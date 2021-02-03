You are here

  • Home
  • Building work starts on first two hotels at Red Sea Project

Building work starts on first two hotels at Red Sea Project

Building work starts on first two hotels at Red Sea Project
1 / 4
Elements of the first phase of the the Red Sea Project are due to open in 2022, with full completion in 2030. (Supplied)
Building work starts on first two hotels at Red Sea Project
2 / 4
Elements of the first phase of the the Red Sea Project are due to open in 2022, with full completion in 2030. (Supplied)
Building work starts on first two hotels at Red Sea Project
3 / 4
Elements of the first phase of the the Red Sea Project are due to open in 2022, with full completion in 2030. (Supplied)
Building work starts on first two hotels at Red Sea Project
4 / 4
Elements of the first phase of the the Red Sea Project are due to open in 2022, with full completion in 2030. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mnrez

Updated 03 February 2021
Arab News

Building work starts on first two hotels at Red Sea Project

Building work starts on first two hotels at Red Sea Project
  • TRSDC awarded the construction contracts to Saudi company Al-Bawani and Swiss firm Blumer Lehmann
  • The Red Sea Project was announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in July 2017
Updated 03 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC), the tourism developer wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), announced on Wednesday that it had started construction on two of its flagship hotel projects.
TRSDC awarded the construction contracts to Saudi company Al-Bawani and Swiss firm Blumer Lehmann.
Al-Bawani will be responsible for civil and structural work across 40 hotel villas on the Southern Dunes site, while Blumer Lehmann will manage the timber construction, planning, and fabrication work for a hotel situated on Ummahat Al-Shaykh Island.
John Pagano, the CEO of TRSDC, said: “It is exciting to award these contracts, which signify the start of a new phase for us as we move into the build of our stunning resorts both inland and on one of our key islands.
“We feel confident that Al-Bawani and Blumer Lehmann will help turn our vision into a reality.”
The hotel project at the Southern Dunes site will also include the building of staff accommodation for around 700 employees, which will substantially reduce workers’ travel time and help improve productivity.
The Red Sea Project was announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in July 2017. Elements of the first phase of the flagship scheme are due to open in 2022, with full completion in 2030.
Construction at the project site is well underway and the developer last year announced it had awarded approximately $4 billion worth of construction projects in 2020.
In 2022, when the first guests are welcomed to the resort, there will be four hotels initially, with 12 more scheduled to open their doors before 2023, bringing the total number of hotel rooms to 3,000 across five islands and two inland resorts.
Upon full completion in 2030, the project will comprise 50 hotels offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and 1,300 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites.

Topics: Red Sea Project Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Project passes first stage in green rating award
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Project passes first stage in green rating award
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Project passes first stage in green rating award
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Project passes first stage in green rating award

Maaden’s Q4 2020 profit margins buoyed by cost cuts, maximum capacity operations: CEO

Maaden’s Q4 2020 profit margins buoyed by cost cuts, maximum capacity operations: CEO
Updated 03 February 2021
Argaam

Maaden’s Q4 2020 profit margins buoyed by cost cuts, maximum capacity operations: CEO

Maaden’s Q4 2020 profit margins buoyed by cost cuts, maximum capacity operations: CEO
Updated 03 February 2021
Argaam

Saudi Arabian Mining Co.’s (Maaden) Q4 2020 performance was lifted by the operation of plants at maximum capacity and cost cuts, which helped it achieve the optimum production levels and maximized profit margins, CEO Mosaed Al Ohali told Argaam in a telephone interview.

Production of gold increased to 410,000 ounces. Ammonia and phosphate fertilizers rose to 1.2 million tons and 2.1 million tons, respectively. Aluminium production also rose to 800,000 tons, Al Ohali added.

The aluminium output saw a marginal decline, the CEO said, explaining that the aluminium sheets, which are used in the auto industry, juice cans and other foodstuffs, were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the company faced some technical problems at one of its production units.

Meanwhile, prices were solid, as the export prices of phosphate fertilizers grew by 24 percent from $290 per ton in early 2020 to $360 per ton by year-end, Al Ohali noted, expecting a higher rise in the product prices.

Aluminium prices also jumped 26 percent to $2,000 per ton by the end of 2020, from $1,500 per ton at the beginning of the year. Gold maintained high prices between $1,920-1,930 per ton. Despite marginal declines, aluminium peaked to $2,076 per ton in Q3 2020, ahead of falling below $2,000 per ton. Gold prices are still strong, Al Ohali said.

“The annual growth witnessed by Maaden embodies strong economy, along with the government support for the mining sector and its competitive ability,” the top official affirmed, adding that Maaden will pursue growth plans.

The company has several ambitious expansion projects for gold and phosphate, which are under construction. These projects include a gold mine, which Maaden expects to begin its construction in early 2022. The new mine will add 250,000 gold ounces.

Maaden’s portfolio also includes the ammonia – 3 plant in Ras Al-Khair. The facility is likely to start production at the beginning of next year and will add 1.1 million tons to total sales.

Maaden targets raising its gold production to nearly 1 million ounces within the next five to seven years, and boost phosphate capacity to 9 million tons from 6 million tons.

Moreover, the gold and phosphate price movements enhance the company’s cash flows and competitive advantage, Al Ohali noted.

“Maaden is optimistic for 2021 after electing US President Joe Biden, who seems more keen on commercial and political harmony across the world, the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, and growing demand in Asia and other regions, which in turn could push demand and prices higher,” Al Ohali added.

Elsewhere, Al Ohali expressed his concerns about the spread of new COVID-19 strains, as this will lead to travel and movement restrictions; thus, weighing on trade. Al Ohali added that he expects countries to control the second wave of the pandemic more efficiently. Accordingly, it will have a limited impact on global economy.

The Saudi mining firm narrowed net loss after Zakat and tax to SR 209 million in fiscal year 2020, compared to a loss of SR 739.5 million in 2019, Argaam reported.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Maaden

Related

Saudi Arabia to roll out large quantities of coronavirus vaccines: Health minister
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to roll out large quantities of coronavirus vaccines: Health minister
TASI falls 0.9% to 8,543 points as turnover hits $2.7bn
Business & Economy
TASI falls 0.9% to 8,543 points as turnover hits $2.7bn

Latest updates

COVID-19 could become as mild as common cold: UK scientist
COVID-19 could become as mild as common cold: UK scientist
Jordan seeks Russian Sputnik V vaccine
Jordan seeks Russian Sputnik V vaccine
UNGA president ‘deeply concerned’ for Myanmar’s Rohingya
UNGA president ‘deeply concerned’ for Myanmar’s Rohingya
4 Tunisian soldiers killed in landmine blast: ministry
4 Tunisian soldiers killed in landmine blast: ministry
Building work starts on first two hotels at Red Sea Project
Building work starts on first two hotels at Red Sea Project

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.