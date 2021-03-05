Two injured by shrapnel in Saudi Arabia’s Asir region after Houthi drones intercepted

RIYADH: The Civil Defense Directorate in the Asir region has received a number of reports regarding shrapnel falling on and scattering in a number of residential areas in Khamis Mushayt and Ahad Rafidah on Friday after several Houthi drones were intercepted.
The media spokesman for the directorate in Asir Region Captain Muhammad bin Abdo Al-Sayed explained that a ten-year-old boy was injured by the shrapnel and treated by a Saudi Red Crescent team.
A Saudi citizen had also been hurt whilst driving his vehicle and was taken to hospital where he received treatment. His condition is stable.
A number of houses were also damaged by flying shrapnel.
Saudi Arabia: Iran continues nuclear blackmail, IAEA safeguards system at stake
Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan: The Kingdom calls on Iran to cooperate fully with the IAEA in order to meet its requests and to answer the inquiries submitted to it without further delay
The ambassador condemned Iran’s continuous transgressions and violations of the terms of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), by expanding and developing its nuclear capabilities
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has denounced the intransigence of the Iranian side in dealing with the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) demands regarding undeclared sites during the past year and a half.
Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan, the Saudi ambassador to Austria and the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN and international organizations in Vienna, delivered his remarks during his participation in the March session of the IAEA board of governors, stressing the “unsatisfactory” responses that lack any technical credibility provided by the Iranian officials.
“(Iran’s responses) reflect the lack of seriousness to cooperate with the agency, despite the director general’s concern that there was no progress on outstanding and safeguards-related issues, despite IAEA’s willingness to engage Iran in proactive efforts to clarify and resolve those issues without further delay,” the prince said.
He noted that the draft resolution adopted at the June 2020 session demonstrates Iran’s motives for such abstention.
The IAEA board of governors adopted a resolution calling on Iran to fully cooperate with the IAEA in implementing its NPT (Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons) Safeguards Agreement and Additional Protocol and satisfy the IAEA’s requests without further delay.
“This confirms Iran’s continuation of its disinformation policy and reinforces doubts about what it is seeking with regard to its nuclear program,” the ambassador said.
He added: “Based on Iran’s repeated violations, with the suspension of the Additional Protocol, and Iran’s attempt to evade the implementation of the Additional Protocol and Modified code 3.1 of the subsidiary arrangements to Iran’s Safeguards Agreement, the Kingdom calls on Iran to cooperate fully with the IAEA in order to meet its requests and to answer the inquiries submitted to it without further delay and procrastination.”
The ambassador condemned Iran’s continuous transgressions and violations of the terms of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), by expanding and developing its nuclear capabilities, including irreversible expertise and suspending the Additional Protocol that revealed to the world the secrets of its non-peaceful nuclear program, in addition to its plans to produce enriched uranium by 20 percent.
“Iran continues to implement its policy of threatening and blackmailing the international community, as it found shortcomings in the nuclear agreement from the outset and exploited them,” Prince Abdullah said.
He stressed the importance of a comprehensive nuclear agreement that covers all deficiencies in the current agreement, which guarantees preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons in any form and developing means of delivery.
The Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN added that Iran seems to believe in a policy of “nuclear blackmail,” which is clearly reflected in their public statements.
“If Iran’s efforts to acquire a nuclear weapon are not contained, which is the intention of the Iranians behind this agreement from the beginning, thus representing a real risk of proliferation in the region, then this will lead to instability in the region and the world as a whole, further promoting its sponsorship of terrorism,” he said.
Prince Abdullah added that the international community must take a firm stand to stop the practice of blackmail and provocation, as it is the responsibility of the member states of the board of governors to maintain the safeguards system that is now “at stake.”
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced five deaths from COVID-19 and 384 new infections on Friday.
Of the new cases, 187 were recorded in Riyadh, 68 in the Eastern Province, 55 in Makkah, 24 in the Northern Borders region, 10 in Madinah, six in Hail, five in Asir, five in Najran and three in Jazan.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 369,922 after 309 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,519 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Arab coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia
The UAE condemned the attempts of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia to target civilians in Khamis Mushait
DUBAI: The Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed six Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait on Friday, state news agency SPA reported.
Spokesman Col Turki Al-Maliki said the militia’s attempts to attack civilians in a deliberate and systematic manner constitute war crimes.
He added that the coalition implements the necessary measures to protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.
The UAE condemned the attempts of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia to target civilians in Khamis Mushait.
The foreign ministry confirmed that the continuation of these attacks in recent times is a dangerous escalation, and proves the militia’s efforts to undermine security and stability in the region.
The Ministry further renewed the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom and supporting it in all the measures it takes to preserve its security and the safety of its citizens and residents.
Earlier on Thursday, the coalition also intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by Houthis towards Jazan.
The attack on Jazan comes days after the coalition thwarted a ballistic missile attack by the Iranian-backed Houthis on the Saudi capital Riyadh, and destroyed six armed drones launched towards cities in the Kingdom’s south.
The Kingdom has seen an increase in attacks by the militia after a Houthi attack on the Kingdom’s Abha International airport in February.
Yemen’s Foreign Minister Ahmed bin Mubarak condemned recent attacks by the Houthis, saying that they hindered the peace process and blamed Iran for the ongoing crisis in the country.
“The Iranian interventions have become a formidable obstruction to peace as Iran has turned the Yemeni conflict into a negotiating card that Iranian regime capitalizes on to serve its nuclear negotiations,” he said.
Saudi father champions organ donation cause after miracle saves daughter’s life
Citizens need to educate themselves about the process and urgent need for organ donors
RIYADH: A Saudi father has made it his mission in life to help others receive the same opportunities as his daughter after a liver transplant saved her life when she was just 70-days-old.
Soliman Saidi, whose daughter Salma turns three this year, is campaigning to have more Saudis sign up to become organ donors.
Saidi, a motivational speaker who has been advocating organ donation, spoke to Arab News about the urgent need for more volunteers in the Kingdom to donate organs after death in order to help save lives.
“Most people have a lot of misconceptions about organ donation,” he said.
“They assume that signing up to be a donor means that they will have to sacrifice body parts that they need to survive, but that’s never the case. While some organs can be donated while a person is still alive, like a kidney or part of the liver, organs like the heart and lungs can only be donated after a person is dead.”
Saidi added that, from a religious point of view, there is nothing to prevent potential donors from signing up.
A 1982 fatwa (religious edict) by the Senior Ulama Commission concerning organ donation and transplantation granted “the permissibility to remove an organ or part thereof from a dead person,” and the permissibility of a living person donating an organ or part of it.
The Kingdom’s primary organization for organ transplants was founded in 1984, the Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation (SCOT). Since then, the organization has worked to raise awareness of the importance of organ donation and has given Saudis a platform where they can sign-up to become donors.
However, statistics suggest that more citizens need to educate themselves about the process and the urgent need for organ donors.
A 2019 study published in the Saudi Journal of Kidney Diseases and Transplantation showed that the majority of the Kingdom’s population are unaware of any local or international organ donation legislation. The level of knowledge was as low as 12.6 percent, which the study claims has led to a low number of potential organ donors in the country.
The same study indicates that Saudi Arabia has a low organ donation rate, estimated at 2 to 4 per million population (PMP). Compared with other countries, such as the US with a 26 PMP donor rate, the number is fairly low.
However, SCOT has nonetheless seen success in the Kingdom. According to figures recorded between 1986 and 2016, there were 13,174 organs transplanted from living and deceased donors, including 10,569 kidneys, 2,006 livers, 339 hearts, 213 lungs and 46 pancreases.
Saidi was motivated to start campaigning for the cause in 2018 after he received what he said was “the worst news of his life” just months after the birth of his youngest child.
“Two months after Salma was born, she experienced liver failure. By the time we realized what was happening, her liver was already failing by about 70 percent,” he said.
Saidi recalled the desperation he felt after being told that Salma needed a Kasai procedure, a risky operation that involves the removal of blocked bile ducts and the gallbladder, and replacing them with a segment of the small intestine.
Doctors informed him that the procedure had a 1 percent chance of saving her life, but he was willing to take the risk.
“She was barely 70 days old,” he said. “I remember thinking ‘dear God, if she has to go under the knife tomorrow, let her live. I want to see her as a bride someday, let her have a chance.’”
• A 1982 fatwa (religious edict) by the Senior Ulama Commission concerning organ donation and transplantation granted ‘the permissibility to remove an organ or part thereof from a dead person,’ and the permissibility of a living person donating an organ or part of it.
• Those interested in signing up as organ donors after death in Saudi Arabia can register with SCOT on their website.
However, the procedure was only a temporary solution, and it eventually became clear that what Salma needed was a liver transplant.
“There was nothing we could do at that point but leave it up to Allah,” he said. “At that point, we were fully desperate, and feeling so helpless. All we could do was ask Allah to spare her life.”
Miraculously, Saidi, together with his wife Hajer, were able to arrange for Salma to be moved to the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh. They also flew to the capital from their home in Jeddah in the hopes that they would find a donor for their daughter.
“Finding any type of organ donor is a long process, but liver donors in particular are rare. It normally takes ages,” said Saidi. “And this was happening during the Eid Al-Adha holiday. We were fast losing hope that we would find a donor in time.”
However, through the dedicated efforts of hospital staff, Hajer was picked as a viable donor and the family were informed that they could begin preparations almost immediately.
Saidi said that one of the most emotional experiences of the whole process was the way people online had reacted to his plight, and the number of people who reached out when he posted about the issue on social media.
“People were calling me and literally pleading with me to allow them to donate,” he said, growing emotional as he recounted the story. “One of the most incredible gestures I received was a man who called from Tabuk and asked me only to arrange things with hospital staff to allow him to fly in and donate part of his liver, and specifically requested that I not meet with him in order to maintain
anonymity.”
The experience moved him, and when it became clear that both mother and daughter would make a full recovery, Saidi decided to become a champion for
the cause of organ donation in the Kingdom.
“I learned very quickly that convincing people to donate a part of themselves after death was hard enough on its own, let alone trying to convince them to donate while they’re alive,” he said. “But after my own experience, I was determined to do whatever I could to help.”
Saidi is also an adviser to a nonprofit organization, Awad Al-Amal, which enables young patients and their families to overcome disease and difficulties by providing rehabilitation programs and voluntary health services.
Today, Saidi says he has made peace with what happened, and is grateful to still have his daughter in his life every single day.
“I believe everything happens for a reason,” he told Arab News, “I think this experience taught me to never take anything for granted, and it humbled me and reminded me that no one is untouchable in this life.”
Those interested in signing up as organ donors after death in Saudi Arabia can register with SCOT on their website at scot.gov.sa/ar/Register/Index?type=AfterDie.
RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Boy Scouts Association is continuing with an environmental protection project throughout the Kingdom. The national program being operated under the title, “My Environment is My Responsibility,” will run until March 11.
The scouting organization’s commissioner for service and community development, Ahmed Al-Asiri, said that in cooperation with relevant sectors the association wanted to promote the values of belonging, responsibility, positivity, working together, love for others, volunteering, and hygiene.