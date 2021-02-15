You are here

City of London pays early price of hard Brexit

London’s daily trading volumes in other areas such as derivatives and foreign exchange still vastly outweigh its European neighbors. (AFP/File)
Updated 47 sec ago
AFP

  • We’ve always known that some EU-facing business would have to leave the City of London following Brexit, whatever the shape of the deal
LONDON: Europe’s financial capital is feeling the cold of Brexit but UK officials insist the City of London is suffering a temporary blip and is well-positioned to profit from new trading horizons.

For the first time last month, as Britain’s withdrawal from the EU took full effect, London’s financial district lost its European share-trading crown to Amsterdam.

Researchers at IHS Markit attributed the decline to a “relatively hard Brexit,” and the UK government’s failure so far to persuade Brussels to grant full trading rights to City based firms under a regime known as “equivalence.”

London’s daily trading volumes in other areas such as derivatives and foreign exchange still vastly outweigh its European neighbors, and Catherine McGuinness, policy chair at the City of London Corp., played down the development.

“We’ve always known that some EU-facing business would have to leave the City of London following Brexit, whatever the shape of the deal,” she said. “However, significantly fewer jobs have shifted from the City because of Brexit than was expected, and we remain very confident about the fundamental strengths of the City for the future,” McGuinness said.

London “continues to go from strength to strength” in emerging financial technology (fintech) and tech investment, as well as green finance, she added.

In January, according to the Financial Times, an average of €9.2 billion ($11.2 billion) of shares were traded each day on Euronext Amsterdam together with two other Dutch share markets.

That was more than four times their December figure, and overtook London’s daily average of 8.6 billion euros, the newspaper said.

A spokesman for the Dutch Financial Markets Authority told AFP it was not a surprise.

“We think it’s a logical consequence because we already had a strong trading standing with the Euronext Amsterdam,” he added.

Financial services — a key driver of the British economy — were largely omitted from the last-minute Brexit trade deal agreed between London and Brussels in late December.

So from Jan. 1, Britain’s financial sector lost access to the EU’s single market and its European “passport,” a means for UK financial products and services to be sold in the EU.

Both sides are instead working to carve out an “equivalence” regime under which each would recognize the other’s financial regulation, and so far Brussels has approved only two areas of trading out of dozens that the City needs.

Anish Puaar, an analyst at Rosenblatt Securities, said London’s relative decline was “symbolic in the post-Brexit era.”

“But beyond that the impact is pretty minimal,” he said on Twitter.

Topics: City of London Brexit

Egypt’s deficit budget decreases to 4.4%

Egypt’s deficit budget decreases to 4.4%
Egypt’s overall budget deficit has decreased from 4.6% to 4.4%. (Reuters/File)
Updated 1 min 39 sec ago
Muhammad Abu Zaid

  • Finance minister and president discuss economic and financial performance indicators
CAIRO: Egyptian Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said that the overall budget deficit had decreased from 4.6 percent to 4.4 percent during the past seven months, compared to the financial indicators of the budget for the last fiscal year.

During a meeting with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Maait discussed the follow-up of “economic and financial performance indicators” during the first seven months of the current fiscal year. He explained that this period had witnessed a primary surplus of LE18.1 billion ($1.16 billion) with an increase of 16 percent in revenues compared to an increase in expenditures of 12.4 percent.
Maait pointed to an increase in the rate and volume of government investments in diverse sectors, especially in infrastructure and services, in addition to an increase in expenditures supporting economic growth by about 23 percent, with a value of LE392 billion.
The minister noted that spending on national programs of social protection had risen by about 24 percent, at a value of LE144 billion.
Maait reviewed future expectations of what the financial and economic indicators of the overall budget would be by the end of the fiscal year 2020/2021 in light of the repercussions of the pandemic, in addition to economic reforms.
A spokesperson for the Egyptian presidency said that the meeting had also reviewed the results of the Ministry of Finance offering dollar bonds in international markets, worth $3.75 billion, in three tranches.

HIGHLIGHT

The latest developments related to the automation and development of the tax system were reviewed during the meeting, including the automation of tax procedures that were launched last month.

Maait had indicated the ministry’s success in the international issuance of bonds at interest rates that are considered the lowest to offer dollar bonds.
The latest developments related to the automation and development of the tax system were also reviewed during the meeting, including the automation of tax procedures that were launched
last month.
This was in addition to reviewing the stages of developing the system to move to a new phase in tax administration, including the use of the electronic tax invoice and the electronic receipt system, as well as the restructuring and modernization of the system and tax authority.
El-Sisi has also directed expediting and completing the process of automating and developing all institutions and sectors of the Finance Ministry as planned.
This is to help in the governance of the financial system, in accordance with the best standards, including the customs sector, through the application of the prior information system and pre-release to reduce the customs release time and facilitate the movement of trade to and from Egypt.

Topics: Egypt

PIF awards SR8bn construction contracts for KAFD

PIF awards SR8bn construction contracts for KAFD
Updated 4 min 3 sec ago
Argaam

  • The district spans over 1.6 million square meters in the north of Riyadh
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) signed contracts worth more than SR8 billion for the construction works at King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), a report in Al-Riyadh newspaper quoted Aiman Al-Mudaifer, PIF’s head of the Local Real Estate Division, as saying.

Most of the contracts were awarded to local companies, he added. The district is expected to witness high demand, especially as more buildings became ready, Al-Mudaifer said.

Several banks and companies started operations at KAFD, the official said, adding that some tenants received their units at the residential towers.

The district spans over 1.6 million square meters in the north of Riyadh. It will include offices of several financial institutions such as the Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange.

Topics: Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD)

UNESCO provides technical support for Historic Cairo development projects

UNESCO provides technical support for Historic Cairo development projects
Updated 15 February 2021
 Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • The work carried out in projects to develop historical regions come within efforts to implement the strategy adopted by the country in dealing with such areas
CAIRO: Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has said that UNESCO will provide technical support for the development of Historic Cairo.

During his inspection of work to develop the area surrounding the El-Ayoun stream fence (Magra El-Oyoun Fence), within the project of developing the historic Islamic Cairo area, the prime minister said that the project was located on a site of almost 95 acres where the tanneries were built.

“We all know the size of the severe pollution that used to prevail in the region. We are working to end the effects of this pollution that has existed for decades, as no one has previously offered to help develop this area,” Madbouly said.

The prime minister said that the El-Ayoun fence is a world heritage area registered with the UNESCO World Heritage Preservation Organization. The move to develop it is within the aim to restore monuments.

Madbouly said that before development work started, the government was keen to communicate with all concerned parties, such as the Supreme Council of Antiquities and the National Authority for Civilization Coordination. UNESCO visited Egypt last week to review the proposed ideas on the development of the region.

These areas were severely affected more than 50 years ago by random building, which spread at a time when there was no real power and governance by the state, the prime minister said.

The earthquake that struck Egypt in 1992 affected many buildings inside Islamic Cairo. Residents moved and built homes in areas that were archaeological sites, resulting in activities that polluted the environment and represented a real threat to the region, he said.

Madbouly said that the government was working to restore archaeological buildings and also to preserve the urban essence that characterized this region with regard to old buildings that were not registered as antiquities but were part of cultural heritage.

The work carried out in projects to develop historical regions come within efforts to implement the strategy adopted by the country in dealing with such areas. This was based on the necessity of adhering to the plans for rehabilitation and urban revival within any historical region with all international standards and agreements signed by Egypt to preserve urban heritage areas.

Madbouly said that the development processes were considered a surgical intervention carried out according to internationally recognized standards. The aim was to revive the urban essence of Historic Cairo, which reflects the historical era, taking into account the adaptive reuse of archaeological buildings and restoring unregistered heritage buildings, removing distortions in the architectural character and providing cultural, craft and tourism services and activities in the area, facilitating pedestrian movement and coordinating paths and streets to match the historical region.

The prime minister said that the projects also targeted the social and economic restoration of the region to achieve a direct benefit for residents and develop crafts and traditional markets to increase income, provide job opportunities and encourage cultural tourism to the city from both local and foreign visitors.

Topics: UNESCO Egypt

Consumer spending boosts Saudi economy — Bloomberg

Consumer spending boosts Saudi economy — Bloomberg
Updated 14 February 2021
Frank Kane

  • Bloomberg is forecasting 3.6 percent growth in the non-oil sector in the Kingdom in 2021
DUBAI: Saudi consumers are helping to fuel a recovery in the Kingdom’s economic fortunes, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

Higher spending is pushing the non-oil sector of the economy back to pre-pandemic levels, according to Ziad Daoud, chief emerging markets economist for the information and media group.

Added to other economic data, the figures suggest that non-oil GDP growth ended 2020 at zero, representing a big recovery in the second half after one of the largest contractions ever in the second quarter — 8 percent down.

“Saudi Arabia’s non-oil activity plunged sharply in the second quarter of last year, as the COVID-19 outbreak paralyzed the economy, before rebounding in the second half. Was the recovery strong enough to return non-oil GDP to its pre-virus peak? Monthly gauges suggest yes, or at least very close to it,” Daoud said.

In addition to consumer spending, another measure of non-oil activity, the Markit Purchasing Managers’ Index, showed steady expansion in the final quarter of last year, implying non-oil growth.

The consumer spending indicator adds together expenditure in the form of cash withdrawals from ATMs, the value of cheques cleared and electronic point of sales transactions. It is thought that the pandemic lockdowns accelerated the trend towards electronic payments compared with the others.

Bloomberg is forecasting 3.6 percent growth in the non-oil sector in the Kingdom in 2021. This level of recovery is stronger than that of many emerging markets.

The non-oil sector is regarded as an important measure of activity, generating both jobs and corporate profits.

Declining oil revenues, because of lower crude prices and cuts to production by Saudi Arabia and other producers in 2020, mean that the overall economic slowdown has been significant. The Kingdom’s General Authority for Statistics said recently that overall GDP declined by 4.1 percent. Its projection for 2021 GDP growth is expected next month.

The International Monetary Fund is forecasting 2.6 percent overall GDP growth for Saudi Arabia this year.

One reason for the recovery in consumer spending is believed to be the fact that the pandemic had less impact on the Kingdom in terms of severity and case numbers, compared to many countries in the region and around the world.

Topics: consumer spending Bloomberg

FlexxPay raises $3m to expand platform across MidEast

FlexxPay raises $3m to expand platform across MidEast
Michael Truschler, co-founder and CEO of FlexxPay. (Supplied)
Updated 14 February 2021
Hala Tashkandi

  • FlexxPay is a Shariah-compliant platform that employees or pensioners can use to access a portion of their future income in advance
RIYADH: FlexxPay, the fintech company with headquarters in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, has raised $3 million in a pre-series A round of funding, the company announced on Sunday.

The latest funding was backed by leading international and regional investors. In addition to March Holding, which has backed FlexxPay since its seed round, investors include JIMCO, Target Global, Wamda, DIFC FinTech Fund, Arzan VC, SuknaVentures, Nuwa Capital and VentureSouq.

FlexxPay is a Shariah-compliant platform that employees or pensioners can use to access a portion of their future income in advance. It covers salaries, commissions, pensions and end-of-service benefits to allow users to plan their expenses.

The fintech firm initially raised $1.5 million in its seed round, and similar to before, this new funding consists of a mix of equity and debt, bringing FlexxPay’s total investment to date to $4.5 million.

According to a statement, the company intends to use the funds to further enhance its technology platform and to grow its corporate client base in the region.

Commenting on the latest investment, Michael Truschler, co-founder and CEO of FlexxPay, described the support shown by investors as “invaluable” to FlexxPay’s growth and evolution.

“We are solving a real-world problem for employers and their employees. Financial stress directly impacts the bottom line of a company’s P&L and is one of the main factors for employees being less productive and reporting sick. Giving people access to what they have already earned is just the right thing to do. They’ve earned it, they deserve it,” he said.

Truschler said that since the peak of the pandemic last spring, the platform has increased its monthly transactions sevenfold and expected an increase of more than tenfold in the next six months. “This is just the beginning of a significant expansion for us as people need solutions like FlexxPay more than ever.”

He added that customers who used the service are 60 percent more likely to use it again, and the average usage is twice per month.

Saleh Al-Akrabi, CEO of DIFC Properties and head of investments, said: “DIFC FinTech Fund is committed to supporting innovative fintech start-ups in the region at different stages of their growth, and we participated in the follow-on investment round of FlexxPay to accelerate their growth plans for the region.”

The company currently operates in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with plans to launch in Bahrain next month and expand to the rest of Middle East in the near future.

FlexxPay’s client list covers companies from industries including insurance, telecoms, retail, logistics, financial services and real estate.

 

Topics: FlexxPay

