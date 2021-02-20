You are here

Asylum seekers begin entering US under Biden reforms

Migrants stand near the Rio Bravo river in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico before crossing it to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas on February 5, 2021. (REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez/File Photo)
Migrants stand near the Rio Bravo river in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico before crossing it to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas on February 5, 2021. (REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez/File Photo)
Updated 20 February 2021
AFP

TIJUANA, Mexico: A first group of 25 asylum seekers crossed the US border Friday under President Joe Biden’s sweeping immigration reforms, while thousands more waited in Mexico hoping that they, too, would be allowed in.
Under former president Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” program, tens of thousands of non-Mexican asylum seekers — mostly from Central America — were sent back over the border pending the outcome of their applications.
Biden’s administration moved quickly to start dismantling the controversial policy, officially called the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), with a first stage that began on Friday.
A group of 25 migrants crossed the border by bus from the Mexican city of Tijuana accompanied by representatives of UN refugee agency UNHCR, according to an AFP journalist.
A shelter official in San Diego, who asked not to be named, later confirmed that they had arrived at a hotel there, although their final destinations were unknown.
The American Civil Liberties Union welcomed their arrival as “an important step in rebuilding” the US asylum system.
“But thousands are still suffering right now stuck in limbo under this inhumane policy,” ACLU San Diego spokesman Edward Sifuentes said.
“We urge the administration to quicken the process to safely welcome all people who suffered under MPP. For the families who have been forced to live in danger, there is no more time to wait.”
According to the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), there are approximately 25,000 active cases. Mexico says 6,000 remain on its territory.
Candidates are tested for the coronavirus before crossing, a senior DHS official said.
Only those who have begun the process of applying for asylum will be considered for entry.
Tensions were high on the border as migrants waited to see if they would be allowed to cross over.
“Nobody knows anything. There’s tension. Stress is mounting,” Cuban lawyer Joel Fernandez said.
The 52-year-old crossed 11 countries to arrive in January 2020 in a camp in Matamoros across the border from Texas where he is staying with hundreds more migrants.
“I’ve withstood all the tests that God put in front of me on this difficult journey,” he said.
“Now I want the prize: to have my residency, to work, to bring my wife, my children.”
In Tijuana, hundreds of migrants spent the night next to the border fence hoping to be allowed in.
But most recognized that they had not yet initiated an asylum procedure.
“The truth is I don’t have an appointment,” said Haitian migrant Geraldine Nacice, who has family waiting for her in the United States.
“I can’t go back to my country any more. There’s war in Haiti right now,” she said, referring to the political turmoil shaking her country.
The “Remain in Mexico” program was part of Trump’s hard-line plan to fight undocumented immigration, along with the construction of a border wall and a policy which separated children from thousands of migrant families.
After Biden took office on January 20, his administration announced that it would reverse the most controversial measures.
On Thursday, Biden’s Democrats unveiled legislation for his plan to create a path to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants already living in the United States.
In the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, a 37-year-old who fled domestic abuse in El Salvador with her four children said she was optimistic things would get better under Biden.
The woman, who asked not to be named for safety reasons, had a US court hearing in December 2019.
But the pandemic and Trump’s tough immigration policies mean her asylum case has seen little progress.
Her dream is for her children to have a good education.
“It’s hard to tell your children that everything is going to be fine when you feel like the world is crashing down on you,” she said.

US says it won't bow to pressure from Iran on more sanctions relief before potential talks

US says it won't bow to pressure from Iran on more sanctions relief before potential talks
Updated 28 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

US says it won't bow to pressure from Iran on more sanctions relief before potential talks

US says it won't bow to pressure from Iran on more sanctions relief before potential talks
  • Tehran and Washington have been at odds over who should make the first step to revive the accord
  • The United States said on Thursday it was ready to talk to Iran about both nations returning to the deal
Updated 28 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

The United States plans to take no additional actions in response to pressure from Iran before talks with Tehran and major powers about returning to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the White House said on Friday.

Tehran and Washington have been at odds over who should make the first step to revive the accord. Iran says the United States must first lift former President Donald Trump’s sanctions while Washington says Tehran must first return to compliance with the deal.

The United States said on Thursday it was ready to talk to Iran about both nations returning to the deal that aimed to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, which Trump, a Republican, abandoned nearly three years ago.

US acting Ambassador Richard Mills told the United Nations Security Council on Thursday that the United States was rescinding a Trump administration assertion that all U.N. sanctions had been reimposed on Iran in September.

Iran reacted coolly, with Foreign Minister Javad Zarif saying Tehran will “immediately reverse” actions in its nuclear program once US sanctions are lifted.

But White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, speaking to reporters on Air Force One as Democratic President Joe Biden flew to Michigan, said “there is no plan to take additional steps” on Iran in advance of having a “diplomatic conversation.”

Under the deal, Iran accepted curbs to its nuclear program in return for the lifting of international sanctions. Washington reimposed sanctions after Trump quit the deal, and Iran responded by violating some of the deal’s nuclear limits.

Asked if the Biden administration was considering an executive order about reviving the agreement, Psaki noted the European Union has floated the idea of a conversation among Iran and the six major powers that struck the agreement: Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States.

“The Europeans have invited us and ... it is simply an invitation to have a conversation, a diplomatic conversation. We don’t need additional administrative steps to participate in that conversation,” she said.

The European Union is working on organizing an informal meeting with all participants of the Iran deal and the United States, a senior EU official said on Friday.

New York City tax agency subpoenaed in Trump criminal probe

New York City tax agency subpoenaed in Trump criminal probe
Updated 20 February 2021
Reuters

New York City tax agency subpoenaed in Trump criminal probe

New York City tax agency subpoenaed in Trump criminal probe
  • Tax agency documents would help investigators determine whether inflated the value of his properties to secure favorable terms on loans
Updated 20 February 2021
Reuters

NEW YORK: The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has subpoenaed a New York City property tax agency as part of a criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s company, the agency confirmed on Friday, suggesting prosecutors are examining the former president’s efforts to reduce his commercial real-estate taxes for possible evidence of fraud.
The subpoena issued to the New York City Tax Commission is the latest indication that Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. is looking at the values Trump assigned to some commercial properties in tax filings and loan documents.
Along with information already subpoenaed from creditors, the tax agency documents would help investigators determine whether Trump’s business inflated the value of his properties to secure favorable terms on loans while deflating those values to lower tax bills for those same properties.
New York City Tax Commission President Frances Henn confirmed the subpoena in response to an inquiry from Reuters.
The subpoena likely would compel the agency to provide detailed income and expense statements the Trump Organization would have filed as part of an effort to lower tax assessments on some of its commercial properties, according to people familiar with the commission’s operations. Trump’s holdings include Trump Tower and Trump Plaza.
Those filings typically would include valuations submitted by the company to challenge the market values assigned to Trump’s property by the city’s tax assessors, they added.
Subpoenas also have been issued to at least two creditors that helped finance Trump’s real-estate holdings, Deutsche Bank AG and Ladder Capital Finance LLC, Reuters has previously reported.
Vance’s office declined to comment on the tax commission subpoena. Deutsche Bank also declined to comment. Ladder Capital did not respond to a request for comment. A representative for Trump and a lawyer for the Trump Organization also did not respond to requests for comment.
Vance has not commented specifically on the focus of his investigation but noted in court filings that his office is exploring “possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct” at the Trump Organization, including possible falsification of records as well as insurance and tax fraud.
Vance’s investigation is the only known criminal probe of Trump’s real-estate business. New York State Attorney General Letitia James is leading a separate civil probe into whether Trump’s company falsely reported property values to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits.
The tax commission is New York City’s forum for adjudicating appeals of tax assessments set by the city’s Department of Finance, which manages property tax bills and collections. A spokeswoman for the New York City mayor’s office said the department had not been subpoenaed.
The tax assessments are based on a property’s market value, as determined by the department, so challenges require detailed documentation to show that the assigned value is not accurate, including revenue and occupancy data.
If Trump’s business claimed a substantially lower value for a property in its tax filings than it did in documents it submitted to creditors, the discrepancy could help back up a fraud charge, according to Daniel J. Horwitz, a white-collar defense lawyer who previously prosecuted tax and complex fraud cases during more than eight years in the Manhattan district attorney’s office.
If there’s a “material difference” between the property values claimed in tax filings and the values claimed in loan documents, he added, “that’s fairly compelling.”

Rising stars: Pakistani sisters fight terror with sweet treats

Rising stars: Pakistani sisters fight terror with sweet treats
Updated 20 February 2021
Saadullah Akhter

Rising stars: Pakistani sisters fight terror with sweet treats

Rising stars: Pakistani sisters fight terror with sweet treats
  • Trio launch online bakery after threats force father to close 35-year business
  • Hundreds of members of the Hazara community in Pakistan have been killed over the past decade in attacks
Updated 20 February 2021
Saadullah Akhter

QUETTA: For Balochistan’s “Baker Sisters,” Feb. 13 was a busy day as the three women scrambled to prepare and deliver more than two dozen cakes ahead of Valentine’s Day in Quetta, capital of Pakistan’s troubled southwest province.

Urooj Fatima, 22, Sumaiya Batool, 23, and Aneesa Batool, 25, launched their online pastry shop, Plates of Flavor, less than two years ago after their father was forced to shut down his 35-year-old bakery due to security threats.

Plates of Flavor was an instant success, and the sisters say they could not be happier carrying on their father’s legacy while also earning an honest living during a coronavirus pandemic that has pushed millions of people around the world into unemployment.

Hundreds of members of the Shiite Hazara community in Pakistan — to which the three sisters belong — have been killed over the last decade in random attacks, bombings in schools and crowded markets, and brazen ambushes of buses on Pakistani roads.

Despite improved security in recent years, partly because most Hazaras have moved into two large, guarded neighborhoods in Quetta, attacks continue, including an incident last month in which Daesh militants murdered 11 Hazara miners.

“My father had a flourishing baking business in Kuchlak, about 30 km from the provincial capital, but he lost it amid sectarian attacks in Quetta and its suburbs,” Urooj Fatima told Arab News.

Shutting down the bakery was a “financial bombshell” for the family, Fatima said, at a time when the siblings were still studying.

“After our graduation, we sisters decided to set up an online business,” she added. “We have good culinary skills and decided to capitalize on that.”

The bakery has since diversified its menu as its online footprint has grown, and regularly supplies biryani rice, sandwiches, curry and even Chinese dishes to weddings and other events.

Sumaiya Batool (left), Urooj Fatima (second from right) and Aneesa Batool (right) pose with their parents at their home in Quetta, Pakistan, on February 12, 2021. (AN photo)

“It’s sad that many parents in our society still pray for sons and consider their daughters as some kind of a burden,” Fida Hussain, the father of the girls, told Arab News.

“I want to tell them to look at my daughters and see how they have strengthened the family and met its financial needs.”

Hussain said that when he received threatening letters from sectarian outfits and struggled with what to do, it was his daughters who encouraged him to close his business.

“My daughters emboldened me, asking me not to put my life at risk.”

According to the Balochistan Shiite Conference, hundreds of families in Balochistan have abandoned their businesses due to security threats over the last decade. Syed Dawood Agha, the group’s president, said 80,000 people from the Hazara community had migrated to other countries to escape security threats and start afresh.

But Hussain said that what happened to him was “fate” and he is determined to see his daughters succeed as entrepreneurs. He now helps them buy ingredients and often delivers their orders for them.

“When my wife told me that our daughters had set up an online page and started taking food and bakery orders, I encouraged them and did my best to help them with my expertise and experience,” he said.

Sumaiya Batool told Arab News the bakery’s initial marketing strategy included distributing free food to introduce people to their menu.

“We also participated in a food festival in Marriabad in 2019, where we introduced a fusion of food and bakery items that many people had never tasted before,” she said.

“Fortunately, we are good at this since our mother has roots in Iran and we make Iranian dishes with Pakistani spices.”

In the kitchen, young Urooj Fatima mixed more butter into her dough, and said she and her sisters had been working for 20 hours without even taking a nap.

“People all over Quetta are now following us on social media,” she said. “We keep receiving orders. But we need to do a lot more to expand our kitchen.”

Anti-Chinese rallies in Myanmar as rumors spread Beijing supported coup 

Protesters hold up signs and the three-finger salute during a demonstration against the military coup in front of the Chinese Embassy in Yangon on February 18, 2021. (AFP/File Photo)
Protesters hold up signs and the three-finger salute during a demonstration against the military coup in front of the Chinese Embassy in Yangon on February 18, 2021. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 20 February 2021
Kyaw Ye Lynn

Anti-Chinese rallies in Myanmar as rumors spread Beijing supported coup 

Protesters hold up signs and the three-finger salute during a demonstration against the military coup in front of the Chinese Embassy in Yangon on February 18, 2021. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Protesters claim China helped junta quell demonstrations against Feb. 1 military overthrow of Myanmar’s civilian government
Updated 20 February 2021
Kyaw Ye Lynn

YANGON: Anti-coup protesters in Myanmar have been staging rallies outside the Chinese embassy in Yangon over rumors of Beijing’s support for the military junta.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been demonstrating in towns and cities throughout the country against the Feb. 1 military coup that overthrew the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

China’s failure to join the international community in condemning the Myanmar military takeover has fueled rumors among protesters that Beijing has been backing the junta by helping it build an internet firewall and sending soldiers to quell protests.

Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai has denied the allegations, describing them as “nonsense and even ridiculous accusations,” but the envoy’s reassurances have not stopped protesters from holding sit-ins in front of the Yangon embassy.

Sandar Min, a former lawmaker from Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party, told Arab News: “We are seeing growing anti-Chinese sentiment among the public. China needs to clear the doubts.

“The China-Myanmar relationship depends on how China responds to the current situation in Myanmar. It can help Myanmar get back on track to democratic transition,” she said.

Hundreds of protesters shouting anti-military slogans and singing revolutionary songs outside the Chinese embassy in Yangon, were on Thursday joined by members of the deaf community who showed their opposition to the coup with a three-fingered salute, a symbol of resistance.

“We are protesting the military that doesn’t allow the legitimate civilian government rule in the country. We don’t like military dictatorship, and we just want to live under the elected government. So, we don’t like other countries helping the regime technically or financially,” said deaf protester Tin Aye Ko, 50.

Another protester, Ko Ko, an operations manager at a private bank in Yangon, said that while the junta must be held responsible for the turmoil in the country, many people believed Beijing had encouraged the Myanmar military to stage the coup and introduce a political system similar to China’s.

“The Chinese foreign minister visited Myanmar and met (army general) Min Aung Hlaing just days before the military coup. Chinese influence over the Myanmar military is obvious and without its endorsement, we believe the coup would not have happened,” he added.

Anti-Chinese sentiment has also reached Myanmar’s border. In Muse, a town in the northeastern Shan state which borders China, hundreds of trucks on Wednesday blocked a major trade route to Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, disrupting the free flow of goods into and out of China, Naypyidaw’s biggest trade partner.

“Drivers left their trucks that were not actually broken down,” a trader and chairman of a commodity center in Muse told Arab News on Thursday. “It was a broken car campaign to protest the junta and China’s slow and vague response to the situation.

“China has the power to restore civilian rule in Myanmar. It should help Myanmar people, not the generals.”

Aid pause to Ethiopia ‘no longer linked to dam dispute’: US

Aid pause to Ethiopia ‘no longer linked to dam dispute’: US
Updated 20 February 2021
AP

Aid pause to Ethiopia ‘no longer linked to dam dispute’: US

Aid pause to Ethiopia ‘no longer linked to dam dispute’: US
  • The US State Department said humanitarian assistance remains exempt from the aid suspension.
Updated 20 February 2021
AP

NAIROBI: The US says it has decided to “de-link” its suspension of millions of dollars of aid to Ethiopia from that country’s dispute with Egypt over a massive hydroelectric dam project.
But the State Department on Friday said that does not mean all the roughly $272 million in security and development assistance will immediately start to flow, and it depends on more recent “developments” — an apparent reference to the deadly conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.
The State Department said humanitarian assistance remains exempt from the aid suspension.
It said it has informed Ethiopia’s government.
A spokeswoman for Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Ethiopians were furious after former US President Donald Trump last year directed the suspension of aid to their country in a rare example of his direct involvement in an African issue.
Ethiopia had left a US-led attempt to mediate the dispute with Egypt, alleging bias.
Trump also caused an uproar by saying downstream Egypt would “blow up” the dam project that Cairo considers an existential threat.
Ethiopia asserts that the $4.6 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam that it has nearly completed on the Blue Nile River is essential for development and the pulling of millions of people out of poverty. Egypt says it threatens its water supply.
Ethiopia is now under pressure from the US and others including the EU and UN over the deadly fighting in its northern Tigray region, where some 6 million people have been largely cut off from the world since fighting began in November between Ethiopian and allied forces and Tigray ones.
Witness accounts have emerged of massacres, people beginning to starve to death and the presence of thousands of soldiers from neighboring Eritrea, which Ethiopia’s government has denied.
The US has said Eritrean soldiers should “immediately” leave Ethiopia. And earlier this week, a State Department spokesperson said “we remain gravely concerned by the widespread humanitarian suffering and reported human rights abuses in the Tigray region.”
The spokesperson urged “an immediate end to the fighting in Tigray, full and unhindered humanitarian access, an independent investigation into the human rights violations and abuses and for those responsible to be held accountable.”
 

