take appropriate measures toward the environmental remediation of contaminated areas.

Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III, chairman of the committee on foreign relations, who introduced and sponsored the bill, said the Philippines was among the first to sign the treaty along with 52 other countries.

He added that the Philippines had “much to gain” from the move, including the TNPW’s provisions on victim assistance and environmental remediation.

Pimentel noted the findings of environmental research warning that global climate cooling could adversely affect food production for years even with a “limited regional nuclear war.”

The same research revealed that a large-scale nuclear war could “create ice-age-like conditions that might eliminate most of the human race.”

Pimentel said: “Nuclear weapons do not discriminate. We cannot afford another nuclear arms race. The Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings in Japan are horrors that should never be repeated.”

Sen. Risa Hontiveros, co-sponsor of the resolution, said nuclear weapons had “humanitarian and environmental consequences that span decades and cross generations.”

She added: “The TPNW is groundbreaking and a step in the direction of creating an international norm of conduct. With 86 nations signing it and 52 so far ratifying it – perhaps we will be the 53rd – the collective voice of humanity is clear: Nuclear weapons should be banned forever, as we have banned landmines and biological and chemical weapons.”

Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte ratified the treaty on Nov. 18 before submitting it to the Senate for concurrence.

The 1987 Philippine Constitution requires agreement by at least two-thirds of the 24-member Senate before any global accord that the Philippines signs can become binding.

In a statement released by his office, Duterte said that the Senate’s unanimous vote was a “milestone” and reinforced the country’s resolve – together with the international community – to pursue a world free of nuclear weapons, for peace, security, and the survival of all humanity.

He added that the ratification builds on the Philippines’ moral commitment to work toward the complete elimination of weapons of mass destruction, citing the country’s earlier adoption of the Bangkok Treaty establishing the Southeast Asia Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone, the international nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, and conventions on the prohibition of chemical and biological weapons.

“As I said during my address at the UN General Assembly general debate, the Philippines joins hands with like-minded states in pushing for the complete prohibition of the development, possession, use, and transfer of nuclear weapons,” Duterte said.

He also highlighted the need for states to commit to averting and preventing nuclear incidents in light of a more complex global security landscape. He said that “developing countries’ growth rides on the back of a secure and stable environment,” adding that it was in the “interests of developing and developed countries alike to reduce if not eliminate nuclear risks and threats.”

Duterte pointed out that nuclear proliferation was a “real threat to global security,” and said that nuclear deterrence was not a guarantee of international peace and security.

“The only guarantee is the total elimination of nuclear weapons from the face of the Earth. The TPNW provides this guarantee,” he added.

The treaty entered force on Jan. 22.

Topics: Philippines Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte

Updated 03 February 2021
Reuters

Oxford finds COVID-19 shot 76% effective for 3 months after single dose

Oxford finds COVID-19 shot 76% effective for 3 months after single dose
  • Britain has extended gap to second dose to 12 weeks
  • AstraZeneca has hailed this as ‘sweet spot’ for efficacy
Updated 03 February 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Oxford University and AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine showed in a study it had 76% efficacy against symptomatic infection for three months after a single dose, which increased if the second shot is delayed, backing Britain’s vaccine rollout policy.
The findings of the pre-print paper, which had not been peer-reviewed, supported Britain’s decision to extend the interval between initial and booster doses of the shot to 12 weeks, Oxford said on Tuesday.
However, the new study did not address concerns about a lack of data on efficacy among the oldest, who the British government have given highest priority in its vaccine rollout.
Andrew Pollard, Chief Investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial, said the data showed the 12-week interval between doses was “the optimal approach to roll out, and reassures us that people are protected from 22 days after a single dose.”
Britain has decided to vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible by lengthening the amount of time between initial shots and booster shots to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.
AstraZeneca’s research chief has said 8-12 weeks between doses seems to be the “sweet spot” for efficacy, contrasting with US drugmaker Pfizer, which has warned that the vaccine it has developed with Germany’s BionTech was not trialled with such an interval.
The results for the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, gathered from trials in Britain, Brazil and South Africa, showed that immune responses were boosted with a longer interval to the second dose among participants aged 18 to 55 years.
“Vaccine efficacy after a single standard dose of vaccine from day 22 to day 90 post vaccination was 76%, and modelled analysis indicated that protection did not wane during this initial 3 month period,” Oxford academics said in the preprint.
The paper said that vaccine efficacy was 82.4% with 12 or more weeks to the second dose, compared to 54.9% for those where the booster was given under 6 weeks after the first dose.
The longest interval between doses for those aged 56 and over was between 6-8 weeks, so there was no data for the efficacy of a 12 week dosing gap in that cohort.
Europe’s medicine regulator has flagged that there is not enough data to determine how well the vaccine will work in people aged over 55, but Britain has expressed confidence the vaccine works in all age groups.
The study said that no-one out of the 12,408 people vaccinated with a single dose of the vaccine was hospitalized with COVID-19 from 22 days after immunization.
Oxford also said data seemed to suggest the vaccine reduced transmission of infections, with a 67% reduction in positive swabs among those vaccinated in the British arm of the trial.

Topics: AstraZeneca COVID-19

