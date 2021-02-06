You are here

  • Home
  • Alaïa announces new creative director years after death of Tunisian couturier

Alaïa announces new creative director years after death of Tunisian couturier

Portrait of Pieter Mulier. Supplied
Portrait of Pieter Mulier. Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/wv79e

Updated 06 February 2021
Arab News

Alaïa announces new creative director years after death of Tunisian couturier

Portrait of Pieter Mulier. Supplied
Updated 06 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Luxury fashion label Alaïa has announced its new creative head just over three years after its founder, Tunisian couturier Azzedine Alaïa, died.

Pieter Mulier, most recently the global creative director for Calvin Klein, will take over and will debut his first Alaïa collection for Spring 2022, the label’s CEO Myriam Serrano announced this week.

“Through the creative prodigy and tenacious dedication of our dear founder Azzedine Alaïa, our Maison has been defined by a powerful vision of femininity and sensuality, which will forever set us apart,” Serrano said in a press release. “Pieter stands out with remarkable technical talent and devotion to the craft, a sharp eye for construction and a sense of timeless beauty that is deeply ingrained in the creative approach of our Maison.”

For his part, Mulier expressed his desire to carry forward the late designer’s legacy.

“Always ahead of his time and open to all arts and cultures, Azzedine Alaïa’s powerful vision has served as an inspiration, as he always sought to give the necessary time to innovative and enduring creation,” he said. “It is with this tremendous sense of admiration and responsibility that I will seek to carry forward his legacy of celebrating femininity and placing women at the heart of creation.”

Topics: Alaia

Gift guide: Pamper your loved one with these Arab surprises on Valentine’s Day

Gift guide: Pamper your loved one with these Arab surprises on Valentine’s Day
Updated 36 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Gift guide: Pamper your loved one with these Arab surprises on Valentine’s Day

Gift guide: Pamper your loved one with these Arab surprises on Valentine’s Day
Updated 36 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

This Valentine’s Day, spoil your loved one with a special gift. 

Bil Arabi Hob/Love gold earrings

$1,053; SAR 3,950

Shop here


They say the best gifts come in small packages. These 18K gold hoops are handcrafted to form the word “Hob,” which means “love” in Arabic.

Diggn'It Ultimate Grooming Kit

$112; SAR 420

Shop here


Pamper your significant other with something different in the form of indulgent grooming products from the Saudi male grooming company to replenish his bathroom counter.

5ive Pillars Love hoodie

$70; SAR 263

Shop here

The streetwear label founded by designer Farrukh Ershad launched its latest collection from its “hob/love” series, and it’s largely inspired by relationships between people of different racial backgrounds. 

Kayali Huda Beauty x Kayali Darling Kit

$45; SAR 169

Shop here

This exclusive, limited-edition Kayali x Huda Beauty Darling Kit, featuring a rollerball musk, eyeshadow palette and lipstick, will put last-minute drugstore gift sets to shame.

Department of Hygiene Personal Care Subscription

$17; SAR 64

Shop here


The London-based hygiene brand founded by Laith Kalai offers a monthly personal care subscription that includes the brand’s best-selling Vitamin-E rich Geranium Shampoo Bar, as well as a body bar and facial bar combo of your choice.

Aliel Horra bag

$310; SAR 1,163

Shop here

The Egyptian handbag label has introduced gorgeous mini leather bags with handles sporting pure agate stones.

Topics: Valentine's Day

Latest updates

IATA mulls launch of e-travel pass in March 2021
IATA mulls launch of e-travel pass in March 2021
Iran slammed for arresting journalists
Iran slammed for arresting journalists
Bank of Italy says country needs cohesion to grow, cut debt
Bank of Italy says country needs cohesion to grow, cut debt
Jokes abound as Musk helps fuel rise of crypto dogecoin
Jokes abound as Musk helps fuel rise of crypto dogecoin
German firm to clear Beirut port of dangerous containers
German firm to clear Beirut port of dangerous containers

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.