Egypt to manufacture Samsung tablets

Egypt to manufacture Samsung tablets
Samsung had made previous offers to establish a tablet factory in Egypt with investments of about $30 million.
Mostafa Galal

Egypt to manufacture Samsung tablets

Egypt to manufacture Samsung tablets
  • Minister Osama Ezzat said the factory would have the capacity to produce up to one million devices annually
  • The specifications of the device and its selling price will be agreed later
Mostafa Galal

CAIRO: The Egyptian government has signed an agreement with Korean technology company Samsung to manufacture educational tablets in the country, part of a government strategy to localize the technology sector.

Samsung had made previous offers to establish a tablet factory in Egypt with investments of about $30 million, which sources say is the company’s estimated investment in the factory that will be set up to manufacture the devices as part of the agreement. The specifications of the device and its selling price will be agreed later.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology held negotiations with international companies to determine the best offers to manufacture tablets locally in Egypt.

Two days ago, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly chaired a meeting to follow up on the localization of the tablet industry in the presence of Minister of Education and Technical Education Tarek Shawky, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat, and Osama Ezzat, chairman of the Armed Forces Authority.

Madbouly had indicated in a prior meeting that manufacturing of the tablets would start as soon as an agreement was reached.

The minister of communications and information technology said it had been agreed that the tablet’s specifications would be updated every two years, with the contract lasting for five years.

Ezzat said the factory would have the capacity to produce up to one million devices annually.

Dubai court begins Marka bankruptcy proceedings

The company, which acquired Reem Al-Bawadi, had made continuous losses since its stock exchange listing. (markaholding.com)
The company, which acquired Reem Al-Bawadi, had made continuous losses since its stock exchange listing. (markaholding.com)
Updated 34 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai court begins Marka bankruptcy proceedings

The company, which acquired Reem Al-Bawadi, had made continuous losses since its stock exchange listing. (markaholding.com)
  • Creditors of loss-making stock exchange-listed firm, its subsidiaries invited to submit claims
Updated 34 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A UAE court has opened bankruptcy proceedings for Dubai Financial Market-listed Marka and its six subsidiaries in the first case of its kind, according to Argaam.

Experts Redha Darwish Al-Rahma and Ahmed Ali Ahmed Al-Hosani have been appointed as the bankruptcy trustees.

Creditors and other claimants have been invited to submit their specific-value claims with the necessary supporting documentation.

The decision to wind up business activities was made at a Marka general assembly meeting in 2019. Marka was listed on the Dubai Financial Market in 2014, the same year it was founded, operating in the retail and hospitality sector.

The company, which acquired Reem Al-Bawadi, had made continuous losses since its stock exchange listing and trading in its shares has been suspended.

