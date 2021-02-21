You are here

Pandemic puts pressure on Japan to open up rice stockpile to charities

Pandemic puts pressure on Japan to open up rice stockpile to charities
The pandemic has highlighted often-overlooked poverty in Japan. (File/AFP)
Reuters

Pandemic puts pressure on Japan to open up rice stockpile to charities

Pandemic puts pressure on Japan to open up rice stockpile to charities
  • Poverty rate in Japan stands at 15.7 percent
  • A rolling stock of about 1 million tons is maintained in warehouses around the country, with older rice sold as feed
Reuters

TOKYO: When Ayumi lost her part-time job at a restaurant last summer, she ended up relying on rice and pre-packaged fare delivered once a month by a food bank to her college campus in Tokyo.
“I cut my meals to once a day, in mid-afternoon,” the 22-year-old said. “Many friends were in the same boat – they worked at eateries that were hit because of the coronavirus.”
As job losses surge due to the pandemic, demand for food handouts has skyrocketed in Japan, prompting the government to release stockpiled rice to charities for the first time last May. Another expanded program started this month.
The pandemic has highlighted often-overlooked poverty in Japan, which boasts the world’s third largest economy but where the poverty rate stands at 15.7 percent, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
On top of this, the average number of available jobs per applicant saw its biggest decline in 45 years in 2020, while the average jobless rate rose for the first time in 11 years.
But the move by the government to release stockpiled rice to charities comes with the requirement that it be used for children, which campaigners fear limits the impact and they are calling for the rules to be eased.
“We’re bound by the law to use the stockpile only in the event of a supply shortage in the market, or for the purpose of ‘food education’. We can’t use it for welfare,” said an official for the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF).
“This is the extent of what we can do.”
Japan adopted a policy of keeping an emergency stockpile of rice shortly after a bad harvest in 1993 caused a critical shortage of the national staple.
‘Falling through the cracks’
A rolling stock of about 1 million tons is maintained in warehouses around the country, with older rice sold as feed. Japan consumes about 8.5 million tons of rice annually, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), making it the world’s ninth largest consumer.
Food banks have lobbied the government for years to release some of the rice to them, but legal restrictions regarding the stockpile made that impossible.
The government does provide some stockpiled rice to public schools for free, but this is deemed ‘food education’ — teaching children about the importance of rice to Japanese culture.
But when the pandemic forced most schools in Japan to close last spring, operators of cafeterias providing free food for children, known as “kodomo shokudo,” managed to convince the government to supply free rice from the stockpile, arguing that many children were going hungry without their school lunches.
“As long as children were the end-user, we figured it could be considered ‘food education’,” the MAFF official said.
It was deemed a significant step symbolically but the impact was limited because the government capped the release at 60 kg per charity per year, and said the rice had to be cooked, partly to prevent abuse through re-sale.
The result was that less than 10 tons were taken up.
This month an expanded initiative designed for a relatively new type of charity that delivers food to poor families removed the requirement for the rice to be cooked but kept a limit of 300 kg per year per organization.
Charles McJilton, founder and CEO of Second Harvest Japan, the country’s biggest food bank, said 300 kgs of rice would “last us 30 minutes” — with estimates that this was about a 60th of what large food banks distribute each year.
“300 kg is an insult to a nation that has so much rice available and 20 million people living below the poverty line,” McJilton told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
“People are falling through the cracks. If it’s the law, change the law.”
In the United States and some European nations, governments actively support food banks through various programs.
But in Japan, the MAFF is responsible for “the promotion of agriculture, forestry and fishery” with neither the charge nor budget to address hunger, the ministry official said.
COVID-19 has predictably made things worse, with demand for food handouts more than doubling from pre-pandemic levels in Japan where receiving welfare carries a strong social stigma that stops many people from accessing these benefits.
About 2 million of the 126 million population live on welfare — one tenth of those living below the poverty line.
Japan’s capital, Tokyo, with a population of 14 million has about 40 food pantries where individuals can pick up food — compared with Hong Kong’s 200 food pantries for half the number of people, according to Second Harvest Japan.
“The government’s latest initiative is one step forward,” said Hiroaki Yoneyama, general secretary of national council Food Bank All Japan.
“But big food banks distribute 20 tons (18,144 kgs) of rice a year, so the quantity is rather small.”
As supplies from corporate donors dwindle in a suffering economy, food banks have been left struggling to provide a safety net for the poor, elderly, day laborers, and desperate college students like Ayumi.
“For me, the most heart-rending thing is knowing that we have resources available out there,” said McJilton.

Topics: Japan economy poverty Coronavirus

Central Bank of Egypt gives $128 million to support tourism

Central Bank of Egypt gives $128 million to support tourism
Updated 21 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Central Bank of Egypt gives $128 million to support tourism

Central Bank of Egypt gives $128 million to support tourism
  • Authorities seek to boost sector in light of coronavirus crisis
Updated 21 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Central Bank of Egypt has issued 2 billion Egyptian pounds ($128 million) in tranches to support the tourism sector.

According to a statement by the bank, the first tranche will start with an amount of 1 billion Egyptian pounds for the Credit Risk Guarantee Company. This is to ensure the balances of the guarantees issued by the company for banks, to cover part of the associated risks and to finance tourism companies.

The statement said that the move comes within the initiative to replace and renew land hotels, floating hotels and tourist transport companies. It does not include the 3 billion Egyptian pounds that was allocated from the Ministry of Finance’s initiative.

The Egyptian Central Bank said that the decision was in light of the initiative issued in January 2020 and its amendments, according to which an amount of 50 billion Egyptian pounds was made available through banks at a return rate of 8 percent.

The move is part of the monitoring of the initiative’s performance and the Central Bank’s desire to continue supporting the tourism sector in light of the coronavirus crisis and its continuing impact.

The statement said that the decision stipulated that the maximum limit of the facility guaranteed by the pledge should not exceed 400 million Egyptian pounds for one client, the client and the parties associated with it. 

According to the new decision by the bank’s board of directors, facilities can be granted as part of the initiative to replace and renew accommodation hotels, floating hotels and tourist transport companies at a value that exceeds the prescribed maximum, without benefiting from the pledge issued in favor of the Credit Risk Guarantee Company. This is in addition to using the pledge to guarantee facilities for new customers or increase the existing facilities.

The Egyptian Central Bank said that the initiative applies to financing the replacement and renewal of tourism facilities that already exist and not those under construction.

It also said that customers who were proven to be involved in fraudulent operations with the bank in the past should not be allowed to benefit from the initiative.

Topics: Central Bank of Egypt tourism

Saudi Arabia issues 5,963 licenses in metals, gemstone sectors

Saudi Arabia issues 5,963 licenses in metals, gemstone sectors
Updated 21 February 2021
Argaam

Saudi Arabia issues 5,963 licenses in metals, gemstone sectors

Saudi Arabia issues 5,963 licenses in metals, gemstone sectors
  • The Law of Precious Metals and Gemstones stipulates not to engage in the trade
Updated 21 February 2021
Argaam

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce issued 5,963 licenses in precious metals and gemstones sectors since early 2020, a report in Al-Eqtisadiah quoted a ministry spokesman as saying.

Abdul Rahman Al-Hussein said during the current year the ministry issued 60 licenses until mid-February.

The Law of Precious Metals and Gemstones stipulates not to engage in the trade or manufacturing of precious metals and gemstones without a license.

Anyone who trades or manufactures precious metals or gemstones without a license will be subject to imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months and a fine of SR90,000 ($23,997) maximum, or either of these two penalties. Sales outside a store will also be subject to a fine not exceeding SR200,000.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Metals Gemstone

Plans for $10bn Aramco refinery in Pakistani 'oil city' ready by year-end

Plans for $10bn Aramco refinery in Pakistani ‘oil city’ ready by year-end
Updated 20 February 2021

Plans for $10bn Aramco refinery in Pakistani ‘oil city’ ready by year-end

Plans for $10bn Aramco refinery in Pakistani ‘oil city’ ready by year-end
  • Officials: Investment in province “could increase per capita income to $15,000 by 2025”
  • The $10 billion Aramco Oil Refinery is expected to take five to six years from inception to commissioning
Updated 20 February 2021
Khurshid Ahmed

GWADAR: A masterplan for Pakistan’s largest oil city, including a $10 billion Aramco oil refinery project, is underway and expected to be ready before the end of the year, Pakistani officials said this week.
The proposed mega oil city will be developed on 88,000 acres of land in the Gwadar district of the southwestern Balochistan province to refine and process petroleum products mainly imported from the Gulf region, for local and regional consumption.
“The planning for the mega oil city which will host an Aramco refinery and petrochemical complex is in progress, and we will take six to seven months to complete the masterplan,” Shahzeb Khan Kakar, director general of Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), told Arab News.
During a 2019 visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed seven investment deals worth $21 billion. The deals covered mineral, energy, petrochemical and food and agriculture projects, and involved players such as Aramco, Acwa Power and the Saudi Fund for Pakistan.
The $10 billion Aramco Oil Refinery — with a 250,000-300,000 barrel per day capacity — is expected to be commissioned in about five to six years.
The project will have a $1 billion petrochemical complex that will lay the foundations for Pakistan’s petrochemical industry by producing polyethylene and polypropylene.
“Though the federal government is directly dealing with the Saudis, we will invite them after the planning is completed,” Kakar said, adding: “The oil city is equally big as Gwadar. We have made the masterplan of Gwadar as a smart city with an area of 88,000 acres, keeping in view requirements up to 2050.”
Apart from the oil city, Gwadar authorities are also developing an industrial zone expected to be completed by 2023 that will also attract significant investment in the area.
“Industrialization is expected to start from 2023 with the provision of basic utilities, including electricity,” Attaullah Jogezai, managing director of the Gwadar Industrial Estate Development Authority, told Arab News.
Gwadar has been touted as the “crown jewel” of the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
Through the development projects backed by Saudi and Chinese investment, the GDA chief forecast that the per capita income of Gwadar will surge to $15,000 by 2050.
“Fisheries, an oil refinery, petrochemical complexes, a shipyard, the tourism industry, and most importantly the operations of Gwadar port, will all generate huge incomes and increase per capita income,” Kakar said.
“This can be achieved by providing electricity, protection and a sound management system.”
Authorities developing a 300 MW coal-fired power plant and a 5 million gallon per day desalination plant say both projects will be functional by January 2023.
“Regulations have been framed to allocate lands in the industrial zone,” Manzoor Hussain, additional secretary of industries for Balochistan, told Arab News, adding: “Now land will be allotted only to those industrialists who will set them up within the given time frame.
“Our mission is to create employment in the province.”

Topics: Pakistan Aramco Gwadar

Weekly energy recap: February 19, 2021

Updated 20 February 2021
Faisal Faeq

Faisal Faeq

Topics: Texas winter crude oil oil prices

Saudi companies, consumers embrace concerns over climate change

Saudi companies, consumers embrace concerns over climate change
Updated 20 February 2021
Deema Al Khudair

Saudi companies, consumers embrace concerns over climate change

Saudi companies, consumers embrace concerns over climate change
  • Saudi dairy company Almarai has commissioned one of the largest private solar-energy facilities in the world
  • Nestle Middle East has achieved a 42% reduction in water withdrawal per ton of product since 2010
Updated 20 February 2021
Deema Al Khudair

JEDDAH: Public understanding of the increasing challenges related to global warming is reassuringly high in the Kingdom, and the government, organizations and civil society continue to play their role in embracing environmental protection measures, a new report reveals.
The study by consultancy firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG) shows that 55 percent of consumers in the Kingdom have reaffirmed their willingness to implement more sustainable acts into their everyday lives, and also that green infrastructure, financial incentives and a wider variety of affordable eco-friendly products and services will help drive progress.
The report, “Are Consumers in the Gulf States Ready to Go Green?,” found that 70 percent of consumers in the Kingdom are largely aware of climate change and how the world is negatively affected by the problem.
Forty-three percent of respondents also said they believed climate change had a direct impact on their personal lives, and about two-thirds expect that it will have an impact on future generations.
“Climate change concerns in the Kingdom have increased due to greater access to information and successful government and corporate-backed initiatives, most notably through the efforts such as the Saudi Efficiency Program and Vision 2030, which takes a holistic approach to tackling the challenges of becoming more sustainable” said Simon Birkebaek, partner at BCG.
“If public and private sectors were to do even more to facilitate awareness initiatives, green infrastructure investments, and offer a wider choice of affordable eco-friendly goods and services then more people will choose to pursue sustainable lifestyles.”
However, BCG also pointed out that the Kingdom only recycles, reuses and recovers about 15 percent of the waste currently produced, while electric vehicles are also relatively scarce. Despite this, it did highlight some advances made by brands in Saudi Arabia to embrace an eco-friendly and more sustainable approach.
For example, Saudi dairy company Almarai commissioned one of the largest private solar-energy facilities in the world. It has also converted lighting to LED at its facilities, pledges to remove from its goods 3,000 tons of plastic packaging and the majority of its dairy products now have recyclable packaging.
Nestle Middle East has achieved a 42 percent reduction in water withdrawal per ton of product since 2010 and a 34 percent decrease in energy consumption. It has also achieved a 28 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, despite production rising by 68 percent.
Packing company Tetra Pak has invested more than $1 million in a beverage carton recycling facility in Saudi Arabia. It has partnered with Obeikan Paper Industries (OPI), which owns a paper mill in Riyadh, to facilitate the collection and recycling of the milk and juice cartons Tetra Pak produces.
“Because demand for sustainable goods and services has increased, companies in KSA will experience potential growth opportunities if they adapt their go-to-market strategies to more effectively cater to customers’ changing demands, specifically better options, more accessible price points, and better promotion of the benefits of sustainability,” said Cristiano Rizzi, managing director and partner, BCG Middle East.
Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Kingdom’s energy minister told a panel of energy leaders at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) forum in Riyadh in January that Saudi Arabia was doing more than many Western countries to tackle climate change by the end of the decade.
“Whatever we will do in the Kingdom will support emissions reduction, and we are doing it willingly because the economic benefits (from new energy technologies) are clear,” he said.
“We will enjoy being looked at as a reasonable and responsible international citizen because we will be doing more than most European countries by 2030 (to combat climate change),” he said.
Saudi Arabia had “set the pace” in tackling the global energy crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prince Abdul Aziz said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia climate change

