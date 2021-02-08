You are here

Global hedge funds predict jump in oil prices, as Brent crude picks up

Global hedge funds predict jump in oil prices, as Brent crude picks up
Brent crude prices have risen by around 59 percent since the beginning of November on the back of the discovery of COVID-19 vaccines. (File/AFP)
Global hedge funds predict jump in oil prices, as Brent crude picks up

Global hedge funds predict jump in oil prices, as Brent crude picks up
RIYADH: The world’s major hedge funds are betting on a jump in oil prices.

Their forecast has been based on what they see as the inability of many companies to increase production due to the ongoing economic impacts of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, which would mean a balance in supply and demand, according to Al Arabiya.

The funds’ outlook on future trends of crude prices has changed from their prediction of declines last year as a result of global lockdowns, a forecast that led to gains of about 26.8 percent, revealed eVestment data.

Brent crude crossed the $60 mark on Monday, boosted by supply cuts from major producers and amid hopes for further US economic stimulus measures.

International benchmark Brent crude was trading up 0.9 percent at $59.89 per barrel, at 8.55 am Makkah time, after it rose to $60.06 earlier in the day.

David Tawil, co-founder of the Maglan Capital hedge fund, said that crude prices would recover quickly as the world vaccination program and a return to international travel picked up speed, hitting between $70 and $80 per barrel by the end of the year.

“(Oil) demand will recover across the board, led by Asia-Pacific and North America,” Reuters reported, citing a recent research note by Fitch Solutions.

Oil prices derive their upward momentum from supply reduction in the market. Global crude and condensate production volume decreased around 8 percent in December compared to February, just before the COVID-19 outbreak started take hold around the world, according to Rystad Energy data.

Meanwhile, hedge funds increased their holdings in major US oil companies such as Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips, and Chevron Corp., said Al Arabiya.

Related

Asian shares, oil buoyant on economic revival hopes
Business & Economy
Asian shares, oil buoyant on economic revival hopes

Roshn boosts Vision 2030 with $933m contract spree

Roshn boosts Vision 2030 with $933m contract spree
Updated 08 February 2021
Arab News

Roshn boosts Vision 2030 with $933m contract spree

Roshn boosts Vision 2030 with $933m contract spree
  • The company’s mission is to develop large-scale modern and integrated communities in nine cities across four regions in the country
Updated 08 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Roshn has signed SR3.5 billion ($933 million) in seven partnership contracts to develop the first phase of its integrated neighborhoods in Riyadh, according to Al Arabiya.

The project will extend over an area of more than 20 million sq meters, and will include more than 30,000 homes. The project’s first phase involves 4,000 homes that will become available for sale by the middle of this year.

Last month, the company announced the signing of SR1.6 billion worth of contracts to begin work on the project in the Saudi capital.

Roshn’s neighborhood will promote modern urban designs while also preserving the Kingdom’s architectural heritage, according to Al Arabiya.

The company began construction work on the first district in Riyadh in early December last year.

Roshn was launched earlier this year by the Public Investment Fund to deliver high-quality residential neighborhoods to Saudi nationals. The company is committed to supporting the Vision 2030 plan to increase the rate of home ownership in the Kingdom to 70 percent.

The company’s mission is to develop large-scale modern and integrated communities in nine cities across four regions in the country. Saudi Roshn projects will advance the Kingdom’s construction and infrastructure sectors through strategic partnerships with local organizations and world-leading companies, and the use of locally sourced construction materials.

