Kaku makes a losing Al-Taawoun debut as standoff with MLS continues

Kaku playing for the New York Red Bulls during a game against Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium on March 7, 2020 in Sandy, Utah. (AFP/File Photo)
Kaku playing for the New York Red Bulls during a game against Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium on March 7, 2020 in Sandy, Utah. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 9 sec ago
John Duerden

Kaku makes a losing Al-Taawoun debut as standoff with MLS continues

Kaku playing for the New York Red Bulls during a game against Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium on March 7, 2020 in Sandy, Utah. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Paraguayan international’s move from New York Red Bulls is still disputed by MLS as his new club suffers 2-1 loss to Al-Ittihad
Updated 9 sec ago
John Duerden

LONDON: It only took Alejandro Gamarra, better known as “Kaku,” 15 minutes to make an impact in Saudi Arabia. On Thursday, the Paraguayan international sent over a delightful looping cross from the left for Abdoulaye Sane to head Al-Taawoun into the lead against Al-Ittihad. Unfortunately for the hosts, the visitors came back to win 2-1 to move just a point off the top three in the Saudi Pro League.

Excellent in the first half, Kaku had played as if barely aware of a brewing international controversy he now finds himself in the middle of.

“I think that we did a good game in the first half, but in the second half I’m not happy with the result,” Kaku told Saudi television after the game. Subbed with 20 minutes to go because, he said, of tiredness and tactical reasons, the player is looking forward to adapting more to life in Saudi Arabia on and off the pitch. “I think it’s a good league, I’m very happy to be here.”

Getting here has been quite a saga as Kaku has been at the center of a growing dispute between the Buraidah club and the New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer (MLS). The Americans paid $6.25 million to Huracan of Argentina for the player in December 2017 and maintain that Kaku is still theirs. 

As far as Al-Taawoun are concerned, the attacking midfielder is now a vital part of a team that is now in eighth place but still with faint hopes of a top three finish. The stance in Saudi Arabia is clear. Nothing untoward has happened.

“I am not aware of the details of the American club’s request,” Saudi Arabia FA president Yasser Al-Mashal said last week. “I trust the legal cooperation procedures. I do not think there is a mistake.”

On Feb. 1, Al-Taawoun announced the arrival of the Argentine-born star and New York quickly released a statement.

“We are aware of the announcement made by Altaawoun FC,” said the club. “The New York Red Bulls exercised a club option in Kaku’s Major League Soccer contract for the 2021 season, and he remains under contract with Major League Soccer and the New York Red Bulls.”

At the crux of the issue is the one-year extension option that was included in the player’s original contract. New York said they emailed Kaku’s representatives on Feb.28, 2020 to notify them of the extra 12 months.

The player’s side insist there was no official notification of the extension and that therefore, he was free to move at the end of the year. Kaku’s claims that he was out of contract are supported by the MLS Players Association (MLSPA). In January, the body wrote to MLS  to say that the notification email sent by the Red Bulls had been addressed solely to Scott Pearson, who is, according to reports, an informal business manager and not Kaku’s designated representative. 

“That email was not copied to Kaku,” the letter said. “Despite several requests to MLS for evidence to the contrary, that February 28, 2020 email to Scott Pearson was the sole means of delivery to Kaku of the notice to exercise the 2021 option in his contract. Despite several requests, MLS has not provided evidence to support its assertion that the notice was delivered to Kaku. Mr. Pearson is not designated as Kaku’s authorized representative on his contract…”

According to ESPN, New York Red Bulls asked the US Soccer Federation (USSF) not to release the International Transfer Certificate (ITC), a document necessary for deals between leagues in different countries to go through. The absence of that document meant that, despite the 26 year-old completing his quarantine procedures and passing a medical examination, Al-Taawoun were unable to select him for last Saturday’s league game against Al-Qadisiya.

Al-Taawoun received a temporary ITC earlier from FIFA this week which means Kuka was free to make his debut against Al-Ittihad. New York, however, have not changed their tune.

“The issuing of the provisional ITC does not change the fact that a valid contract exists between Major League Soccer and Kaku,” the club said in a statement. “In response to the player’s apparent signing with Al-Taawoun, MLS and the New York Red Bulls have sought to arbitrate the dispute pursuant to Kaku’s MLS contract and will take all further necessary action to enforce their rights.”

In their search for compensation, they may push for arbitration between the club and the player or even take the case to the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport.

With Kaku already starting his Saudi career there is little chance of the player returning back west. He can now prepare for next Monday’s meeting with Al-Wehda. It’s a must-win game if Al-Taawoun are going to keep faint hopes of a top three finish alive. There may, however, be other battles to fight off the pitch.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Pro League Major League Soccer Al-Taawoun Kaku New York Red Bulls

Palestinian female football referee dreams of global career

Palestinian Hanin Abu Mariam, a 21-year-old female referee, poses for a picture after a football match at Faisal Al-Husseini International Stadium in the West Bank city of Al-Ram, north of Jerusalem, on February 11, 2021. (AFP)
Palestinian Hanin Abu Mariam, a 21-year-old female referee, poses for a picture after a football match at Faisal Al-Husseini International Stadium in the West Bank city of Al-Ram, north of Jerusalem, on February 11, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 55 min 18 sec ago
AFP

Palestinian female football referee dreams of global career

Palestinian Hanin Abu Mariam, a 21-year-old female referee, poses for a picture after a football match at Faisal Al-Husseini International Stadium in the West Bank city of Al-Ram, north of Jerusalem, on February 11, 2021. (AFP)
  • Abu Mariam was recently running the sidelines of the synthetic grass pitch in Al-Ram
  • 21-year-old said her interest in football began while studying sports at university
Updated 55 min 18 sec ago
AFP

AL-RAM: When Hanine Abu Mariam first refereed a men’s football match, she was overcome by fear, but her trepidation soon yielded to motivation to become a rare female Palestinian referee in international football.
Wearing a neon yellow jersey with a Palestinian flag on her sleeve, Abu Mariam was recently running the sidelines of the synthetic grass pitch in Al-Ram, a city between Jerusalem and Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.
The 21-year-old said her interest in football began while studying sports at university, where she discovered a love of officiating.
Shortly after graduating, she became one of only two women to referee matches in the top Palestinian women’s league and the men’s third division.
“At first, I was afraid of making a mistake, but the head referee and other males colleagues helped me,” she told AFP.
Before each match, she diligently listens to the head referee’s pregame briefing, before stalking the sidelines for 90 minutes armed with her yellow and red checkered flag.
She currently works about seven matches per month at $30 each, the same fee as her male colleagues.
When the Palestinian Football Association first allowed women to officiate matches four years ago, there was backlash from conservative Islamic clerics.
Abu Mariam said her family, which lives in the small West Bank village of Burham, helped her persevere.
“My family has always helped me and encouraged me,” said the young referee, wearing a headscarf and long black sleeves under her jersey.
The associations’s chief referee, Ibrahim Ghrouf, said that 30 women are currently being trained to work as match officials.
“We trust them completely, of course. Women referees can do the job.”
The new trainees are following a trail cut by Hiba Saadia, the first Palestinian woman to referee international women’s matches, and Yasmine Nirokh, who officiates in international football.
Abu Mariam said she would like to work at the world’s most iconic stadiums.
“I dream of being a famous referee and I hope to reach an international level, but as an assistant referee,” she said with a shy smile.

Topics: football soccer Palestine Female empowerment

Countdown begins to Diriyah E-Prix night race double-header

In the 2018-19 season, Antonio Felix da Costa of Portugal became the Diriyah E-Prix’s first-ever winner. The following season’s double-header produced two British winners, Sam Bird and Alexander Sims. (AFP/File Photo)
In the 2018-19 season, Antonio Felix da Costa of Portugal became the Diriyah E-Prix’s first-ever winner. The following season’s double-header produced two British winners, Sam Bird and Alexander Sims. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 18 February 2021
Arab News

Countdown begins to Diriyah E-Prix night race double-header

In the 2018-19 season, Antonio Felix da Costa of Portugal became the Diriyah E-Prix’s first-ever winner. The following season’s double-header produced two British winners, Sam Bird and Alexander Sims. (AFP/File Photo)
  • 2021 Formula E season launches under eco-friendly lighting on Feb. 26
Updated 18 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The third Diriyah E-Prix starting on Feb. 26 near Riyadh will feature the electric-car championship’s first-ever night race as the 2021 Formula E season gets underway.

Winding through the ancient streets of the UNESCO World Heritage Site at Diriyah, the race has already delivered on-track thrills in each of its two previous race weekends.

In the 2018-19 season, Antonio Felix da Costa of Portugal became the Diriyah E-Prix’s first-ever winner. The following season’s double-header produced two British winners, Sam Bird and Alexander Sims.

For the organizers, this year’s races maintain the commitment to sustainability.

“Formula E is one of the fastest-growing spectator sports in the world,” said Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF).

“We are driven by the high-octane thrill of each and every race, the competitive nature of each season, the unique and individual personalities of the drivers, and the fact Formula E does things differently — it is a sport that is all about the new and taking a fresh approach. That is core to Formula E, with its commitment to sustainable racing and promoting electric mobility for a better, cleaner future.”

The season-opening 2021 Diriyah E-Prix will be held under eco-friendly LED technology lighting, with the two night races being the first of their kind in Formula E as 12 teams and 24 drivers take to the 2.495 km street circuit.

Prince Khalid added that putting on an environmentally aware event aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and modern Saudi Arabia.

“As a nation, we are always looking to innovate, and next weekend’s night races are part of that,” he said. “To race around the ancient ruins of Diriyah in the most modern of electric cars, under revolutionary, sustainable LED lighting with the world watching is testament to our wider ambitions for 2030 and beyond. Both races promise to be spectacles unlike any other.”

This will be the second time the Saudi leg of the Formula E season kicks off the race calendar. It will be followed by race weekends across the world, held in cities including Rome, Monaco, Marrakesh and Santiago.

Samer Issa-El-Khoury, managing partner at CBX, which is responsible for delivering the track at Diriyah, said that while the initial circuit design for the first race in 2018 was challenging enough, adding in the night element has thrown up many key considerations regarding lighting.

“Having a night race on the streets of Diriyah needs a particular and challenging engineering solution in terms of lighting,” Issa-El-Khoury said.

“We need to make sure we have homogenous lux levels across the whole sporting side of the race track. Also, in many areas of the circuit we have very narrow turns and an abundance of palm trees, so we have to make sure there are no obstructions on the lights.

“It is true that night races have taken in other motorsports across other championships, but the difference with the Diriyah Formula E race is that the street track is completely lit using LED technology, which is a first for a street circuit worldwide and across all categories of an FIA-sanctioned motorsports event,” he added.

“LEDs tend to last much longer, are more energy efficient and have less maintenance intensive technology. Using LED technology is in line with formula E’s sustainability plan.”

Due to coronavirus restrictions, fans will be unable to attend next weekend’s races. However, the action will be broadcast live on the Kingdom's sports channels.

Fans can also get involved in the races via FIA Formula E’s social media channels, with the interactive feature FANBOOST allowing online followers to vote for their favorite driver and award them an extra boost of power during the race, allowing them to directly improve their chances of winning.

Topics: Motorsport Formula E ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Diriyah Formula E Saudi Arabia

Saudi Cup draw leaves Charlatan trainers happy with ‘perfect’ No. 9 post

Saudi Cup draw leaves Charlatan trainers happy with ‘perfect’ No. 9 post
Updated 18 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi Cup draw leaves Charlatan trainers happy with 'perfect' No. 9 post

Saudi Cup draw leaves Charlatan trainers happy with ‘perfect’ No. 9 post
  • $20m showpiece race runs at King Abdul Aziz Racecourse on Feb. 20
Updated 18 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The post position draw for the $20 million Saudi Cup has been made with the trainers of one of the favorites, American horse Charlatan, calling his No. 9 slot ideal.

The draw to assign the starting stalls for the horses is chosen at random, and the reactions to the placings was understandably mixed.

The world’s richest horse race will take place at 8:40 p.m. (Saudi time) on Saturday at King Abdul Aziz Racecourse in Riyadh.

Here are some of the thoughts on the draw from the trainers of all 14 horses taking part.

Bangkok (IRE) — (Drawn in stall 2) — Anna Lisa Balding, assistant trainer, said: “It will be difficult, but we’ll do as well as we can.”

Charlatan (US) — (9) — Jimmy Barnes, assistant trainer, said: “I spoke to Bob (Baffert, trainer) earlier and he said anything, six, seven, eight, or nine would be perfect. The one turn mile and an eighth would just be perfect.”

Chuwa Wizard (JPN) — (1) — Keita Tosaki, jockey, said: “He is a versatile horse and can run from any position. So, the inside draw may help us.”

Derevo (GB) — (13) — See Great Scot

Extra Elusive (GB) — (14) — Roger Charlton, trainer, said: “I’m happy with the draw for Extra Elusive in stall 14. He hasn’t run on the dirt before, and he’s probably a horse who doesn’t like to be crowded that much, so I think that gives him and Hollie (Doyle, jockey) a good shot down the outside. I’d certainly prefer stall 14 to stalls one or two or three, so, so far we’re happy and we’re going to give it our best shot on Saturday.”

Global Giant (GB) — (6) — Isa Salman Al-Khalifa of owner Al-Adiyat Racing, said: “It definitely would be amazing. He has been improving with every start, but he would have to run the race of his life to be competitive. It is an honor to be involved. The two winners for Bahrain at last year’s Saudi Cup was the highlight of my racing life so far.”

Great Scot (GB) — (3) — Abdullah Mushrif, trainer, said: “Very happy. More happy with Great Scot from 13. It will be hard for Derevo but inshallah we will win, it’s my dream.”

Knicks Go (US) — (5) — Dustin Dugas, assistant trainer, said: “We like it, it’s right in the middle, he’s a speed horse, it’s a long way till they get to the turn. Joel (Rosario, jockey) will have a lot of ground to work at before he gets to the turn.”

Max Player (US) — (4) — Steve Asmussen, trainer, said: “Would have preferred the outside.”

Military Law (GB) — (10) — Musabbeh Al-Mheiri, trainer, said: “Not too bad. In three, four, or five would be good, but 10 is not bad. He can’t go too fast anyway (early). When you have luck, God gives it to you.”

Mishriff (IRE) — (12) — Thady Gosden, assistant trainer, said: “We were hoping for a fairly wide draw. The American horses have far more gate speed than ours, so we’re very happy with that.”

Simsir (IRE) — (11) — Fawzi Nass, trainer, said: “It’s post 11. It’s OK. I’ll let Adrie (de Vries, jockey) deal with it.”

Sleepy Eyes Todd (US) — (8) — Miguel Angel Silva, trainer, said: “I wanted to be more outside, but it’s great. It’s not perfect but it’s great. We are next to Charlatan, so that is good. We are very excited. We didn’t want to be inside so this is good, we are more to the outside.”

Tacitus (US) — (7) — Neil Poznansky, assistant trainer, said: “He has Johnny V (Velazquez) on him and the whole backside to work a trip on him.”

Topics: Saudi Cup 2021 Horse Racing

Australian Open: Naomi Osaka thwarts Serena Williams’ 24th Grand Slam bid

Australian Open: Naomi Osaka thwarts Serena Williams’ 24th Grand Slam bid
Updated 18 February 2021
AP

Australian Open: Naomi Osaka thwarts Serena Williams' 24th Grand Slam bid

Australian Open: Naomi Osaka thwarts Serena Williams’ 24th Grand Slam bid
  • Osaka, who also beat Williams in the chaotic 2018 US Open final, reaches her fourth major title match
Updated 18 February 2021
AP

MELBOURNE: As Serena Williams walked off the court after her latest so-close-yet-so-far bid for a 24th Grand Slam title ended with a loss to Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open, the 39-year-old American paused and put her hand on her chest as thousands of spectators rose to applaud.
Was this, Williams was asked at a news conference after the 6-3, 6-4 semifinal defeat, her way of saying goodbye?
“If I ever say farewell,” she replied with a smile, “I wouldn’t tell anyone.”
When the next question returned the conversation to the subject of Williams’ many mistakes Thursday (Wednesday night EST) — twice as many unforced errors, 24, as winners, 12 — she shook her head, teared up, said, “I’m done,” and abruptly ended the session with reporters.
Once again, Williams played well enough to get to the closing days of a major tournament. And once again, he couldn’t quite get the job done in order to add one more Grand Slam trophy to her collection of 23 and equal Margaret Court for the most in tennis history.
Osaka, who also beat Williams in the chaotic 2018 US Open final, reached her fourth major title match and stretched her winning streak to 20 matches by claiming the last eight points.
“I don’t know if there’s any little kids out here today, but I was a little kid watching her play,” Osaka, 23, said about Williams, “and just to be on the court playing against her, for me, is a dream.”
The No. 3-seeded Osaka’s Grand Slam collection also includes last year’s US Open and the 2019 Australian Open and she is, without a doubt, the most dangerous hard-court player in the women’s game at the moment.
That used to be Williams, of course. But she was off-target too much in this contest.
“I could have won. I could have been up 5-Love,” said Williams, who instead took a 2-0 lead at the outset before dropping the next five games. “I just made so many errors.”
Her forehand, in particular, went awry, with no fewer than 10 unforced errors off that side in the first set alone.
“Too many mistakes there,” she said. “Easy mistakes.”
Williams’ frustration was made plain early in the second set, when she leaned over and screamed, “Make a shot! Make a shot!”
After collecting her professional era-record 23rd Slam singles trophy at Melbourne Park while pregnant in 2017, Williams reached four major finals and lost them all.
She’s also now lost in the semifinals twice in that span.
So on Saturday, at 7:30 p.m. local time (3:30 a.m. EST), Osaka will meet a first-time Grand Slam finalist for the championship. No. 22 Jennifer Brady of the United States was scheduled to face No. 25 Karolina Muchova in Thursday’s second semifinal.
“Everyone’s just really excited whenever they play their first final, but they’re also really nervous,” Osaka said, then added with a laugh: “So I don’t want to wish nerves on someone, but hopefully one of them gets nervous.”

Topics: tennis Australian Open Naomi Osaka Serena Williams

Howzat: Saudi Arabia pads up for record cricket contest

Howzat: Saudi Arabia pads up for record cricket contest
Updated 17 February 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Howzat: Saudi Arabia pads up for record cricket contest

Howzat: Saudi Arabia pads up for record cricket contest
  • 369 teams, 106 pitches, 11 cities in largest-ever tournament
Updated 17 February 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: More than 6,800 cricketers are competing in Saudi Arabia’s largest-ever cricket tournament, with matches in 11 cities as part of a national championship.

Players from 369 teams representing 15 local cricket associations are taking part in the 11-week National Cricket Championship 2021, which was launched on Jan. 29 and is due to end in April.

Matches in the T20-format competition will take place every Friday on 106 pitches around 11 cities — Riyadh, Dammam, Jubail, Jeddah, Madinah, Yanbu, Tabuk, Abha, Jazan, Qassim and Najran.

The record-breaking competition has been organized by the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) and the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF).

Softball cricket tournaments will also be organized with two stages, the first between February and April, and the second between October and November 2022.

Eleven Saudi cities — Riyadh, Dammam, Jubail, Jeddah, Tabuk, Makkah, Yanbu and Jazan, Farasan Island, Taif and Hail — will host the events, with more than 5,000 players competing.

The events are expected to be popular with a wide range of residents in the Kingdom, especially those from countries where the game is popular, such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, SFA president, told Arab News: “People see the Asian community’s fantastic passion for cricket; the players are deeply devoted to the sport. This is what we want to see of all nationalities in the Kingdom during this activation.

 

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, SFA president. (Supplied)

“Our ideal scenario is that anyone who is curious about cricket will be welcomed into the fold, and these advanced players will impart their experience and love of the game, spreading it further than ever.”

Chairman of the SACF, Prince Saud bin Mishaal, said: “Since Vision 2030 was introduced, Saudi Arabia has made great strides toward achieving a prosperous future for all residents of the country. Organizing such programs for expats, especially those from countries where cricket is so popular, is a major goal of Sport for All within the nation’s Quality of Life Program.”

The SACF recently called players to join training camps in Jeddah, Yanbu, Madinah, Tabuk, Riyadh, Dammam, Al-Leith, Al-Wajh and Al-Qunfudah.

The camps include softball training activities, and will continue until December. A community cricket program also will be held in Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam and Yanbu from February to April 2022.

More than 22,000 people are expected to take part in initiatives and competitions, supported by the Ministry of Sports and the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, and organized under the Ministry of Health’s guidelines, aiming to combat coronavirus (COVID-19).

Nadeem Nadwi, the Jeddah-based Indian entrepreneur and SACF general manager, said: “Cricket has been played in Saudi Arabia by the expatriate community of the subcontinent since the 1960s. However, organized cricket started in 1976 with the formation of three major cricket associations in Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam.

“In 2003, the Saudi Cricket Center was established under the patronage of Princess Ghada bint Hamoud bin Abdul Aziz to promote and develop the game at grassroots level and pave the way for a Saudi presence in international cricket.”

Nadwi said that Saudi Arabia is now ranked 28th out of 105 countries in the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 ranking.

“The response from Saudi youth has been overwhelming, and with cricket now included in the Asian Games, it’s only a matter of time before the game makes its mark among Saudis,” he said.

The Kingdom joined the Asian Cricket Council in 2003 and became an associate member of the ICC.

A national cricket team was formed in the same year.

In 2020, the SACF was established. About 6,800 players from 15 regional cricket associations are registered with SACF.

Abbas Saad Al-Nadwi, a Saudi certified level 2 coach since 2016, told Arab News that there is a basic misconception about cricket in the Kingdom.

“Saudis see only Pakistani and Indian expats playing cricket and think the game belongs to the India-Pakistan subcontinent,” he said.

Al-Nadwi, 34, said that his relatives, particularly his late father, first encouraged him to take up the sport.

“My father was a cricket enthusiast and always wanted me to play. At the age of nine, I began to learn more and more about the game. In 2000, I represented Saudi Arabia in the under 17 Asia Cup in Pakistan — I was 13 and the youngest player in the competition. Three months later, I took part in the Gulf Cup as the captain of the Saudi national under 17 team,” he said.

Al-Nadwi was a member of the national team that competed in the 2009 Asia Cup in Malaysia.

“I also took part in the 2018 World Cup qualifier held in Kuwait. A year later, we won the ACC Western Region T20 held in 2019 in Oman. I was a player and assistant coach as well. In 2020, I coached the Saudi team in the Eastern Asia cricket tournament.”

Al-Nadwi held a three-month summer training course for school students in Yanbu Industrial City, Yanbu.

“The training course was held in cooperation with the education department at the Yanbu’s Royal Commission during summer 2015. Almost 40 students from elementary and intermediate schools took part,” he said.

Al-Nadwi said that the future of cricket in Saudi Arabia is promising, especially with the support the game receives from the Olympic Committee and the SAF.

“The establishment of a federation for the sport reflects the keenness of the sports authorities in Saudi Arabia to attract more young people to the game,” he said.

With more training centers and associations, the game will spread around the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Cricket

