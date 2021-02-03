You are here

  • Home
  • 6 things to watch on Tadawul today

6 things to watch on Tadawul today

6 things to watch on Tadawul today
(Argaam)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ph3ej

Updated 15 sec ago
Argaam

6 things to watch on Tadawul today

6 things to watch on Tadawul today
Updated 15 sec ago
Argaam

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Wednesday.

- National Commercial Bank (NCB) and Samba Financial Group received the approval of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) for the merger and a number of relevant matters.

- Solidarity Takaful Co.'s board of directors approved the resignation of chief executive officer Bader bin Khalid Al-Anzi, citing personal reasons.

- Aseer Trading, Tourism and Manufacturing Co.’s subsidiary, Al Rabie Saudi Foods Co. Ltd., signed a Shariah-compliant financing agreement at a total value of SR 342 million ($91.2 million), with Samba Financial Group.

- Saudi Ground Services Co.’s planned expansions of the Kingdom's airports will create new opportunities for the company as well as other market competitors after the end of the pandemic outbreak.

- Eastern Province Cement Co.’s board of directors reappointed Mohammed Saad Al-Faraj Al-Subaie as chairman, and Ibrahim Salem Mohammed Al-Rowais as deputy chairman.

- Brent crude on Wednesday gained 24 cents to reach $57.70 per barrel. WTI crude also increased 23 cents to reach $54.99/bbl.

Topics: Tadawul Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi energy ministry says solar PV systems ‘ready’ to produce electricity
Business & Economy
Saudi energy ministry says solar PV systems ‘ready’ to produce electricity

Oil edges up amid decline in US stockpiles

Oil edges up amid decline in US stockpiles
Updated 03 February 2021
Argaam

Oil edges up amid decline in US stockpiles

Oil edges up amid decline in US stockpiles
  • The market was buoyed by the latest OPEC+ assessment that oil stockpiles will decline to below a five-year average by June
Updated 03 February 2021
Argaam

Oil rose on Wednesday as US lawmakers moved closer to approving President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill without Republican support, and amid expectations that global oil stocks will fall back to more normal levels this year.

International benchmark Brent crude was trading up 0.4 percent at $57.67 per barrel, at 7 a.m. Riyadh time.

WTI crude also rose 0.4 percent to $54.95 a barrel.

The market was buoyed by the latest OPEC+ assessment that oil stockpiles will decline to below a five-year average by June, Reuters reported citing analysts. This showed the producers’ output cuts were succeeding in bringing the market back into balance.

Meanwhile, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed that US crude oil inventories fell by 4.3 million barrels in the week to Jan. 29, 2021.

Topics: Oil

Latest updates

Czech Republic’s coronavirus cases surpass one million
Czech Republic’s coronavirus cases surpass one million
Arab Parliament condemns Kosovo’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
Arab Parliament condemns Kosovo’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
71 homes destroyed as Australia bushfire rages near locked-down Perth
71 homes destroyed as Australia bushfire rages near locked-down Perth
Myanmar’s military junta plans probe of last year’s election
Myanmar’s military junta plans probe of last year’s election
Russian court jails Kremlin critic Navalny as over 1,400 protesters detained
Russian court jails Kremlin critic Navalny as over 1,400 protesters detained

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.