You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: The Creative Habit by Twyla Tharp

What We Are Reading Today: The Creative Habit by Twyla Tharp

What We Are Reading Today: The Creative Habit by Twyla Tharp
Short Url

https://arab.news/mc7mh

Updated 10 February 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Creative Habit by Twyla Tharp

What We Are Reading Today: The Creative Habit by Twyla Tharp
Updated 10 February 2021
Arab News

In The Creative Habit, Twyla Tharp takes the lessons she has learned in her remarkable thirty-five-year career and shares them with you, whatever creative impulses you follow — whether you are a painter, composer, writer, director, choreographer, or, for that matter, a businessperson working on a deal, a chef developing a new dish, a mother wanting her child to see the world anew.

When Tharp is at a creative dead end, she relies on a lifetime of exercises to help her get out of the rut, and The Creative Habit contains more than thirty of them to ease the fears of anyone facing a blank beginning and to open the mind to new possibilities.

Tharp’s exercises are practical and immediately doable. 

To Tharp, sustained creativity begins with rituals, self-knowledge, harnessing your memories, and organizing your materials (so no insight is ever lost). Along the way she leads you by the hand through the painful first steps of scratching for ideas, finding the spine of your work, and getting out of ruts into productive grooves. In her creative realm, optimism rules. 

And in this inventive, encouraging book, Twyla Tharp shows us how to take a deep breath and begin!

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Icarus Deception by Seth Godin
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Icarus Deception by Seth Godin
What We Are Reading Today: Extraterrestrial by Avi Loeb
books
What We Are Reading Today: Extraterrestrial by Avi Loeb

What We Are Reading Today: The Icarus Deception by Seth Godin

What We Are Reading Today: The Icarus Deception by Seth Godin
Updated 09 February 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Icarus Deception by Seth Godin

What We Are Reading Today: The Icarus Deception by Seth Godin
Updated 09 February 2021
Arab News

In The Icarus Deception, Seth Godin challenges readers to find the courage to treat their work as a form of art. Everyone knows that Icarus’s father made him wings and told him not to fly too close to the sun. But he ignored that warning and plunged to his doom. We’ve retold this myth, and many others like it, to generations of kids. All these stories have the same lesson: Play it safe. Obey your parents. Listen to the experts. But there’s another part of the myth that those in power hope you’ll forget. Icarus was also warned not to fly too low. Flying too low is even more dangerous than flying too high, because it feels deceptively safe.

The safety zone has moved. The propaganda has been exposed, and the old promises have been broken: Conformity no longer leads to comfort. But the good news is that creativity is scarce, and more valuable than ever. So is choosing to do something unpredictable and brave: Make art. Being an artist isn’t a genetic disposition or a specific talent. It’s an attitude we can all adopt. 

You can fly higher by bringing your best self to work. You can care about what you’re doing today and how you can improve. Godin shows us how, and convinces us why it’s essential.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Extraterrestrial by Avi Loeb
books
What We Are Reading Today: Extraterrestrial by Avi Loeb
What We Are Reading Today: Objectivity
books
What We Are Reading Today: Objectivity

Latest updates

Trump trial gets go-ahead after emotional, graphic first day
Trump trial gets go-ahead after emotional, graphic first day
On their way to Saudi Arabia, expats stranded in Dubai may be forced home
On their way to Saudi Arabia, expats stranded in Dubai may be forced home
Nations warned of consequences of abandoning citizens in Syrian camps
Nations warned of consequences of abandoning citizens in Syrian camps
Arab world basks in the glory of UAE Mars mission triumph
Arab world basks in the glory of UAE Mars mission triumph
Saudi properties receive green light to use solar panels
Saudi properties receive green light to use solar panels

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.