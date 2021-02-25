Samba-NCB new entity to finance development projects: Chairman

You are here

Samba and NCB banks rank first and second in the investment banking sector. (Reuters file photo)
Updated 25 February 2021
Arab News

  • $213 million a year budget is attributed to cut in cost of technology systems for the two banks
RIYADH: The Saudi National Commercial Bank (NCB) deal to acquire Samba Financial Group is considered the Kingdom’s biggest takeover for the year 2020.

The estimated saving of SR800 million ($213 million) a year this will bring is mainly due to reducing the cost of technology systems in the two banks, Samba Chairman Ammar Alkhudairy told Al Arabiya on Wednesday.

A large part of this budget will be used to finance development projects and companies that contribute to these operations, he said.

AlKhudairy said that the bank would open a branch soon in London. He said that the new entity would focus on the local market, but at the same time look to expand in a number of countries, mostly those with a large trade exchange with the Kingdom.

The Samba chairman said that since there were branches of NCB and Samba only several meters apart, one branch would be closed and transferred to a new location to serve customers. There might be a need to increase the number of branches, he said.

No employees would be dismissed as a result of the merger, he said.

Samba and NCB banks rank first and second in the investment banking sector, and the merger will enable the new entity to cater to the Kingdom’s future needs. It will create a strong financial entity in the region, said Alkhudairy, predicting that customer accounts will be merged between Samba and NCB banks in April.

Alkhudairy said that the merger plan was in the advanced stages of completion. It would be implemented from April so that the merger would be finalized from the client’s perspective.

He predicted that the merger would encourage other banks to move to private mergers if the transaction was successful.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia was the top reformer and improver among 190 economies in the World Bank’s Women, Business and the Law 2021 report, achieving a score of 80 out of 100, ahead of last year’s 70.6 rankings.

The report places the Kingdom first among leading countries in the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA).

Saudi Arabia will achieve further progress in women employment, World Bank’s Regional Director for GCC, Issam Abu Sulaiman, told Al Arabiya on Wednesday.

“The Kingdom is continuing its bold women-related legislative reforms despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which will be reflected positively in achieving the Vision 2030 goals,” he said.

Abu Sulaiman said that the Kingdom has adopted a package of legislative reforms that has significantly transformed the lives of women, most notably lifting restrictions on their work in industrial sectors and in night jobs, such as nursing.

These steps contributed to Saudi Arabia’s progress from the 70th to the 80th place in the global index in the space of a year. The Kingdom also increased the number of women-owned companies by 60 percent in the past two years.

Abu Sulaiman said that he hoped Gulf countries will follow the Kingdom’s efforts in this regard, adding that women’s participation in the labor market in Saudi Arabia increased from 22 percent to nearly 30 percent.

According to the World Bank report, this achievement confirms the strength and continuing momentum of legislative reforms in women’s regulations, as the Kingdom has achieved gender equality in all areas of employment to cater to the needs of the labor market.

Saudi Arabia has achieved a full score of 100 in five key indicators out of eight measured by the report: Women’s mobility, pension, entrepreneurship, work environment and salary, while maintaining its score in the other three indicators: Marriage, childcare, assets and property.

The Kingdom’s new global standing places it among developed economies with historical depth in implementing reforms and regulations related to women.

RIYADH: Shopping habits have changed permanently for 42 percent of Saudi consumers during the pandemic, according to a new report by global consultancy firm Simon-Kucher & Partners. 

Only 6 percent of respondents of the survey in Saudi Arabia said that their shopping habits had not changed at all while 52 percent said that their habits had changed temporarily. 

In an interview with Arab News, Lovrenc Kessler, managing partner of Simon-Kucher’s Dubai office and co-author of the report, spoke in detail about the findings and his predictions for the future.

“I found it very interesting that the pandemic had a very different impact on local shopping behavior,” he said. “Consumer behavior really shifted globally. So, for example, there was an increase in demand for toilet paper in Germany, or pasta in Italy. In the Middle East, there was a large increase in the demand for fitness equipment. Yoga mats, weights, kettle bells, and so on.” 

According to the report, 65 percent of Saudi consumers said that they would be willing to pay more for foods and drinks that do not contain undesirable ingredients; 58 percent wished for more “all-natural” food products on store shelves.

However, the fact remains that healthier food options are generally more expensive than processed or fast-food options, one of the main factors that contributes to the Kingdom’s staggering obesity rate of more than 40 percent.

The increased demand has nonetheless sparked companies in the region to provide more organic and healthy options. Carrefour, for example, is expanding their organic section of local produce and has signed an agreement with Emirates Bio Farm to source up to 450 tons of organic produce to support this drive.

Additionally, the Simon-Kucher and Partners report showed that, due to the pandemic, 44 percent of Saudis were looking to reduce spending, 44 percent were prioritizing value for money when making purchases, and 48 percent were constantly on the lookout for bargains and deals.

In terms of hygiene consciousness, Kessler also noted that retailers themselves were approaching the issue from different perspectives and trying to emphasize its importance. 

“Clearly, their efforts have eased the minds of shoppers to a very large extent. I have seen it myself in retail chains that operate in the UAE and the KSA, where they would be disinfecting carts, handing out gloves, making sure that people always have a mask on. That has been a part of the entire service proposition, and has even served as a sort of competitive aspect for them to differentiate themselves from the competition and attract customers,” he said.

From a consumer aspect, the study found that 84 percent said that they were being hygiene cautious, 84 percent reported avoiding rush hours, and only 20 percent said they were shopping as usual.

As for e-commerce, Kessler believes that while the prevalence of shopping online has increased as a result of the pandemic, it is unlikely to ever replace the brick-and-mortar stores completely.

“E-commerce definitely will not replace the physical shopping experience, especially not in the GCC region or in the Middle East. Shopping malls will always be a place to visit with family and friends, especially during the hot summer months,” he said.

However, he does believe that the e-commerce percentage will continue to increase, due to the convenience it offers, while the drawbacks of online shopping, such as being unable to choose your own produce or replace unavailable items with choices of your own, will ensure that physical shopping remains a strong option. 

“It has opened up new options for shopping, such as grocery shopping online, something that was not very typical pre-COVID, but a lot of shoppers have now adapted to it. But the question of how much farther it will continue to rise, or whether it will experience a dip in future, really depends on companies and what type of offers they have,” he said.

RIYADH: Saudi crown prince and chairman of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Mohammed bin Salman, announced on Wednesday the launch of the Soudah Development Company (SDC) in the Asir region.

The new entity, fully owned by PIF, will lead the development of a luxury mountain destination with immersive cultural experiences. It will be a celebration of natural assets empowering the local and national economies.

Launched to be a key driver of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions, SDC will infuse SR11 billion ($3 billion) into infrastructure and tourism projects, aimed at enhancing the visitor experience in Soudah and parts of Rijal Alma’a governorate.

The planned developments include 2,700 hotel rooms, 1,300 residential units, and 30 commercial and entertainment attractions.

SDC aims to develop Soudah and Rijal Alma’a into a repeat, year-long sustainable destination for residents and visitors that will contribute an estimated SR29 billion to the Kingdom’s cumulative GDP by 2030.

FASTFACT

Tourism

SDC to collaborate with the private sector to enhance tourism infrastructure with hotel, residential units and commercial and entertainment attractions by 2030.

The company also intends to partner and collaborate with the local community and private sector to build a robust and diverse network of year-long offerings across the hospitality, residential, commercial and entertainment sectors.

It aims to attract more than 2 million visitors annually, targeting adventure-seekers and culture travelers who are looking for one-off experiences. It is also forecast to create 8,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs by 2030.

“Our investment in the Asir region reflects our confidence in the character of the location, which is a rich amalgamation of identity, heritage and experience,” said Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan, PIF governor. “Through careful and considerate development, SDC will provide yet another remarkable destination in the diverse and growing portfolio of Saudi Arabian experiences capturing the imagination of a broad range of investors and travelers.”

The fund will inject at least SR150 billion a year into the local economy and aims to grow assets under management to more than SR7 trillion by 2030.

The destination adds another dimension to Saudi Arabia’s ambitious tourism goals, and complements those destinations created on the Red Sea coast and around the capital city of Riyadh.

Preserving the environmental integrity of the destination will be a priority for the SDC, and the development will follow a rigorous regulatory framework and urban planning code.

DUBAI: The Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s premier investing institution, has seen a multi-billion dollar increase in the value of its investment in Lucid Motors, the fast-growing Californian electric vehicle manufacturer, as a result of recent transactions.

PIF put $1 billion into Lucid in 2018, giving it a majority stake in the California-based company when it was at the early stages of designing advanced luxury electric cars. With the first model, the Air, unveiled and set for first delivery this year, that stake is now worth a lot more.

In a complex financial transaction recently unveiled in the US, Lucid will merge with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC — a company specifically designed to get an initial public offering (IPO) and a valuation on a stock market.

The SPAC involved with Lucid is Churchill Capital Corp IV, a creation of investment banker Michael Klein, who is well known for his investment advisory work in the Kingdom, including the record-breaking IPO of Saudi Aramco in 2019.

The SPAC deal gives Lucid a formal valuation of $24bn, and the PIF remains the majority investor in the new set-up.

The Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s premier investing institution, has seen a multi-billion dollar increase in the value of its investment in Lucid Motors. (Supplied)

The PIF declined to give a detailed breakdown of the value of its investment, but the documents published in the SPAC transaction show it at around $15bn - and will possibly be worth a lot more once vehicles start being sold.

Shares in Churchill gyrated wildly in the days before the deal with Lucid was formally announced but settled well above the value at which PIF and other big investors bought into the company.

The influential Lex column of the Financial Times said: “The biggest winner is Lucid’s largest current shareholder, Saudi Arabia’s PIF.”

Peter Rawlinson, the chief executive of Lucid who formerly worked at rival electric car company Tesla, told journalists: “I think that the valuation is a reflection of our technology.”

Electric vehicles have been one of the big investment themes of the past year, with Tesla — the market leader — soaring to a market capitalization of $670bn, bigger than all the traditional car manufacturers combined and making its founder, Elon Musk, one of the richest men in the world.

Peter Rawlinson, the chief executive of Lucid Motors. (Supplied)

Rawlinson is unfazed by Tesla’s size or reputation. Last year, in the run up to the launch of the Air, he told Arab News: “We’ve got the best car in the world, but I’m more excited to know that we have technology that can cascade down to more affordable models for the man in the street. That’s what is going to change the world.”

For the PIF, the investment in Lucid is a demonstration of the value of its approach of taking strategic stakes in foreign companies. Last year, it spent $10bn buying US and European equities when they slumped in value after the pandemic crash, which it later sold when markets recovered.

There could also be an industrial benefit from the PIF-Lucid relationship. There has been increasing speculation that Rawlinson will choose Saudi Arabia as the first location for a manufacturing facility, with a site near Jeddah mentioned as a possible production plant.

Rawlinson said of PIF: “They put their faith in us, that’s why we’re here today thriving.”

The deal with Churchill will give Lucid the capital it needs to go into full-scale production of the Air from a new production facility in Arizona, and to move plans forward for an electric SUV.

WASHINGTON: The crisis caused by the pandemic is leaving many economies lagging behind, increasing the plight of the poor, a problem made worse by “uneven” access to vaccines, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Wednesday.
In a message to the Group of 20 meeting on Friday Georgieva urged governments to increase vaccine distribution, ensuring Covid-19 is brought under control.
“The economic arguments for coordinated action are overwhelming,” she said in a blog post.
“Faster progress in ending the health crisis could raise global income cumulatively by $9 trillion over 2020-25. That would benefit all countries.”
She said that should include financing for vaccinations, reallocation of excess supply to countries with a shortage, and scaling up of production.
The global pandemic death toll is approaching 2.5 million, according to Johns Hopkins University, and the shutdowns forced to control infections have devastated economies.
And while vaccine rollouts are raising hopes for a recovery this year, the IMF forecasts job losses in the G20 alone to total more than 25 million this year.
By the end of 2022, emerging market and developing nations — excluding China — will see per capital incomes 22 percent below pre-crisis levels, compared to just 13 percent lower for advanced economies, which will throw millions more into extreme poverty, Georgieva warned.
“That is why we need much stronger international collaboration to accelerate the vaccine rollout in poorer countries,” she said.
G20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs led by Rome will meet by videoconference to discuss the state of the recovery and how best to attack the problem.
The Washington-based crisis lender estimated more than half of the world’s 110 emerging and developing countries will see their incomes fall further behind advanced economies through the end of next year.
And the virus-driven economic crisis also will widen income gaps within developing nations, especially as millions of children are still facing disruptions to education.
“Allowing them to become a lost generation would be an unforgiveable mistake. It would also deepen the long-term economic scars of the crisis,” she warned.

