You are here

  • Home
  • NCB, Samba shareholders to discuss planned merger on March 1

NCB, Samba shareholders to discuss planned merger on March 1

NCB, Samba shareholders to discuss planned merger on March 1
NCB and Samba received on Feb. 1, 2021, the approval of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) for the merger. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y3w24

Updated 09 February 2021
Argaam

NCB, Samba shareholders to discuss planned merger on March 1

NCB, Samba shareholders to discuss planned merger on March 1
Updated 09 February 2021
Argaam

National Commercial Bank (NCB) said today an extraordinary general assembly meeting will be held on March 1, to discuss the planned merger with Samba Financial Group, according to a bourse statement.

NCB shareholders will discuss amending the bank's statute to be in line with the proposed merger. They will also vote on the merger with Samba, through the issuance of 0.739 shares in NCB for each share in Samba. They will also endorse the merger agreement signed between the two sides on Oct. 11, 2020.

Shareholders will also vote on the increase of NCB's share capital from SAR 30 billion to SAR 44.780 billion.

Similarly, Samba said, in a separate bourse filing, it will hold an EGM on March 1 to discuss the merger offer. They will also vote on the merger agreement signed with NCB.

The bank received earlier today, Feb. 8, the approval of the Capital Market Authority (CMA) on the capital increase, which will take place through the issuance of 1,478 million ordinary shares for the planned merger.

NCB and Samba received on Feb. 1, 2021, the approval of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) for the merger and a number of relevant matters. The two banks also received, on Jan. 28, 2021, the approval of the General Authority for Competition (GAC) for the planned economic concentration.

In October 2020, NCB entered into a legally binding merger agreement with Samba, under which both banks agreed to take the necessary measures to implement a merger pursuant to the Companies Law, as well as the merger and acquisition regulations issued by the capital market authority, Argaam reported.

The merger is expected to be carried out in the first half of 2021.

Topics: NBC Samba Samba Financial Group

Related

NCB, Samba to merge under Saudi National Bank brand
Business & Economy
NCB, Samba to merge under Saudi National Bank brand
NCB-Samba merger approved by Saudi competition authority
Business & Economy
NCB-Samba merger approved by Saudi competition authority

German exports down 9.3% last year, biggest fall since 2009

German exports down 9.3% last year, biggest fall since 2009
Updated 09 February 2021
Reuters

German exports down 9.3% last year, biggest fall since 2009

German exports down 9.3% last year, biggest fall since 2009
  • Imports dropped 7.1 percent, the Federal Statistical Office said
Updated 09 February 2021
Reuters

BERLIN: Germany’s exports plunged by 9.3 percent last year as the coronavirus pandemic dragged down demand, the biggest drop since the financial crisis in 2009, official data showed Tuesday.
Imports dropped 7.1 percent, the Federal Statistical Office said. That also was the steepest decline since 2009, when exports fell by 18.4 percent and imports by 17.5 percent.
The United States remained the single biggest destination for German exports despite a 12.5 percent drop, taking goods to the tune of 103.8 billion euros ($125 billion). China placed second with a minimal 0.1 percent decline to 95.9 billion euros and France third with 91 billion euros — a 14.6 percent fall.
China was the biggest single source of imports to Germany, with its total increasing 5.6 percent to 116.2 billion euros. The Netherlands and the United States were second and third, with declines of 9.6 percent and 5 percent respectively.
Figures released last month showed that the German economy, Europe’s biggest, shrank by 5 percent last year. That was a better outcome than long expected.
Last year’s figures left Germany with an export surplus of 179.1 billion euros — its smallest since 2011, and the fourth consecutive decline.
The statistics office said that exports in December were 2.7 percent higher than a year earlier, and up 0.1 percent compared with the previous month.
While there were significant year-on-year rises in December in exports to both China and the United States, exports to the UK dropped 3.3 percent in the last month before the country left the European Union’s single market.
Transport between Britain and continental Europe was disrupted significantly in December as restrictions were applied following the discovery of a more contagious coronavirus variant in Britain. German imports from Britain dropped 11.4 percent.

Topics: Germany

Latest updates

British-Somali man who died after arrest ‘had contact with 52 officers’
British-Somali man who died after arrest ‘had contact with 52 officers’
Saudi Arabia confirms 4 COVID-19 deaths, 353 new cases
Saudi Arabia confirms 4 COVID-19 deaths, 353 new cases
France ‘strongly condemns’ repeated Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
France ‘strongly condemns’ repeated Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cup weekend card promises thrills ahead of showpiece event
Saudi Cup weekend card promises thrills ahead of showpiece event
Countdown begins to history-making Saudi grand prix
Countdown begins to history-making Saudi grand prix

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.