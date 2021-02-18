‘Penguin Bloom’ sees Naomi Watts in a poignant comeback

CHENNAI: Tragic stories on screen have been dime a dozen, but I have never seen one in which a tiny magpie plays a soother and soulmate to a physically challenged woman with three young sons.
Helmed by Glendyn Ivin, who first grabbed our attention with his short film “Cracker Bag,” which clinched the Palm d’Or at Cannes in 2003, “Penguin Bloom” sees the director tell a true story with his own artistic take.
At first it may seem distressingly unhappy, but the film picks up and finds its wings, so to say, as the 94-minute plot progresses. A combination of hauntingly happy music by Marcelo Zarvos and some breathtakingly scenic shots allow the piece to alternate between the tragically sorrowful and hopefully happy — it all works wonderfully despite a few minor flaws.
A family on a vacation in Thailand is stunned when Sammy Bloom (Naomi Watts) suffers a terrible fall that leaves her paralyzed below her waist. For a woman who loved the sea and surfing, nothing could have been more physically and mentally anguishing.
With three young boys to take care of, she finds she has to depend on her husband Cam (Andrew Lincoln) for the smallest of chores. But he is caring and helpful, raising her spirits and also keeping the boys cheerful.
When one of them, Noah (Griffin Murray-Johnston in a sensitive screen debut), brings home an injured magpie and names it Penguin, because its colors are black and white, Sammy is not pleased. But she lets the bird stay, telling her family that it will fly away as soon as it gets better.
In several remarkable scenes, Ivin uses little ploys to get Penguin to endear itself so that the wheelchair-bound Sammy begins to grow fond of the bird.
Imaginatively shot with a touch of novelty, the film thinks up tricks that the little feathered fellow indulges in. Penguin begins to suddenly sing, much to the amazement of Sammy and her family.
As the bird gets physically stronger and more energetic, it scampers around mischievously like a child, playing with just about everything it can lay its beak on (breaking a bottle of honey or pecking at a doll), making Sammy realize she may have far more in common with the endearing little animal than she once thought.
Watts needed this film to stop her career from drifting any further. A marvelous actress, with an electrifying screen presence, who dazzled in works like “Mulholland Drive” and “King Kong,” she faltered in “The Book of Henry” and Gus Van Sant’s “The Sea of Trees” (which was greeted with boos at Cannes in 2015).
“Penguin Bloom” shows us that Watts still has the magical ability to rise above the noise and carry a film on her shoulders.
Arab News talks to the founders of three social-media platforms dedicated to preserving personal histories
Updated 18 February 2021
Shaistha Khan
BENGALURU: Born Lady Eveyln Murray in 1867, Zainab Cobbold was the first Scottish noblewoman to convert to Islam in the Victorian era. She went on to become the first woman born in the UK to perform the Hajj, in 1933, when she contacted Hafiz Wahba — then ambassador for the Kingdom of Hejaz and Najd to the United Kingdom — who wrote to King Abdulaziz Al-Saud, who granted permission for her to perform her pilgrimage.
Cobbold died aged 96 and was buried on a hill in Scotland, facing Makkah, with words from the Qu’ran engraved on her tombstone.
Cobbold’s remarkable story is just one of many that are available on The Everyday Muslim Heritage and Archive Initiative, a platform that documents Muslim heritage in Britain through photographs, oral histories, films, artifacts, and heritage walks.
For Sadiya Ahmed, founder of The Archive, the project started as a means to connect with her diverse identities. Ahmed wanted to pass on her experience of growing up as a Muslim in Britain to the next generation, but also to document stories of the previous generation.
She came across old photographs of her parents in their youth — a carefree man standing in Trafalgar Square and a young woman by a stream in Nairobi, each with their own ambitions and dreams, before the cultural pressures of migrating to a new country. It inspired her to preserve the “human” story behind the Polaroids.
“Those photographs were pivotal because I could see a generational disconnect,” Ahmed says. Speaking with other communities from diasporas, she realized she wasn’t the only one who felt that way. In 2014, she started crowdsourcing oral histories and personal narratives.
While the scope of The Archive’s work is much wider than oral histories and offers many avenues for community involvement (including exhibitions and classroom resources), the Instagram account generates a lot of engagement from second- and third-generation diaspora communities.
“Social media has opened up a whole world of knowledge which would otherwise have been accessible to only a few, like academics, or in cultural spaces where Arab, South Asian or other communities haven’t been historically represented,” Ahmed says.
“Instagram is a venue that allows people to share bite-sized information without feeling intimidated or out of place,” she adds. While The Archive shares personal narratives of diasporic Muslim communities, it also highlights the role these communities have played in British history.
Their heritage trail, for example, includes a self-guided tour of the oldest Muslim burial grounds in Surrey, where Muslim soldiers from World War II and prominent Muslim thinkers are laid to rest. “It comes back to why it is important for us to document our experiences and take ownership of it,” Ahmed says.
On Gulf ⇄ South Asia, a popular Instagram account that documents the history and personal stories of South Asians in the Gulf and Khaleejis in South Asia, Ismail Noor writes: “Since I was born in Dubai and lived there for a few years, I thought of it as home. Even while living in Karachi, there are vignettes of memories — bits and pieces.”
Noor reminisces about summer vacations spent in Dubai in the streets behind Deira Tower. The account also includes stories like that of Sindhi entrepreneur Rao Sahib Jashanmal, who set up the first general store in Kuwait’s Safaat Square in 1934. Today, the Jashanmal Group is run by the fourth generation of the family, and has stores across the GCC.
For Ayesha Saldanha, founder of Gulf ⇄ South Asia, the impetus to start documenting personal stories was similar to Ahmed’s with The Archive. “My grandfather worked in the Gulf nearly all his life. First in Muscat, then in Doha. But I didn’t give his experiences much thought until I moved to Bahrain in 2001,” Saldanha says.
She lived there for 12 years, during which time the writer and Arabic translator became very interested in Gulf history, particularly the connections between the Gulf and South Asia. “For a long time, I wanted to share the material I found on Gulf-South Asia connections — in books, academic papers, and archives — in an easily accessible, non-academic format,” she says.
Saldanha also wanted to invite people to share their stories, and an Instagram account seemed the best way to combine the historic and the personal. “I think Instagram is a great way for individuals to share their own stories, with small details that cannot be found in newspaper articles or academic papers. These details are what touch us and help us connect to other people’s experiences,” she says.
However, Saldanha didn’t anticipate that the younger generation of South Asians who grew up in the Gulf would be so happy to share their stories with a wider audience. “There hasn’t been much attention paid to those narratives before,” she says.
On the Iraq Photo Archive website and Instagram account, a user called Al-Mansour shares a blurry photograph, but the exuberance of the subjects is crystal-clear. The caption reads: “My grandparents and aunt dancing at my parents wedding reception. Baghdad, 1978.” Ayah Wafi shares a sepia photograph of her father Muafaq Wafi with his friends at a university trip to Saddat Al-Hindiyah dam in 1964.
The Iraq Photo Archive is a simple recollection of life before the 1980s — spending time by the lake or documenting relationships with friends and family — Irish-Iraqi founder Basil Al-Rawi explains.
He says that having his platform on Instagram engages a younger audience, which generates interesting intergenerational dialogue. His project also includes oral histories and housing archival photographs and narratives in a virtual-reality environment.
For Al-Rawi, the idea of the Iraq Photo Archive came from a practice-based PhD research project that uses archival photographs and films as a starting point to create an immersive artwork that will rearticulate memories of the Iraqi diaspora. However, his only personal connection to Iraqi culture was through his father.
“My father had photo albums from the time he had lived in Iraq. As I was growing up in the West during the 1980s and 1990s, there were three major conflicts happening in Iraq,” Al-Rawi says. “The visual landscape of the country — as (presented in the) media — was dominated by images of conflict and trauma. But these photographs that I was looking at spoke of something very, very different.”
Listening to his father speak of his time growing up in Iraq and his hometown showed Al-Rawi the everyday, human side of the country.
His reasons for continuing to develop his project could equally apply to Saldanha and Ahmed: “It is a platform for people like me, who have a longing and a desire to connect with a culture that they have been disconnected from,” he says.
Intense character study is undermined by flashes of directorial ego
Updated 18 February 2021
Matt Ross
LONDON: There are two forces working against each other in director Sam Levinson’s “Malcolm & Marie” — one of the first major Hollywood productions to be written, shot and released during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the one hand, this intimately shot black-and-white relationship study is a tour de force in which two of the movie industry’s hottest properties — John David Washington (“BlacKkKlansman” and “Tenet”) as Malcolm, and Zendaya (Levinson’s “Euphoria” and the current “Spider-Man” movies) as Marie — deliver a masterclass in intense character acting. Returning home after the successful premiere of Malcolm’s directorial debut, the pair begin to bicker and squabble, before descending into an exhausting 90-something-minute cross examination of the film industry, society and their turbulent relationship. The back-and-forth sees them both landing blow after savage blow, each of which threatens to torpedo their life together. It’s breathtaking to witness, with Washington and Zendaya taking turns to have the upper hand, only for the other to claw back the apparent moral high ground.
On the other hand, the movie serves as a barely veiled skewering of film critics, as Malcolm dissects the early (for the most part, extremely positive) reviews of his off-screen movie with such viciousness that it sustains a 10-minute diatribe on the technically ignorant hypocrisy and faux-socially conscious pandering of an unnamed movie critic. It’s no great stretch to hear Levinson’s thoughts on the Hollywood machine coming out of Malcolm’s mouth. And it serves to undo most of the carefully built tension that has ratcheted up as Malcolm and Marie bring out the worst in one another.
“Malcolm & Marie” could be an indication of the kind of filmmaking that’s feasible during the pandemic — a small crew, single location and character-led storytelling. And that’s a fascinating proposition, especially when such talented actors as Washington and Zendaya are involved. We could be in for a wave of equally intriguing films created against the backdrop of the pandemic.
It’s a tantalizing prospect — so long as directors keep in mind that the story shouldn’t be all about them.
Family values: parents and their kids present a positive portrayal of Arab Americans
The Furrha family have attracted more than 3.3 million followers on TikTok and other social-media platforms with their amusing videos about everyday life
Updated 18 February 2021
RAY HANANIA
CHICAGO: Social media is inundated with offensive content, including hate, anger, personal attacks and, of course, exaggerated and false claims. Much of it is driven by angry political hyperbole and partisan attacks. It can be nauseating.
But every once in a while you come across a social media account that is both positive and fun. And when you find one that also showcases positive views of Arab culture and life, it is even more satisfying.
Salem Furrha, who is Palestinian, was born in Kuwait. When he came to the US he first lived in Michigan before moving to California, where he now resides with his Palestinian-Lebanese wife, Samah, and their eight children. Last year, to overcome the boredom of coronavirus lockdowns and other restrictions, he launched a family account on TikTok, a social media site that allows users to share short videos.
The content on the platform can sometimes border on the salacious but the Furrha family’s account uses it in a more constructive and wholesome way to offer a positive look at what everyday life in the US is like for Arab Americans.
When I get bored or nauseated by the political fighting that increasingly dominates other social-media sites — especially the endless stream of negative portrayals of Arabs and Muslims, and hate driven debates — I turn to the Furrhas for a little respite. In the worst moments, when my social-media feeds are in danger of being buried by an avalanche of anti-Arab stereotypes, I take a detour to this more pleasant and welcoming corner of the information superhighway, slow down and savor the family’s posts.
I recently had the pleasure of meeting the Furrha family, virtually, during a zoom conference hosted by Arab America, a national media organization that aims to promote an accurate, positive image of Arab Americans and the Arab world. Furrha and his family should be official icons of Arab Americans, our ambassadors to the rest of the country and the world.
“We wanted to show people we are a close-knit family and we always stick together … we like to be around each other,” Furrha told me. “We try to make people understand how we can all get along even though there are a lot of people in one house.
“That’s Arab culture. We stick together. We try to educate people on Arab culture, and use comedy and humor to bridge the gap of what people see.”
The Furrha family has more than 3.3 million followers on TikTok, and millions more on Facebook and Instagram. The secret to building such an impressive following is simple, said Furrha.
“We like to portray our everyday life in a comedic way,” he explained. “There is a lot of stereotypical stuff about Arabs that is not true … so we want to show how we really are.”
Of course with so many people watching what you do, inevitably there are going to be some negative comments and criticisms, even personal attacks that are often racist and bitter. When asked how he and his family deal with this, Furrha shrugged his shoulders and offered the perfect response.
“We concentrate on the positive comments,” he said. “We ignore the negative comments. We don’t pay attention to them. We try to respond to comments on the chat and interact and engage our followers.”
It is a refreshing attitude, as it can be tough for Arabs to resist the temptation to respond to someone who insults you, especially on social media. It takes a lot of self control.
TikTok has become one of the most influential social media platforms, as it is perceived as being more transparent and so less restrictive than Twitter or Facebook, which often censor or add warnings to posts about controversial topics or which include disputed information.
Sometimes these restrictions can reflect inherent anti-Arab bias. Many pro-Palestinian posts are either blocked or “throttled” on Facebook and on Twitter, for example. Throttling on social media refers to the use of algorithms that restrict the visibility of posts, in terms of how many people get to see them, short of shutting down an account entirely. In many cases, users do not even know they have been throttled.
But on TikTok, the restrictions are more explicit and clearly stated: no violence, no hate or racist comments, and a requirement for generally acceptable Western standards of modesty (which might still be a little risque for some in the Middle East).
Former US President Donald Trump tried to shut down TikTok because its parent company, ByteDance, is based in Beijing. He argued that the platform could be used “as an arm of the Chinese Communist Party” to “spy on American citizens.”
President Joe Biden has suspended Trump’s efforts to shut TikTok down, or force it to be sold to an American company, while his administration examines the issue.
This is good news for the Furrhas as it means that, for now at least, they can continue to use the platform to share with millions of people their humorous depictions of the everyday lives of a typical Arab American family.
Do not be surprised if some enterprising television producer in Hollywood catches on to their growing popularity and offers the Furrhas a chance to appear in their own reality show.
Come to think of it, having Arab Americans appear in a US reality-TV show that portrays them in a positive way might be exactly what we need to counter the lies, stereotypes and anti-Arab anger that persists here.
Art Dubai shifts date, location to abide by COVID-19 measures
Updated 17 February 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: The UAE’s Art Dubai is returning for its 14th edition, organizers announced on Wednesday.
The exhibition is set to take place physically at a “new purpose-built venue” in Dubai International Financial Centre from March 29- April 3.
According to a released statement, the new purpose-built structure will house around 45 galleries. It will offer more flexibility to visitors, whilst enabling organizers to more efficiently regulate the number of people attending the fair at any point in time, in accordance with the necessary safety and social distancing measures.
Visitors will also be required to book appointments through Art Dubai’s new application to avoid crowding.
Due to travel restriction at place because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, organizers of the fair have announced that they are introducing a remote program that will enable galleries to virtually present their physical exhibitions to visitors outside the county.
Art Dubai will announce its updated list of participating galleries later this month.
In September, the fair announced that Hala Khayat, a long-time modern and contemporary Middle Eastern art expert and a former specialist in Arab, Iranian and Turkish art at Christie’s Dubai, will be its new regional director. While at Christie’s, Khayat, who comes from Syria, set up an NGO titled SAFIR in 2014 that promotes the work of young Syrian artists.
UAE mompreneur celebrates real family stories with fresh take on bedtime books
Updated 17 February 2021
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: A UAE-based mom is aiming to open a new chapter in children’s bedtime books by drawing on the rich culture of storytelling in the Middle East and beyond.
Entrepreneur Sadia Anwar, founder of the online book platform Storically, wants to promote race and culture through family reading books.
“I think cultural relevance and diversity in children’s content is a huge problem. In all the books published in 2019, white characters made up 41.8 percent, animals and other characters were 29.2 percent,” she told Arab News.
Referring to data published by the US-based Cooperative Children’s Book Center, Anwar said: “So, that makes 71 percent, which means there is only 29 percent for every other race and culture. Out of this, less than 1 percent are Middle Eastern characters.”
It was figures such as these that prompted the mother-of-two to launch Storically in a bid to create personalized books for children to preserve personal history and amplify diversity.
The website, launched in December, creates two different types of books.
“First, is a conventional personalized book where we write a story, and parents can go onto our website and select an avatar that matches their child’s character. Then add in their name, age, and any other details that are required by the story. So, the book that you get has your child as the star or the hero of the narrative,” she added.
The second feature allows platform users to share stories from their lives, personal history, or cultures. “It could be a story that your grandmother used to tell you or a family tradition that you want to preserve, and we create books out of those,” Anwar said.
The inspiration for Storically came from the Indian city of Bhopal that between 1820 and 1920 was ruled by “four amazing women” who are her ancestors.
“So, my daughter loves books and princesses. But for her, princesses are Elsa (from Disney’s “Frozen”) and all the other Disney princesses. This sort of worried me. I feel like my identity is getting lost because she doesn’t know about the princesses in her own family. These amazing powerful rulers from her own history and heritage.
“They look obviously nothing like Elsa, but there are so many stories from their lives which I want her to connect with,” Anwar said.
She pointed out that culturally relevant stories helped children to develop a sense of empathy, acceptance, diversity, and knowledge.
“I can learn facts about a country, such as in France they eat this, this is their national flag, this is what they play, but that doesn’t help you develop empathy.
“It’s stories, personal stories that help you find common ground, that help you feel what the other person feels, and to put it in one word … it’s to develop love and harmony, and personal stories are a powerful tool,” she added.
Anwar is a self-published author of four books for children, but she worked as an architect and lighting designer for 12 years before making the shift to entrepreneurship.