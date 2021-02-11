You are here

  • Home
  • Al-Nassr’s flying form could be overshadowed by new 3-window transfer ban

Al-Nassr’s flying form could be overshadowed by new 3-window transfer ban

The football world governing body, FIFA, has slapped Al-Nassr, currently fifth in the Saudi Pro League after a nine-game unbeaten run, with a ban which potentially leaves the club unable to strengthen the squad. (Twitter: @AlNassrFC_EN)
The football world governing body, FIFA, has slapped Al-Nassr, currently fifth in the Saudi Pro League after a nine-game unbeaten run, with a ban which potentially leaves the club unable to strengthen the squad. (Twitter: @AlNassrFC_EN)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pb9tv

Updated 30 sec ago
John Duerden

Al-Nassr’s flying form could be overshadowed by new 3-window transfer ban

The football world governing body, FIFA, has slapped Al-Nassr, currently fifth in the Saudi Pro League after a nine-game unbeaten run, with a ban which potentially leaves the club unable to strengthen the squad. (Twitter: @AlNassrFC_EN)
  • FIFA confirm block on player signings will be lifted when financial dispute with Galatasaray is settled
Updated 30 sec ago
John Duerden

LONDON: Al-Nassr may have bounced back from a dreadful start to the 2020-21 Saudi season to become the Kingdom’s form team but the Riyadh giants have recently been dealt a heavy blow that could disrupt the side’s upward momentum.

The football world governing body, FIFA, has slapped Al-Nassr, currently fifth in the Saudi Pro League after a nine-game unbeaten run, with a ban which potentially leaves the club unable to strengthen the squad in the next three transfer windows.

It all started when Al-Nassr signed Maicon Pereira Roque on loan from Galatasaray in 2019 and then made the deal for the powerful Brazilian defender permanent last August. The Turkish giant subsequently complained to FIFA that they had not received the full transfer fee from the nine-time Saudi champions.

In December, FIFA informed Al-Nassr, in a letter seen by Arab News, that they had to pay the Istanbul club the outstanding amount of 1.1 million euros (SR5 million) and an extra 300,000 euros in fines.

Earlier this week, the due date for payment came and went, and a FIFA official told Arab News: “In all our decisions, if a club fails to pay the amount ordered by FIFA or CAS (the Court of Arbitration for Sport) within 45 days of the decision, the club serves a three-window transfer ban until payment is made.”

The FIFA spokesperson said that the transfer ban would be lifted as soon as payment was received by Galatasaray.

According to Saudi media reports, Al-Nassr officials have already been in contact with their counterparts in Turkey to settle the matter and if so, will then be able to strengthen the squad in the next transfer window.

Ayman Al-Rifai, former head of the Saudi Arabia Football Association’s disciplinary committee, told Al Arabiya television that until the ban was lifted, Al-Nassr would not even be able to sign players who were free agents.

“The Saudi professional regulations prohibit the club from registering a substitute player for the injured player in the event of a FIFA decision banning the club from transfer windows, so Al-Nassr have no right to register a substitute player in place of an injured one,” he said.

The impasse means that Al-Nassr are currently unable to sign one of the most coveted free agents in football. Alex Teixeira, a Liverpool target in 2017, led Jiangsu Suning to the Chinese Super League title last year and the Brazilian is currently out of contract and available on a free transfer.

The midfielder had been linked with a move to Riyadh to replace South Korean international Kim Jin-soo, who is out injured for the rest of the season. But the transfer would not be possible if the FIFA ban remained in place.

The issue with Galatasaray is not the only financial problem on Al-Nassr’s agenda. Maicon has not appeared since Jan. 24 due to a salary dispute with the club, although according to the Brazilian’s agent negotiations are underway to settle the matter and it is expected that the player will return to training in the coming days.

Topics: football soccer Al-Nassr Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League

Related

Al-Nassr’s horror season hit new depths on Saturday as the Riyadh club lost 2-1 at home to Al-Ahli in the eighth round of the 2020-21 Saudi Professional League season. (Twitter: @ALAHLI_FC)
Sport
Fettouhi’s double gives Al-Ahli vital win as Al-Nassr’s season goes from bad to worse
Late penalty saves Al-Nassr from a disastrous defeat by Al-Ettifaq
Sport
Late penalty saves Al-Nassr from a disastrous defeat by Al-Ettifaq

Bayern midfielder Müller out of Club World Cup with virus

Bayern midfielder Müller out of Club World Cup with virus
Updated 11 February 2021
AP

Bayern midfielder Müller out of Club World Cup with virus

Bayern midfielder Müller out of Club World Cup with virus
Updated 11 February 2021
AP

DOHA: Bayern Munich midfielder Thomas Müller has tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the Club World Cup final, FIFA said Thursday.
FIFA said Müller has been placed in isolation and will be ineligible for the final against Mexican club Tigres.
Müller played 62 minutes in Bayern’s 2-0 win over Al Ahly in the semifinals on Monday.
FIFA and Qatari organizers have said they put strict anti-virus measures in place for the tournament, which is one of the few major football events taking place with spectators amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Müller is the third Bayern player to miss the final for coronavirus-related reasons. Midfielders Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez both stayed in Germany instead of traveling to Qatar for the tournament following positive tests and are in training at the club’s base.
Oceania representative Auckland City withdrew from the Club World Cup before it began because it would have faced tough quarantine rules when returning home to New Zealand after the event.

Topics: Bayern Munich Coronavirus Thomas Müller

Related

Al-Ahly's midfielder Hussein El-Shahat (R) runs after scoring during the FIFA Club World Cup second round match between Qatar's Al-Duhail and Egypt's Al-Ahly at the Education City Stadium in the Qatari city of Ar-Rayyan on February 4, 2021. (AFP)
Sport
Al-Ahly to face Bayern Munich after ending African losses at Club World Cup
Al-Ahly, African club champions (L), were given a raucous welcome on their arrival in Qatar ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup. (AFP/File Photos)
Sport
Al-Ahly dreaming big at FIFA Club World Cup

Latest updates

Al-Nassr’s flying form could be overshadowed by new 3-window transfer ban
The football world governing body, FIFA, has slapped Al-Nassr, currently fifth in the Saudi Pro League after a nine-game unbeaten run, with a ban which potentially leaves the club unable to strengthen the squad. (Twitter: @AlNassrFC_EN)
Julius Baer sees new prospects in Saudi stocks
Saudi stocks rose for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday as the index reached its highest level in three weeks with oil prices heading above $60 a barrel. (Reuters/File Photo)
Saudi FM, Greek PM discuss regional developments
Saudi FM, Greek PM discuss regional developments
Egypt to manufacture Samsung tablets
Egypt to manufacture Samsung tablets
Ankara rejects federation solution for divided Cyprus
Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during his party's group meeting at the Turkish Grand National Assembly in Ankara on February 10, 2021. (AFP/File Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.