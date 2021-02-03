You are here

Take a step back in time in Saudi Arabia’s Wadi Al-Disah

The valley’s secluded location, well clear of crowded towns and cities, allows visitors to take a step back in time to an age before technology, before urbanization. (SPA)
Rawan Radwan

  • The valley’s considerably mild weather has attracted many visitors from across the Kingdom
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Nestled between towering red, sandstone escarpments, an untouched valley in the northernmost region of Saudi Arabia offers a welcome escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

Located about 200 kilometers south of Tabuk city, and 400 meters above sea level, Al-Disah valley is one of the most beautiful natural landscapes in the Kingdom. With crystal-clear streams, flowing springs, lush patches of green and towering palm trees, it offers some of the most distinctive Saudi experiences residents could hope to find. 

It is no surprise, then, that the area was chosen by the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) as one of featured destinations for its Saudi Winter Season.

The valley’s secluded location, well clear of crowded towns and cities, allows visitors to take a step back in time to an age before technology, before urbanization. It could almost be described as a “Jurassic Park” experience, albeit with a lot more peace and quiet — and no rampaging T. Rex.

With most of the northern regions experiencing a steep drop in temperatures this winter, the valley’s considerably mild weather has attracted many visitors from across the Kingdom, drawn by the chance to camp out and set off on day-long hikes surrounded by palm trees, papyrus, henna, oleander and wild basil shrubs. They can also enjoy evening barbecues and a clear view of millions of stars, undiminished by light pollution.

 

 

“While on a family trip in Tabuk, my cousins and I packed our camping gear and headed to the valley,” said Abdullah Al-Harthi. “We felt like we were driving into something out of the movies: Red mountains covered in greenery — we felt the weather shift right there and then.

“We usually camp out in areas around Taif but this was a first for us. It was great fun, and relaxing before the second semester started. I heard that the weather is usually like this all year long. I think the locals enjoy seeing us southerners around.”

The STA’s “Winter Around You” season began in December and continues until the end of March. It includes more than 300 experiences and packages offered by more than 200 private sector establishments. The campaign encourages citizens and residents of the Kingdom and other Gulf nations, whether families, groups or individuals, to explore the country’s diverse geography and climate and discover its many attractions.

Topics: Wadi Al-Disah Saudi Tourism Authority (STA)

KSrelief signs $9m support for global Muslim children’s fund

KSrelief signs $9m support for global Muslim children’s fund
Updated 03 February 2021
SPA

SPA

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Monday signed a donor contribution memorandum with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) to support the Global Muslim Philanthropy Fund for Children (GMPFC) with a donation of $9.16 million.
The GMPFC, a joint initiative of UNICEF and IsDB, was launched in 2019 to “open new opportunities for Muslim philanthropy to reach the millions of children in need of humanitarian support and help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.”
KSrelief Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, IsDB President Dr. Bandar Hajjar, as trustee to the fund, and UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore signed the memorandum.
Under the first project, health and nutritional services will be supported through primary health care for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh in partnership with UNICEF, bringing urgent aid to 130,000 people.
It aims to provide primary health services to 110,000 children aged under five, 20,000 pregnant women and new mothers, 150 new babies, as well as training 150 doctors and 100 nurses to provide healthcare services for mothers and children.
The project also aims to support logistic services for 13 health facilities in Rohingya refugee camps and to treat malnutrition cases.
Under the second project, vaccination coverage and health services for children under five years old will be improved in the provinces of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab in Pakistan, helping about 1,368,000 people.
The project will also support routine immunization — one of the most cost-effective means to reduce infant mortality.
It will support more than 295 health facilities with medical supplies, cooling systems and generators, as well as providing personal protective equipment for more than 3,500 health workers.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

