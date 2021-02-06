Alaïa announces new creative director years after death of Tunisian couturier

DUBAI: Luxury fashion label Alaïa has announced its new creative head just over three years after its founder, Tunisian couturier Azzedine Alaïa, died.

Pieter Mulier, most recently the global creative director for Calvin Klein, will take over and will debut his first Alaïa collection for Spring 2022, the label’s CEO Myriam Serrano announced this week.

“Through the creative prodigy and tenacious dedication of our dear founder Azzedine Alaïa, our Maison has been defined by a powerful vision of femininity and sensuality, which will forever set us apart,” Serrano said in a press release. “Pieter stands out with remarkable technical talent and devotion to the craft, a sharp eye for construction and a sense of timeless beauty that is deeply ingrained in the creative approach of our Maison.”

For his part, Mulier expressed his desire to carry forward the late designer’s legacy.

“Always ahead of his time and open to all arts and cultures, Azzedine Alaïa’s powerful vision has served as an inspiration, as he always sought to give the necessary time to innovative and enduring creation,” he said. “It is with this tremendous sense of admiration and responsibility that I will seek to carry forward his legacy of celebrating femininity and placing women at the heart of creation.”