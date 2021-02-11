You are here

GCC reforms remain on track despite pandemic, economists say

Cases of the virus peaked in the region around the middle of the year, in response to which GCC countries implemented stringent lockdowns and imposed travel restrictions. (Shutterstock)
Cases of the virus peaked in the region around the middle of the year, in response to which GCC countries implemented stringent lockdowns and imposed travel restrictions. (Shutterstock)
Updated 12 February 2021
SARAH GLUBB

GCC reforms remain on track despite pandemic, economists say

GCC reforms remain on track despite pandemic, economists say
  • ‘After seeing negative growth in in 2020, we are expecting a rebound in 2021,’ said IMF’s mission chief for Saudi Arabia
  • GCC authorities have implemented a range of appropriate measures to mitigate the economic damage
Updated 12 February 2021
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the economic challenges facing nations in the Gulf region but has not changed the direction of their economies, experts told a web conference on Wednesday.
The comments came during an event on the Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) economic prospects for 2021, hosted by Chatham House in London.
Tim Callen, assistant director of the Middle East and Central Asia department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said GCC countries experienced two significant shocks in 2020: the COVID-19 pandemic and disruptions in oil prices.
Cases of the virus peaked in the region around the middle of the year, in response to which GCC countries implemented stringent lockdowns and imposed travel restrictions. The number of cases began to fall, and lockdowns were eased, which supported the economic recovery in the second half of the year.
“GCC authorities have implemented a range of appropriate measures to mitigate the economic damage, including fiscal packages, relaxation of monetary and macro-prudential rules, and the injection of liquidity into the banking system,” the IMF said in a report, published in December, on how Gulf nations are addressing the two challenges.
There has been another spike in COVID-19 cases since the start of 2021, particularly in the UAE, which has led to even tighter preventative measures that have further affected economic activity. On the other hand some countries in the region are excelling in terms of vaccination rollouts, compared with the wider global situation.
Most countries experienced a big drop in growth in the first half of 2020, with the biggest hit taken in the second quarter. This was followed, in most cases, by a rebound in the third quarter. Data released by Saudi Arabia on Wednesday suggested the recovery continued into Q4.

Callen, who serves as the IMF’s mission chief for Saudi Arabia, said: “After seeing negative growth in in 2020, we are expecting a rebound in 2021.”
While oil prices recently reached their highest levels since before the pandemic, largely thanks to a Saudi cut in supply, in the long term the IMF forecasts lower oil revenues and so government spending will be strained.
“The good news is that some countries have already implemented adjustments,” Callen said. However, he added that this will “require sustained fiscal reforms that look across the gamut of the government wage bill, energy prices in the system, non-oil, tax revenue bases — and not all of the countries have yet introduced a value added tax (VAT), for example,”.
Karen Young, a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, said: “The policy shifts that we are seeing in 2020 are a continuation of what has been underway since 2015” and is part of an ongoing trajectory.
“COVID made the economic diversification policies, that were innovative, more difficult to execute,” including travel, tourism, logistics and entertainment, as well as some types of investments, she added.
Young also touched on taxes and said more need to be introduced, including property, sales, VAT, incomes and corporate taxes.
On the GCC labor markets, Callen said there are a lot of reforms being introduced in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar regarding liberalizing the expat labor market.
“One of the key elements of reforms that we are going to need to see in the coming years is higher productivity for any given wage level,” he said.
Although the labor force participation rate of nationals remains low in the GCC (about 83 percent for men and 32 percent for women on average), it has risen over the past decade, with potential for further increases as highly educated nationals, especially women, enter the labor force, the IMF said in its report.
Moreover, a young population and rising labor force participation rates will lead to a large number of new labor force entrants in the coming years that cannot primarily be absorbed by the public sector, the report added.
“Depending on participation rates, the labor force could grow by an additional 2.5 million GCC nationals by 2025,” it forecasted.
Callen praised the “Vision” programs implemented by GCC member states and said they are heading in the right direction, but added that the big question is how do you diversify economies that are so heavily reliant on oil.
Rola Dashti, executive secretary of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia, said the reforms that are under way are important, but that additional types of reforms are also needed.
“The GCC economies have created a middle class dependent on state spending,” the Kuwaiti former minister said. “Sustainability of this is unobtainable, and not revisiting that social contract becomes a key issue on the state’s stability for the future.”
She said in most GCC countries, almost 83 percent of government expenditure goes to current spending such as salaries and subsidies but “this current spending of oil revenues, as we move forward, cannot cover it, not alone.”
“We need to look into how we will create a middle class that will generate wealth to the economy, vis-a-vis a middle class dependent on government spending,” said Dashti. “We need to create opportunities for the middle class targeted toward economic activities that generate foreign currency,” particularly since the GCC imports so much.
Regarding the economy, she said GCC countries excel in services rather than commodities, and are looking to compete on the global market in the financial services sector, technology, innovation and entrepreneurship, and green technology.

British economy slumped by record 10% in 2020

British economy slumped by record 10% in 2020
Life continues in Britain’s third coronavirus lockdown that has closed all nonessential stores in an effort to suppress COVID-19 infections. (AFP)
Updated 13 February 2021
Reuters

British economy slumped by record 10% in 2020

British economy slumped by record 10% in 2020
  • Country's economy is set to shrink in early 2021 due to the effects of a third COVID lockdown
Updated 13 February 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s coronavirus-ravaged economy suffered its biggest crash in output in more than 300 years in 2020 when it slumped by 9.9 percent, but it avoided heading back toward recession at the end of the year and looks on course for a recovery in 2021.

Official figures showed gross domestic product (GDP) grew 1.0 percent from October through December, the top of a range of economists’ forecasts in a Reuters poll.
This makes it likely that Britain will escape two straight quarters of contraction — the standard definition of recession in Europe — even though the economy is set to shrink in early 2021 due to the effects of a third COVID lockdown.
“As and when restrictions are eased, we continue to expect a vigorous rebound in the economy,” said Dean Turner, an economist at UBS Global Wealth Management.
Britain’s economy grew 1.2 percent in December alone, after a 2.3 percent fall in output in November when there was a partial lockdown, pointing to greater resilience to COVID restrictions than at the start of the pandemic.
That left output 6.3 percent lower than in February before the start of the pandemic, the Office for National Statistics said.
However, the Bank of England forecasts the economy will shrink by 4 percent in the first three months of 2021 because of the new lockdown and Brexit disruption.
It thinks it will take until early 2022 before GDP regains its pre-COVID size, assuming vaccination continues at the current rapid pace, which outstrips the rest of Europe’s. Many economists think recovery will take longer.
“Today’s figures show that the economy has experienced a serious shock as a result of the pandemic, which has been felt by countries around the world,” Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said.
Sunak, facing the heaviest borrowing since World War II, said he would continue to focus on protecting jobs when he sets out a new annual budget on March 3.

BACKGROUND

● Britain’s economy grew 1.2 percent in December alone, after a 2.3 percent fall in output in November when there was a partial lockdown.

● That left output 6.3 percent lower than in February before the start of the pandemic, the Office for National Statistics said.

● However, the Bank of England forecasts the economy will shrink by 4 percent in the first three months of 2021 because of the new lockdown and Brexit disruption.

Unemployment has risen much less than feared at the start of the crisis, largely due to subsidies to keep people in work, though sectors such as hospitality and high-street retail remain hard hit.
Last year’s fall in output was the biggest since modern official records began after WWII. Longer-running historical data hosted by the Bank of England suggest it was the biggest drop since 1709, when Britain suffered a “Great Frost.”
Britain has reported Europe’s highest death toll from COVID-19 and is among the world’s highest in terms of deaths per head.
The GDP fall is steeper than almost any other big economy’s, though Spain — also hard-hit by the virus — suffered an 11 percent decline.
Some of the damage reflects how Britain’s economy relies more on face-to-face consumer services than other countries, as well as disruption to schooling and routine healthcare, which few other countries factored in to the GDP.
Sunak, in an interview with Sky News, said Britain’s economic performance could be seen as being marginally above that of some of its peers last year.
GDP is almost always compared on a “real” or inflation-adjusted basis, which shows Britain was the worst performer in the Group of Seven large advanced economies. But Sunak said Britain did better on a “nominal” basis, which ignores inflation.
Taking this approach, Britain’s economy is closer to its pre-crisis size than Germany, France or Italy’s, according to figures provided by the ONS, which said it “may be useful” to look at nominal as well as real measures of GDP.
But most international differences on inflation adjustment center on government spending, and looking at household spending alone, Britain remains a laggard. Household spending in the fourth quarter was 8.4 percent below pre-crisis levels, compared with a 2.6 percent shortfall in the US and 6.8 percent in France.
“The UK’s underperformance can’t simply be attributed to the different way the ONS measures government expenditure to most other countries,” said Samuel Tombs of Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Proposal to give US airlines $14 billion approved

US airlines are burning through millions of dollars every day as the pandemic crushes travel demand. Global aviation industry has been hit hard by COVID-19 crisis. (Reuters)
Updated 13 February 2021
Reuters

Proposal to give US airlines $14 billion approved

Proposal to give US airlines $14 billion approved
  • Budget carriers Spirit Airlines, Allegiant Travel and Frontier Airlines, however, have said in recent weeks that they intend to resume pilot hiring later this year
Updated 13 February 2021
Reuters

NEW YORK: A US House committee has approved a proposal to give airlines another $14 billion in payroll assistance as part of a broader COVID-19 relief package that is working its way through Congress.

It would be the third round of support for the pandemic-hit industry. American Airlines and United Airlines have warned of some 27,000 furloughs without an extension of the current package that expires on April 1.
The House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on a 29-24 vote approved the $14 billion for airlines and $1 billion for contractors to cover payroll through September.
The funds will be included in the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill proposed by President Joe Biden, whose initial plan did not include new money for airlines. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that she expects lawmakers to complete legislation based on the bill by the end of February.

SPEEDREAD

● American Airlines and United Airlines have warned of some 27,000 furloughs without an extension of the current package that expires on April 1.

● The House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on a 29-24 vote approved the $14 billion for airlines and $1 billion for contractors to cover payroll through September.

● The funds will be included in the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill proposed by President Joe Biden, whose initial plan did not include new money for airlines.

American Airlines said in a statement after the committee vote that the payroll support program, which covers employee wages and bans job cuts, “has been a lifeline for our team members.”
US airlines are burning through millions of dollars every day as the pandemic crushes travel demand.
The Air Line Pilots Association, the largest pilot union in the world, said the funds “would help prevent the additional financial devastation that would result from the aviation industry being forced to furlough tens of thousands of workers.”
Budget carriers Spirit Airlines, Allegiant Travel and Frontier Airlines, however, have said in recent weeks that they intend to resume pilot hiring later this year.
Reuters first reported many of the details of the plans to provide new assistance to US airlines, transit systems, airports and passenger railroad Amtrak.

Nigerians win UK court OK to sue Shell over oil spills

This Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016 photo shows the Shell logo at a petrol station in London. (AP)
Updated 13 February 2021
Reuters

Nigerians win UK court OK to sue Shell over oil spills

Nigerians win UK court OK to sue Shell over oil spills
  • Nigeria’s Ogale and Bille communities allege their lives and health have suffered because repeated oil spills have contaminated the land, swamps, groundwater and waterways and that there has been no adequate cleaning or remediation
Updated 13 February 2021
Reuters

LONDON: The UK Supreme Court on Friday allowed a group of 42,500 Nigerian farmers and fishermen to sue Royal Dutch Shell (RDS) in English courts after years of oil spills in the Niger Delta contaminated land and groundwater.

Senior judges said there was an arguable case that UK-domiciled Shell, one of the world’s biggest energy companies, is responsible, in the latest test of whether multinationals can be held to account for the acts of overseas subsidiaries.
Represented by law firm Leigh Day, the group of Nigerians have argued that the parent company Shell owed them a duty of care because it either had significant control of, and was responsible for, its subsidiary SPDC. Shell countered that the court had no jurisdiction to try the claims.
“(The ruling) also represents a watershed moment in the accountability of multinational companies. Increasingly impoverished communities are seeking to hold powerful corporate actors to account and this judgment will significantly increase their ability to do so,” Daniel Leader, partner at Leigh Day, said.
“UK common law is also used in countries like Canada, Australia and New Zealand so this is a very helpful precedent.”
The decision comes almost two years after a seminal ruling by the Supreme Court in a case involving mining firm Vedanta. The judgment allowed nearly 2,000 Zambian villagers to sue Vedanta in England for alleged pollution in Africa.
That move was seen as a victory for rural communities seeking to hold parent companies accountable for environmental disasters. Vedanta ultimately settled out of court in January.
Nigeria’s Ogale and Bille communities allege their lives and health have suffered because repeated oil spills have contaminated the land, swamps, groundwater and waterways and that there has been no adequate cleaning or remediation.
SPDC is the operator of oil pipelines in a joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation which holds a 55 percent stake, Shell which holds 30 percent, France’s Total with 10 percent Italy’s Eni with 5 percent.
A Shell spokesman said the decision was disappointing.
“Regardless of the cause of a spill, SPDC cleans up and remediates. It also works hard to prevent these sabotage spills, by using technology, increasing surveillance and by promoting alternative livelihoods for those who might damage pipes and equipment,” Shell said.
Shell has blamed sabotage for oil spills. It said in its annual report published last March that SPDC, which produces around 1 million barrels of oil per day, saw crude oil spills caused by theft or pipeline sabotage surge by 41 percent in 2019.
Shell CEO Ben van Beurden said last week that the firm would take “another hard look at its onshore oil operations” in the west African country.
The ruling is the second judgment against Shell this year regarding claims against its Nigerian operations. In a landmark Dutch ruling two weeks ago, an appeals court held Shell responsible for multiple oil pipeline leaks in the Niger Delta and ordered it to pay unspecified damages to farmers, in a victory for environmentalists.
Leigh Day said that the amount of compensation sought would be quantified as the case enters the trial stage. Shell could however try to settle the matter out of court.

Stocks struggle but the Bitcoin shines

Stocks struggle but the Bitcoin shines
A pedestrian looks at an electronic quotation board displaying companies’ stock prices on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo. (AFP)
Updated 13 February 2021
AFP

Stocks struggle but the Bitcoin shines

Stocks struggle but the Bitcoin shines
  • Innes noted that the earnings season has gone well in the US and Europe, while the number of COVID-19 infections has been dropping faster than in previous waves
Updated 13 February 2021
AFP

European and US equities struggled Friday as investors awaited further stimulus and vaccine news, but Bitcoin forged a new record as it crept toward $50,000.
Bitcoin soared to a new high of $48,930 in Asian trade, after MasterCard and US bank BNY Mellon moved Thursday to make it easier for people to use the cryptocurrency. It later slid back under $48,000.
In European equity trading, London and Paris each added 0.2 percent, while Frankfurt was 0.4 percent lower in afternoon trading.
“Recent gains brought about from US stimulus and vaccination optimism has faded to bring a more ‘wait-and-see’ approach from markets,” said Joshua Mahony, senior analyst at online trading firm IG.
London sentiment was dented somewhat by news that the coronavirus-ravaged UK economy shrank by a record 9.9 percent in 2020, despite an upturn in the second half.

FASTFACT

$48,930 Bitcoin soared to a new high of $48,930 in Asian trade, after MasterCard and US bank BNY Mellon moved Thursday to make it easier for people to use the cryptocurrency. It later slid back under $48,000.

Meanwhile on Wall Street, the blue-chip Dow fell 0.1 percent at the start of trading. Both the broader S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped from record closes.
“Nothing awful is happening out here just that the current narrative — strong earnings, vaccine rollout, and stimulus hopes are getting a touch stale,” said analyst Stephen Innes at Axi.
Equities have rallied this year on the back of vaccine rollouts, falling infection and death rates, and optimism Biden will push through his $1.9 trillion stimulus.
Innes noted that the earnings season has gone well in the US and Europe, while the number of COVID-19 infections has been dropping faster than in previous waves.
He said it was unclear why the rally in equity markets has paused, but suggested that perhaps “investors need some good old proof in the economic pudding before taking that next leap of faith.”

Oil edges higher but demand fears set in

Oil edges higher but demand fears set in
This week OPEC said it expects global oil demand to recover more slowly than thought in 2021, trimming its forecast by 110,000 bpd to 5.79 million bpd. (Shutterstock)
Updated 13 February 2021
Reuters

Oil edges higher but demand fears set in

Oil edges higher but demand fears set in
  • US oil ups 14 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $58.38 after falling to a session low of $57.41
Updated 13 February 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices edged higher on Friday after declining earlier in the session, but a weaker market outlook from OPEC and the International Energy Agency capped gains.

Brent crude was up 29 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $61.43 a barrel, having dropped to a session low of $60.35. US oil was up 14 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $58.38 after falling to a session low of $57.41. Both contracts are on course for weekly gains.
Prices have risen over recent weeks partly owing to oil production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers in the group known as OPEC+.
Hopes that vaccine rollouts to combat the coronavirus will spur a demand recovery also gave oil prices a lift.
This week however OPEC said it expects global oil demand to recover more slowly than thought in 2021, trimming its forecast by 110,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 5.79 million bpd.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said that oil supply was still outstripping global demand, though COVID-19 vaccines are expected to support a demand recovery.

HIGHLIGHTS

● A weaker market outlook from OPEC and the International Energy Agency capped gains.

● Brent crude was up 29 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $61.43 a barrel, having dropped to a session low of $60.35.

● Prices have risen over recent weeks partly owing to oil production cuts from OPEC and OPEC+.

● Hopes that vaccine rollouts to combat the coronavirus will spur a demand recovery also gave oil prices a lift.

“The (IEA) report paints a more pessimistic picture than market participants have presumably been envisaging given the current high prices,” Commerzbank said.
Demand data from the world’s biggest oil importer also paints a bleak picture.
The number of people who traveled in China ahead of Lunar New Year holidays plummeted by 70 percent from two years ago as coronavirus restrictions curbed the world’s largest annual domestic migration, official data showed.
ABN Amro revised its 2021 Brent oil prices forecast slightly higher to $55 a barrel but warned of demand headwinds.
“The biggest recovery in demand will have to come from the aviation sector,” the bank said. “Especially for aviation, we do not yet see a major recovery this year.”

