You are here

  • Home
  • UN Secretary-General extends mandate of Special Tribunal for Lebanon for two years

UN Secretary-General extends mandate of Special Tribunal for Lebanon for two years

UN Secretary-General extends mandate of Special Tribunal for Lebanon for two years
People gather and wave Lebanon national flags in front of the UN-backed Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) at Leidschendam. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rmz8z

Updated 9 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

UN Secretary-General extends mandate of Special Tribunal for Lebanon for two years

UN Secretary-General extends mandate of Special Tribunal for Lebanon for two years
  • The mandate of the tribunal is to try those accused of carrying out the Feb. 14, 2005, attack in Beirut
  • The attack killed 22 people including former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri
Updated 9 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The UN Secretary-General has extended the mandate of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon from March 1 for a further two years, “or until the completion of the cases before the Special Tribunal, if sooner, or the exhaustion of available funds, if sooner,” the secretary-general’s spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric announced on Thursday.

The mandate of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, which is based near The Hague in the Netherlands, is to try those accused of carrying out the Feb. 14, 2005, attack in Beirut, which killed 22 people — including former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri — and injured 226 more, Dujarric explained.

“The trial in absentia of four individuals indicted over the killing began in January 2014. On Aug. 18, 2020, Salim Jamil Ayyash was convicted on five counts related to the attack. In the same judgment, the three other accused, Hassan Habib Merhi, Hussein Hassan Oneissi and Assad Hassan Sabra were found not guilty,” he continued. 

“On Dec. 11, 2020, Ayyash received five concurrent sentences of life imprisonment. On Jan. 13, 2021, the Prosecution, Defense and Legal Representative of Participating Victims filed notices of appeal. Appeals proceedings are currently ongoing,” the spokesperson added.

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon also has jurisdiction over attacks carried out in Lebanon between Oct. 1, 2004, and Dec. 12, 2005, if they are connected to the attack of Feb. 14, 2005, and are of a similar nature. Pre-trial proceedings began in 2019 against Ayyash in relation to three attacks against Marwan Hamade, Georges Hawi and Elias El-Murr that occurred during that time period. 

“The Secretary-General reaffirms the commitment of the United Nations to support the work of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon in the fight against impunity for such major crimes, in order to bring those responsible to justice,” Dujarric said. “The United Nations looks forward to the completion of the mandate of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon in a timely manner. The United Nations also looks forward to the continued support and cooperation of the Government of Lebanon. "

Topics: Lebanon Rafic Hariri Special Tribunal for Lebanon

Related

Special Lebanon MPs who jumped vaccine queue defend their actions
Middle-East
Lebanon MPs who jumped vaccine queue defend their actions
Lebanon’s COVID-19 vaccine drive hit by row over MPs’ queue-jumping
Lebanon’s COVID-19 vaccine drive hit by row over MPs’ queue-jumping

Pope’s visit to Iraqi Ziggurat to bring together several faiths — and hopefully lure more visitors

An Iraqi policeman walks past a mural depicting Pope Francis on the outer walls of Our Lady of Salvation (Sayidat al-Najat) Church, in Baghdad on February 22, 2021. (AFP)
An Iraqi policeman walks past a mural depicting Pope Francis on the outer walls of Our Lady of Salvation (Sayidat al-Najat) Church, in Baghdad on February 22, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 5 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

Pope’s visit to Iraqi Ziggurat to bring together several faiths — and hopefully lure more visitors

An Iraqi policeman walks past a mural depicting Pope Francis on the outer walls of Our Lady of Salvation (Sayidat al-Najat) Church, in Baghdad on February 22, 2021. (AFP)
  • Roads around the site are being rennovated and powerlines extended ahead of the pope’s visit
  • The inter-religious prayer service will be attended by Christians, Muslims, Mandaean-Sabaean, Yazidi and other religious minorities in Iraq
Updated 5 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Pope Francis is due to hold an inter-religious prayer service at the ancient Mesopotamian site of Ur when he visits Iraq next week — an event local archaeologists hope will draw renewed attention to the place revered as the birthplace of Abraham.
Popular with Western visitors in the 1970s and 1980s, Ur is scarcely visited today after decades of war and political instability shattered Iraq’s international tourism industry. The coronavirus crisis now also keeps local tourists away.
Located about 300 km (200 miles) south of the capital Baghdad, the site comprises a pyramid-style Ziggurat and an adjacent residential complex as well as temples and palaces.
It was excavated about 100 years ago by Leonard Woolley, a Briton who recovered treasures rivalling those found in Tutankhamen’s tomb in Egypt. But little work has since been done on one of the world’s oldest cities, where urban dwelling, writing and central state power began.
According to the State Board for Antiquities and Heritage director for Ur, Ali Kadhim Ghanim, the complex next to the Ziggurat dates back to about 1900 BC.
The father of Judaism, Christianity and Islam, Abraham is described in the biblical book of Genesis as living in the city before God called upon him to create a new nation in a land he later learned was Canaan.
“This is why it is believed that this building, or house, was the house of the prophet Abraham,” Ghanim said, pointing at the residential complex.
According to Ghanim, the housing settlement was restored in 1999, after Pope Francis’ predecessor, Pope John Paul II, announced a trip to Iraq. But his visit was canceled when negotiations with the government of then-Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein broke down.
This time, Ghanim hopes that Pope Francis’ visit will attract international attention to the site, which he says is badly needed to fund restoration works on its palaces and temples.
“Not only tourism, but we believe that there will be a Christian pilgrimage season,” Ghanim said.
Un Ponte Per, an Italian-based organization, is working with the United Nations Development Programme on infrastructure works such as paths, rest areas and signposts to help visitors.
Roads around the site are being rennovated and powerlines extended ahead of the pope’s visit.
But without adequate funding, Ghanim says his administration has been limited to containing further damage to the site, such as digging trenches to divert rainwater from the ruins.
Basra’s Archbishop Habib Al-Naufaly stressed the symbolic importance of the pope’s March 5-8 visit as Iraq is still recovering from the war against Islamic State that destroyed scores of Christian heritage sites.
The inter-religious prayer service will be attended by Christians, Muslims, Mandaean-Sabaean, Yazidi and other religious minorities present in Iraq.
The focus will be on harmony between religious groups in a service the Vatican has named “Prayer for the sons and daughters of Abraham.”

Topics: Iraq Vatican City pope Pope Francis Pope Francis in Iraq

Related

Iraq’s struggling Christians hope for boost from Pope Francis visit
Middle-East
Iraq’s struggling Christians hope for boost from Pope Francis visit
Head of Chaldean Church hails pope’s Iraq visit
Middle-East
Head of Chaldean Church hails pope’s Iraq visit

Libyan PM-designate to propose unified cabinet under UN aegis

Libyan PM-designate to propose unified cabinet under UN aegis
Updated 28 min 50 sec ago
Reuters

Libyan PM-designate to propose unified cabinet under UN aegis

Libyan PM-designate to propose unified cabinet under UN aegis
  • The new government is intended to replace Libya’s two rival administrations
  • Dbeibeh’s proposed cabinet will be put for approval to the House of Representatives
Updated 28 min 50 sec ago
Reuters

TRIPOLI: Libya’s designated prime minister, chosen via a UN-facilitated process last month, will on Thursday propose a unified government to the country’s divided parliament as part of a peace plan.
The new government is intended to replace Libya’s two rival administrations and oversee the run-up to national elections planned for December in a roadmap to end years of chronic chaos and violence.
However, designated premier Abdulhamid Dbeibeh is not expected to announce the names of ministers after a process of intense negotiations over recent weeks to form a government that could win acceptance across front lines.
Libya, a major North African oil and gas producer, has enjoyed little peace since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against Muammar Qaddafi, and the sprawling country has been split since 2014 between rival factions.
One is the Government of National Accord (GNA) based in the capital Tripoli in Libya’s west, while the east is controlled by an administration backed by Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA).
Dbeibeh’s new interim government is intended to replace both existing administrations.
Last month, participants in a UN dialogue in Geneva selected Dbeibeh as prime minister along with a three-member presidency council to act as head of state. All four men have pledged not to stand for office in December’s election.
Dbeibeh’s proposed cabinet will be put for approval to the House of Representatives, a body that has been divided for years after some of its members broke off to form a rival assembly.
House of Representative members have been negotiating in recent days for a meeting to discuss the proposed government that could take place in the frontline city of Sirte.
Located in the eastern city of Tobruk, the eastern-based House of Representatives is headed by Aguila Saleh, one of the losing candidates in last month’s Geneva selection process.
He, along with other prominent losers in that vote such as GNA Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha and GNA Defense Minister Saleh Namroush, have promised to abide by the process.
Both Dbeibeh and the new presidency council head Mohammed Al-Menfi have traveled inside Libya and met representatives from major foreign powers outside the country.

Topics: Libya UN Abdulhamid Dbeibeh

Related

Libyan authorities undergo training in migrant, refugee protection
Middle-East
Libyan authorities undergo training in migrant, refugee protection
Libya: Over 150 migrants freed in raid on traffickers
Middle-East
Libya: Over 150 migrants freed in raid on traffickers

Bahrain becomes first nation to grant J&J COVID-19 shot emergency use

Bahrain becomes first nation to grant J&J COVID-19 shot emergency use
Updated 25 February 2021
AP

Bahrain becomes first nation to grant J&J COVID-19 shot emergency use

Bahrain becomes first nation to grant J&J COVID-19 shot emergency use
  • Bahrain said it would dole out J&J’s shot to the most vulnerable people, including older adults
  • The sate has logged 119,858 coronavirus infections and 437 deaths
Updated 25 February 2021
AP

DUBAI: Bahrain became the first nation to authorize Johnson & Johnson’s new single-dose coronavirus vaccine for emergency use on Thursday, the government announced, just a day after US regulators concluded the shot offers strong protection against severe COVID-19.
The island kingdom off the coast of Saudi Arabia said it would dole out J&J’s shot to the most vulnerable people, including older adults and those with chronic conditions, without specifying when. It was also unclear when doses would be delivered to the country, which already offers vaccines by state-backed Chinese firm Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNtech and Oxford-AstraZeneca, as well as Russia’s Sputnik V to its roughly 2 million residents.
The move makes Bahrain’s health regulatory authority the first in the world to authorize the J&J vaccine for general use. In addition to the US, European regulators and the World Health Organization also are considering J&J’s vaccine. Worldwide, the company aims to produce around a billion doses by the end of the year.
Meriam Adhbi Al-Jalahma, chief of Bahrain’s regulatory body, said authorities had conducted “an in-depth study” on “all documents submitted by the company, which included the results of the clinical trials.”
The vaccine “provides a great protection against serious infection with COVID-19,” the statement added.
In an unusual move, South Africa started administering the J&J vaccine to health workers while it was still in testing. The country, where a virus variant is driving a new wave of infections, switched to J&J from AstraZeneca after a small study suggested it was poor at preventing mild to moderate COVID-19 caused by the more contagious variant.
The long-anticipated J&J shot promises to offer the US a third vaccine option and help speed vaccinations by requiring just one dose instead of two. Food and Drug Administration scientists confirmed that overall the vaccine is about 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19, and about 85% effective against the most serious illness. The agency also said J&J’s shot is safe.
The tiny state of Bahrain has logged 119,858 coronavirus infections and 437 deaths. It boasts among the world’s fastest vaccination rates, with nearly 17% of the population having received at least one dose.

Topics: Coronavirus Bahrain

Related

Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa. (AFP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Bahrain’s crown prince calls Israel PM on Iran nuclear talks
Bahrain sends delegate to Qatar for first time since ending rift
Middle-East
Bahrain sends delegate to Qatar for first time since ending rift

Syria health workers to get COVID-19 jabs from next week

Syria health workers to get COVID-19 jabs from next week
Updated 25 February 2021
AFP

Syria health workers to get COVID-19 jabs from next week

Syria health workers to get COVID-19 jabs from next week
  • Al-Ghabbash did not specify the brand, source or quantity of the jabs
  • The government has recorded 15,343 Covid-19 cases in areas under its control, including 1,008 deaths
Updated 25 February 2021
AFP
DAMASCUS: Syria will start giving coronavirus vaccines to its vital health care workers across the war-ravaged country from next week, a government minister said Thursday.
Health Minister Hasan Al-Ghabbash, who announced the Covid-19 vaccination drive at a news conference carried by state news agency SANA, did not specify the brand, source or quantity of the jabs.
“The vaccination of medical cadres will start next week... to prevent them from getting infected,” SANA said, citing the minister.
The pro-government Al Watan newspaper said Syria had received 5,000 doses — enough to cover 2,500 health care workers — and that they were manufactured in China.
The Syrian government is also set to receive jabs as part of the World Health Organization’s Covax initiative after it signed on last month.
The WHO, together with the UN children’s agency UNICEF and the Gavi vaccine alliance, said they would help Syria to acquire jabs to initially cover at least three percent of the population and aim for 20 percent by the end of the year.
Syria has also authorized the use of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, its embassy in Moscow said Monday.
The government has recorded 15,343 Covid-19 cases in areas under its control, including 1,008 deaths.
Healthcare workers made up around 3.6 percent of total cases, Ghabbash said.
In the Kurdish-held northeast, authorities have announced a total of 8,595 cases and 313 deaths.
And in rebel-held northwest Syria, opposition officials have reported 21,150 cases, including 408 deaths.
But doctors and rights organizations believe coronavirus numbers in Syria are likely to be much higher.
The WHO said on Wednesday that the first shipment of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine would arrive in Syria’s northwest by the end of next month.
An official from the Kurdish administration in the northeast said it was “in talks with the WHO for the procurement of the coronavirus vaccine” but was “yet to clinch a deal.”
Human Rights Watch this month urged support for aid groups to ensure “equitable” distribution of coronavirus vaccines across Syria, warning against any discriminatory approach by Damascus.
The conflict in Syria since 2011 has killed more than 387,000 people and ravaged a health care sector struggling to cope with a mass outflux of professionals.
Around 70 percent of the country’s pre-war medical staff have left since the start of the conflict.

Related

The results of a YouGov survey, released on Wednesday, showed only a little more than half (58 percent) of British people were aware the war in Syria was still going on. (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Syrian war being forgotten in UK as poll shows growing apathy
Former Syrian secret policeman convicted of aiding torture
Middle-East
Former Syrian secret policeman convicted of aiding torture

Head of Chaldean Church hails pope’s Iraq visit

Head of Chaldean Church hails pope’s Iraq visit
Updated 25 February 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

Head of Chaldean Church hails pope’s Iraq visit

Head of Chaldean Church hails pope’s Iraq visit
  • The head of the Chaldean Catholic Church said he does not believe that the pope will be in danger in Iraq
  • “He comes to tell us that religion does not divide; quite the opposite, it can unite,” Sako said
Updated 25 February 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: The visit of Pope Francis to Iraq on March 5-8 will be “an exceptional event” for the nearly half a million Christians living in the country, Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako, head of the Chaldean Catholic Church, told Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera.
“We had been waiting for a pope to come to Iraq for decades. We needed it immensely after all these years of darkness,” said Sako, whose family comes from the Iraqi city of Mosul, and whose appointment as cardinal by Pope Francis in 2018 was seen as a sign of the Vatican’s appreciation of the country’s Christians.
“The pope’s visit to Iraq sends a signal of hope, not only to our country, not only to the Christian community, but to the entire Middle East.”
After decades of war and pain, “the pope’s message of peace and brotherhood is of exceptional importance. He comes to tell us that religion does not divide; quite the opposite, it can unite,” said Sako.
“It helps to find common languages ​​in God and in faith. We must put an end to the decline of civil coexistence,” he added. “The pope will come here to tell us that we are all brothers, all children of God.”
Sako said he does not believe that the pope will be in danger in Iraq. “The security measures taken are impressive. Daesh has lost strength,” he added.

Topics: Pope Francis Iraq

Related

Iraq’s struggling Christians hope for boost from Pope Francis visit
Middle-East
Iraq’s struggling Christians hope for boost from Pope Francis visit
Update Al-Khadimi discusses Iraq-US cooperation on Daesh with President Biden
Middle-East
Al-Khadimi discusses Iraq-US cooperation on Daesh with President Biden

Latest updates

Saudi women welcome World Bank recognition of advances in empowerment
Saudi women welcome World Bank recognition of advances in empowerment
Pope’s visit to Iraqi Ziggurat to bring together several faiths — and hopefully lure more visitors
An Iraqi policeman walks past a mural depicting Pope Francis on the outer walls of Our Lady of Salvation (Sayidat al-Najat) Church, in Baghdad on February 22, 2021. (AFP)
Libyan PM-designate to propose unified cabinet under UN aegis
Libyan PM-designate to propose unified cabinet under UN aegis
UN Secretary-General extends mandate of Special Tribunal for Lebanon for two years
UN Secretary-General extends mandate of Special Tribunal for Lebanon for two years
Wheelchair athlete’s fight to fulfil a sporting dream
Wheelchair athlete’s fight to fulfil a sporting dream

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.