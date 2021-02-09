You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi tech whiz beats hackers at their own game

Saudi tech whiz beats hackers at their own game

Saudi tech whiz beats hackers at their own game
Cybersecurity majors require practical work, as hackers benefit from the mental steps taken by individuals or institutions, says Marwan Al-Bahr. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p3wmj

Updated 09 February 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Saudi tech whiz beats hackers at their own game

Saudi tech whiz beats hackers at their own game
  • Umm Al-Qura faculty member discovers security vulnerabilities threatening world’s top companies
Updated 09 February 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: In a world where technology is advancing at lightning speed, companies and organizations facing the constant threat of security breaches are finding help from the most unlikely people.

While working on his postdoctoral research paper, Marwan Al-Bahr, a member of the teaching staff at Umm Al-Qura University’s College of Computer and Information Systems, discovered security vulnerabilities that threaten the privacy of some of the world’s largest companies.
“The discovery was made through some information security research I had undertaken as I started my Ph.D. through Bluetooth and its protocols,” Al-Bahr told Arab News.
“During the postdoctoral phase, I worked on websites and mobile applications, where I focused on the user’s privacy and security levels. I was able to understand how developers work, how data is provided and transferred from one page to another,” he said.
“This made it easy for me to launch direct attacks to test the existing security levels, allowing me to violate the target’s privacy and change the information within their defined scope.”
Al-Bahr’s findings led him to discover 14 network vulnerabilities at Harvard University, eight in the Oracle database company, six in Google, three in the Avast antivirus company, one in Siemens and one in the Cloudera cloud services company.
Firms expressed their gratitude to Al-Bahr for shedding light on these vulnerabilities.
“Through cumulative research that resulted in the formation of a mental map of how websites work, I developed an understanding of the technologies used, their most prominent flaws and the web developers’ most common mistakes,” said Al-Bahr.

FASTFACTS

• Laws are now being adopted in the Kingdom to beef up cybersecurity.

• New bodies are being established such as the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones, which has issued regulations to streamline procedures.

“Arabic websites suffer greatly from hacking due to the lack of awareness in terms of cybersecurity and user privacy. At least one Arabic website gets hacked every day. I have even sent these websites reports regarding vulnerabilities,” he added.
Al-Bahr said that a prominent telecommunications company, using an old Oracle program, was recently targeted by international hackers. He added that due to the outdated system, the cybercriminals were able to make their way around the security system.
“New legislation and laws are now being adopted, while new bodies are being established such as the Saudi Federation or Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones.
The federation has issued regulations committing companies to disclosure and governance. Despite the slow progress, some of these websites are showing promising signs, as we work to have them fully ready in the upcoming days,” he said.
Due to his line of work, Al-Bahr was able to discover these vulnerable security breaches.
He said that beginners in the same line of work have the same opportunity, while jobseekers could develop their skills and present data to support their findings to the targeted companies. This could lead to job hiring or consulting contracts, he added.
Though there are positive signs of a growing interest among college graduates, there is still a long way to go. Universities could provide the right teaching and proper environment to stimulate more “out of the box” thinking in order to allow students to develop their skills and secure jobs after graduation.
“Students graduate from universities with basic knowledge, as ‘straight A’ students mostly memorize the curricula, and lack understanding and practical application of what they have learned,” he said.

Arabic websites suffer greatly from hacking due to the lack of awareness in terms of cybersecurity and user privacy.

Marwan Al-Bahr

“Cybersecurity majors require practical work, as hackers benefit from the mental steps taken by individuals or institutions. It is important to rely on thinking, analyzing and self-developing through trial and error, and obtain professional applied certificates,” Al-Bahr said.
“There is a clear dysfunction in the student evaluation mechanism. It is an ineffective mechanism that includes editorial questions for applied subjects and questions with ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ as the answers for practical exams.
“The university’s environment is a simulation of the market environment, as it provides students with a better understanding of the market’s requirements and allows them to work in a more practical manner. Therefore, it is necessary to take into consideration the particularity of these specializations and better prepare the future generations,” he said.

Topics: Saudi technology

Related

Saudi technology commission holds dialogue session for World Telecommunication day
Saudi Arabia
Saudi technology commission holds dialogue session for World Telecommunication day
Saudi tech chief presents Kingdom’s IT advances at UN gathering
Saudi Arabia
Saudi tech chief presents Kingdom’s IT advances at UN gathering

Startup of the Week: Komait: Helping fashion lovers make the best choices

Startup of the Week: Komait: Helping fashion lovers make the best choices
Updated 09 February 2021
Lojien Ben Gassem

Startup of the Week: Komait: Helping fashion lovers make the best choices

Startup of the Week: Komait: Helping fashion lovers make the best choices
Updated 09 February 2021
Lojien Ben Gassem

RIYADH: Nothing feels better than knowing you look good and receiving praise from others on your sense of style.
We are always making fashion choices; after all, we have to get dressed every day. Style is a very personal matter and is always changing based on our mood, surroundings, and what is happening in our lives. Taking advice from a personal shopper like Hussain Komait can make our fashion dilemmas that much easier to solve.
Komait, founder of Komait Shopping and Retail, came up with his idea to become a personal shopper while studying and working in the fashion industry in France. He worked as a sales consultant with some of the biggest brands in fashion and met with clients from all over the world who were seeking professional fashion advice.
“I really enjoyed working at Louis Vuitton and before that training at Dior and Yves Saint Laurent,” Komait said. “But at some point, you feel like you are only reflecting a specific brand’s vision when you work there, not your own. So, I realized that if I want to share my very own vision with fashion lovers, I’d have to work solo.”
Komait was inspired by the movie “The Devil Wears Prada” to create his own account: Khaleeji Wears Prada.
“The name was reflective of what I loved in fashion at that age. I absolutely loved the movie! It is, after all, one of the main reasons why I was inspired to come to Paris and study fashion in the first place,” he said.
“As for the Khaleeji part — I am extremely proud of Gulf Arab heritage and culture, and I have been trying to reflect that in everything I do. So, I wanted to add an element that not only other ‘khaleeji’ fashion lovers could relate to but also act as a window for anyone who wanted to understand what the region’s fashion culture looks like.”
Komait later changed his company’s name to his family name and realized that people seemed to interact more with it than with the original version. “It feels better now and more personal to me,” he said.
Komait traded his career in economics for one in the fashion industry.
He enjoys beauty, elegance and passionate craftsmanship, and his clients appreciate unique and high-end fashion. In his own words, they are people “who want fashion tips and who wish to obtain new or limited-edition hard-to-get pieces that also match their own personal style.”
“I believe that the elegance of your mind reflects on your appearance,” he said.
What makes Komait’s company special is his extensive background in fashion and the company’s location, which is based in the fashion capital of the world, Paris. “I have been around since 2014, providing clients with rare and hard-to-find goods at the best prices, thanks to my relationships with colleagues and friends in the industry. Additionally, we provide unique fashion goods of non-European origin, such as Turkish, American, and Australian. Moreover, our team speaks Arabic, English and French fluently.”
Komait mentioned how the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has been a challenge for him and has affected his business.
“My work did experience a hiccup, as French boutiques were closed for quite a long time due to the quarantine regulations. However, I did manage to find my way around that issue, and through my good relationships with contacts and key players in the industry, I obtained most of the pieces I was looking for with ease.”
Komait is aiming to expand within the upcoming years. “I’d like to include new aspiring designers from all over the world. I want to build a diversified fashion and styling platform for all those who love unique fashion and enjoy exploring new fashion cultures from around the globe.”
He said that his goal is to expand the scope of his services, build a creative atelier and start visualizing his own designs on big runways worldwide.

Topics: Startup of the Week

Related

Startup of the Week: Saudi startup adds bags of choice to popular fashion items
Fashion
Startup of the Week: Saudi startup adds bags of choice to popular fashion items
Startup of the Week: Beach Bisht: New use of a traditional garment
Fashion
Startup of the Week: Beach Bisht: New use of a traditional garment

Latest updates

9 things to watch on Tadawul today
9 things to watch on Tadawul today
Asian stocks higher after Wall Street rises to new record
Asian stocks higher after Wall Street rises to new record
Startup of the Week: Komait: Helping fashion lovers make the best choices
Startup of the Week: Komait: Helping fashion lovers make the best choices
Admissions to distance learning programs begin in Saudi Arabia
Admissions to distance learning programs begin in Saudi Arabia
Golf Saudi launches drive to boost the sport in Saudi Arabia
Golf Saudi launches drive to boost the sport in Saudi Arabia

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.