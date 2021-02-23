You are here

Saudi Arabia temporarily closes 10 mosques after detecting COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia temporarily closes 10 mosques after detecting COVID-19 cases
The ministry called on mosque employees to follow up the implementation of all precautionary measures adopted in mosques. (File/AFP)
  • Three of the mosques were later opened after completing sterilization procedures
  • Islamic Affairs ministry said will continue inspections of mosques throughout Kingdom
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs announced on Tuesday the temporary closure of 10 mosques in six regions after detecting COVID-19 cases among worshipers.
The closed mosques were in Jizan, Riyadh, Makkah, Asir, Medina, and the Eastern province.
Three of the mosques were later opened after completing sterilization procedures. Two of which were in Riyadh and one in the Eastern province.
In recent weeks, Saudi Arabia has closed 135 mosques, of which 108 were later opened following sterilization.
The ministry called on mosque employees to follow up the implementation of all precautionary measures adopted in mosques, and notifying the ministry of any violations.
The ministry said it will continue to carry out inspections of mosques throughout the Kingdom to ensure the health and safety of worshipers.

E-platforms of Justice Training Center launched in Riyadh

E-platforms of Justice Training Center launched in Riyadh
Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani. (SPA)
  • The center’s portal enables clients to interact with a smart chatbot
RIYADH: Justice Minister Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani on Monday inaugurated the electronic platforms of the Justice Training Center.
It includes the center’s online portal, a training platform, and a mobile app.
“The training e-platform provides extensive training solutions, including automated communication, training management, and electronic tests,” the Justice Ministry said in a statement.
“It aims to boost the center’s efficiency and users experience. The center’s portal enables clients to interact with a smart chatbot,” it added.


 

 

 

Industry heavyweight Burak Cakmak appointed head of Saudi Arabia’s fashion commission

Before his appointment, Cakmak was Dean of Fashion at the Parsons School of Design at The New School in New York from 2015 until July last year. (AFP/File Photo)
Before his appointment, Cakmak was Dean of Fashion at the Parsons School of Design at The New School in New York from 2015 until July last year. (AFP/File Photo)
Before his appointment, Cakmak was Dean of Fashion at the Parsons School of Design at The New School in New York from 2015 until July last year. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Before his appointment, Cakmak was Dean of Fashion at the Parsons School of Design at The New School in New York
LONDON: Saudi Arabia has appointed Burak Cakmak to lead the Kingdom’s Fashion Commission, the Ministry of Culture announced on Monday.

A heavyweight of the industry, Cakmak will become the commission’s CEO and has been tasked with managing, organizing and developing the fashion sector in Saudi Arabia.

In his role, he will also look to encourage financing and investment into the Saudi fashion industry as well as defining the sector’s laws and regulations, alongside supporting local professionals and entrepreneurs while also developing educational and professional programs.

Before his appointment, Cakmak was Dean of Fashion at the Parsons School of Design at The New School in New York from 2015 until July last year.

He has also has held numerous high-profile leadership positions at major industrial companies, as well as acting as sustainability consultant at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Cakmak attended the Fashion Futures conference in Riyadh last month, which included the first large-scale runway show to be held in the Kingdom at Tuwaiq Palace.

The Fashion Commission is one of 11 bodies established by the Ministry of Culture in order to manage and promote the Saudi cultural sector.

Blue ammonia’s role in the energy transition of Saudi Arabia and Japan

Blue ammonia’s role in the energy transition of Saudi Arabia and Japan
A blue ammonia carrier at Jubail terminal in Saudi Arabia. The renewable fuel is being touted as a new opportunity to meet climate change targets and power the future. (Aramco)
  • Blue ammonia is critical to Japan’s ambitions to sustain both the environment and the economy
TOKYO: The world’s first shipment of blue ammonia was dispatched from Saudi Arabia to Japan on Sep. 27, 2020 for use in a power station for the production of zero-carbon power generation, paving the way for the further use of hydrogen in the energy system.

The Saudi-Japanese collaboration is part of a pilot project, conducted by the Institute of Energy Economics, Japan (IEEJ) and oil company Saudi Aramco in partnership with Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC).
The collaboration is important for both countries as Japan aims to be a world leader in the use of hydrogen, while Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil producer, wants to diversify its energy mix with plans to emerge as a global force in clean power.
In the Paris climate deal, Japan pledged to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 26 percent by 2030, from 2013 levels. It also plans to “lead the world in utilizing hydrogen” for clean energy production, which is contained in ammonia.
“Blue ammonia is critical to Japan’s zero carbon emission ambitions to sustain the balance between the environment and the economy. About 10 percent of power in Japan can be generated by 30 million tons of blue ammonia. We can start with co-firing blue ammonia in existing power stations, eventually transitioning to single firing with 100 percent blue ammonia,” IEEJ chairman and CEO Masakazu Toyoda said in a release.
In an earlier interview with Arab News Japan, Toyoda explained that Japan is currently heavily dependent on energy imports, which mostly consists of fossil fuels, specifically oil. This was exacerbated after the closure of Japan’s nuclear plans due to the Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011, which forced Japan to shift its energy mix and lead to an increase in the consumption of natural gas, oil, and renewable energy to replace the portion of the nuclear energy share.
The project is also important for Saudi Arabia to showcase its increased focus on sustainable energy as a cornerstone in building the solution to the current unsustainable energy model. The Kingdom has placed energy transitions, which include a gradual shift from fossil fuels toward hydrogen-based, low-carbon energy sources, at the heart of their development strategies with an aim to diversify their energy production.
The advantage ammonia has over fossil fuels is that it releases no carbon dioxide (CO2) when combusted in a thermal power plant, and it is easier to transport, which means that it has “the potential to make a significant contribution to an affordable and reliable low-carbon energy future,” according to Saudi Aramco.
The production of 40 tons of blue ammonia by Saudi Aramco and SABIC leveraged existing infrastructure as the blue ammonia supply chain begins at the Saudi Aramco oil and gas production facilities, where hydrocarbons are processed into blue ammonia at Jubail, the largest industrial city in Saudi Arabia located in the Eastern province.
Mitsubishi Corporation, which is representing IEEJ’s study team, worked with SABIC to monitor the transport logistics in partnership with JGC Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co. and UBE Industries.
In the case of the blue ammonia project, Saudi Aramco said in a statement that shipping challenges were overcome with 50 tons of carbon dioxide captured during the process, 30 tons of which was used in SABIC’s Ibn-Sina methanol plant. The remaining 20 tons were transported and injected into the Uthmaniyah oil field for Enhanced Oil Recovery.
Blue ammonia was then shipped to Japan to generate power at three production sites: A plant in Aioi where ammonia was co-fired with coal, a 2 megawatt (MW) plant in Yokohama, where the ammonia was co-fired with natural gas, and a 50 kilowatt (kW) micro gas turbine site in Koriyama.
“The shipment is considered the first around the world, and it represents a crucial opportunity for Aramco to introduce hydrocarbons as a reliable and affordable source of low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia,” said Ahmad Al-Khowaiter, chief technology officer, Saudi Aramco, according to Saudi media.
Fahad Al-Sherehy, SABIC’s vice president of energy efficiency and carbon management, said: “At SABIC, we can economically leverage our existing infrastructure for hydrogen and ammonia production with CO2 capture. Our experience in the full supply chain along with integrated petrochemicals facilities will play an important role in providing the world with the blue ammonia.”
The Saudi-Japan blue ammonia supply network involved a full-value chain; including the conversion of hydrocarbons to hydrogen and then to ammonia, as well as the capture of associated carbon dioxide emissions.
As the urgency of climate change becomes more obvious and the energy matrix continues to evolve, ammonia is facilitating the creation of new energy economies, the Saudi-Japanese pilot project is one example through which ammonia can help supply the world’s increasing demand for energy by reliable and sustainable methods.

Who’s Who: Mohammed Aldhalaan, CEO of Noon Academy

Who’s Who: Mohammed Aldhalaan, CEO of Noon Academy
Mohammed Aldhalaan is the co-founder and CEO of the educational technology (edtech) startup, Noon Academy.

Noon Academy was founded in 2013 and became one of the fastest-growing edtech startups in the Kingdom. It began as a test preparation website but has grown into a comprehensive online learning platform with over 6 million registered students.

The platform incorporates social and gamification features that enable students to have a collaborative learning experience with fellow pupils and teachers through study groups, peer-to-peer learning, and contests.

As of June last year the academy had raised a Pre-B fund of $13 million. It aims to bring together 50 million students and tutors from around the world by 2023.

Prior to founding Noon, Aldhalaan spent almost five years at the Saudi information security company Elm, first as a strategy team leader and then as strategic alliances executive manager.

Before Elm, he co-founded and was a general manager at CloudTech, a startup providing turnkey solutions in the education and training industry.

Aldhalaan began his career as a senior credit analyst at the Saudi Industrial Development Fund.

He has a bachelor’s degree in computer science from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and has completed postgraduate programs from the Queen’s School of Business, MIT Sloan School of Management, Stanford University Graduate School of Business, the UC Berkeley Haas School of Business, and the Kellogg School of Management.

Shams Qamar says Japanese celebrations will be subdued

Shams Qamar says Japanese celebrations will be subdued
  • Aid the pandemic, all types of celebrations in Japan have been limited after the country entered a state of emergency on Jan. 7.m
DUBAI: Shams Qamar, the Japanese man so fond of Arab culture he embraced it as his own, is celebrating Emperor Naruhito’s birthday quietly on Tuesday amid the coronavirus disease pandemic.

“As the third year of Reiwa is celebrated, from the viewpoint of preventing the spread of the new coronavirus infection, they decided not to celebrate publicly,” he told Arab News Japan.

Qamar, who is also known as Akira Takatoriya, said with the weather in Japan getting warmer, people would try to celebrate privately and avoid crowded areas.

Aid the pandemic, all types of celebrations in Japan have been limited after the country entered a state of emergency on Jan. 7.m

New Year celebrations were subdued as well, with no countdown or fireworks. The emperor’s palace, meanwhile, will not allow members of the public to enter to avoid further spread of the virus this year.

Born and raised in the southern Japanese city of Oita, Qamar moved to Tokyo after high school. He graduated from Tsukuba University with a history major. 

He then went on to work for Hitachi — one of the biggest Japanese electronics companies — and got a chance to visit Saudi Arabia as part of the Saudi-Japan youth exchange program.

He became fascinated with the Arab culture, and has become something of a celebrity, even dressing in the traditional Arab kandoora and thobe.

He has worked in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan and Palestine, and despite being based in Tokyo, he visits the region as often as he can.

Back in October, Qamar congratulated Arab News Japan on its first anniversary and explained that the Japanese community “appreciated Arab News Japan because they can now read news about the Middle East in Japanese.”

He said he hoped the relationship between the two regions continues and Saudi-Japanese ties only grow stronger.

With the vaccination drive already started in Japan since mid-February, many hope the situation will subside in time for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and in time for next year’s celebrations.

