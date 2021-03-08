You are here

Oil surges above $70 a barrel after attack on Saudi oil site

Iraqi workers are seen at the Rumaila oil refinery, near the city of Basra, 340 miles (550 kilometers) southeast of Baghdad. (AP)
Updated 4 sec ago
AP

  • A barrel of oil jumped 2.11 percent to $70.82 a barrel, the highest since May 2019
HONG KONG: Brent crude oil surged more than two percent Monday following a missile attack on facilities owned by energy giant Aramco in Saudi Arabia, and on optimism about the demand outlook as the global economy recovers.
Brent crude, the international standard, surpassed $70 per barrel for the first time in over a year, gaining $1.14 to $70.47 a barrel. It surged $2.62 on Friday.
Benchmark US crude oil added $1.10 to $67.19 per barrel, up 1.7 percent, falling back from bigger gains earlier in the day. It jumped $2.26 to $66.09 per barrel on Friday.
Prices have been recovering in the past few months after plunging last year with the onset of the pandemic.
The devastating winter freeze that hit Texas and other parts of the southern United States last month knocked out production of roughly 4 million barrels per day of US oil, pushing prices above $60 a barrel.
Last week, with oil prices rising, some observers were expecting OPEC  and its allies to lift more restrictions and let the oil flow more freely. But OPEC agreed to leave most restrictions in place, despite growing demand.
“The last thing anyone wants in a recovering global economy is higher oil prices, and we are likely nearing a point when higher oil prices become a negative rather than a positive influence over risk assets," Stephen Innes of Axi said in a report Monday.
Rising prices are a boon, however, for the oil industry, which has lost billions of dollars during the pandemic.
Natural resources consultancy Wood Mackenzie reports it is forecasting that oil prices will trade in the $70-$75 range in April and that global demand will increase in 2021 by 6.3 million barrels a day from a year ear

Topics: Brent Oil energy

Remote working will demand bigger units and more flexible leases in UAE says report

Updated 12 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

  • Overall sales prices and rents contracted last year but the broker also noted a rise in rents and villa sales prices
DUBAI: The growth of remote working across the Emirates is changing demand for residential real estate according to a new report from broker Asteco.
Overall sales prices and rents contracted last year but the broker also noted a rise in rents and villa sales prices in certain locations which it attributed to changing workplace and work-life habits.
“The longer-term trend toward remote working will also see a need for larger residential dwellings and short term/serviced apartments with more flexible leasing and payment plans,” said HP Aengaar, CEO at Asteco, said, “Flexible and home working, use of advanced and smart technologies such as AI, automation, contactless technology, need for larger units with outdoor space and increased storage space and preference for lower density developments are some of the trends that will be taken over in 2021 and beyond.”
Asteco expects the market to remain soft amid persistent economic uncertainty.
In Abu Dhabi, approximately 15,000 residential units are anticipated for completion in 2021 — a large number of units concentrated on Reem Island comprising approximately 1,850 units, Al Raha Beach with 4,000 units, Yas Island with 2,400 units and Saadiyat Island with 800 units.
In Dubai, 41,500 new residential units and 1.5 million square feet of office space are expected for handover in 2021.
The broker said this figure could possibly increase if currently stalled projects resume activity.
“With more supply expected for handover in 2021, tenant retention will become increasingly important,” Asteco said.

Topics: UAE Employment Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia issued over 100,000 commercial registrations for women last year

Updated 50 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

  • Saudi Arabia is encouraging greater female participation in the private sector as part of its Saudi Vision 2030
RIYADH: More than 100,000 commercial registrations were issued to women in the Kingdom last year, Al Arabiya reported, citing the Saudi Ministry of Commerce.
Most of the activity was concentrated in the wholesale and retail trade, vehicle repair services, accommodation, food services and construction.
The registration process requires applicants to be 18 years or older, not be a government employee and have a minimum capital of SR,5000 ($1,330).
Saudi Arabia is encouraging greater female participation in the private sector as part of its Saudi Vision 2030 blueprint for economic and social reform.
The Kingdom continues to make progress in the World Bank Group’s Report, “Women, Business, and Law 2021.”
The report compares levels of discrimination between genders in the field of economic development and entrepreneurship in 190 countries.
It revealed that Saudi Arabia scored 80 points out of 100, up from the 70.6 achieved in 2020.

Topics: Saudi Arabia international women's day 2021

Deliveroo launches London IPO after business surges in 2020

Updated 48 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

  • The initial public offering (IPO) is expected to value Deliveroo at more than $7 billion
  • The company said it had grown the total number of transactions processed on its online platform
LONDON: British food delivery firm Deliveroo announced plans to launch its hotly anticipated London listing on Monday after recording a surge in business during the COVID-19 pandemic, although it still posted a loss for 2020.
The initial public offering (IPO) is expected to value Deliveroo at more than $7 billion, based on a private funding round it completed in January, and will be one of the largest London listings in several years.
The company published a registration document and an expected "intention to float" -- which signals the start of the listing process -- on Monday, capping what has been a busy start to the London IPO season.
In an accompanying trading update, the company said it had grown the total number of transactions processed on its online platform, the so-called Gross Transaction Value, by 64.3% last year to 4.1 billion pounds from 2.5 billion in 2019.
It also narrowed an underlying loss to 223.7 million pounds ($308.93 million), from 317.3 million pounds in 2019.
"Today, Deliveroo is so much bigger than I ever would have thought possible," founder and chief executive Will Shu said in the trading update. "We are building delivery-only kitchens, delivering groceries, building tools for restaurants to take them into the digital age - things I never contemplated when we launched."
Class system
The company confirmed it plans to use a dual-class share structure that will give Shu more control over the company.
This means it will have a "standard" listing upon entry into the London Stock Exchange, rather than a premium one, excluding it from the FTSE indices.
However, this could change if recommendations made in a recent review of listing rules by former EU Commissioner Jonathan Hill are implemented.
"It's obviously great news that Deliveroo, a global technology leader, born and bred in the UK, has chosen to list here," Hill said in a statement provided by Deliveroo. "The changes we recommended would make it easier for more companies to follow Deliveroo's lead, sending out a message that London is open for business."
Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are joint global coordinators and bookrunners along with Bank of America, Citi, Jefferies and Numis.

Topics: Deliveroo Finance London technology

King Saud University Health Company explores virtual clinic tie up

Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

  • The pair signed an initial agreement exploring the plan to provide remote treatment
DUBAI: Al Moammar Information Systems Company (MIS) may develop virtual clinics across the Kingdom with King Saud University Health Company.
The pair signed an initial agreement exploring the plan to provide remote treatment, they said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
Al Moammar earlier said it had signed a separate agreement with Teladoc Health, the largest provider of virtual health services in the US, to develop a digital system using cloud technology.
The aim would be to provide virtual health and medical services inside and outside the Kingdom.
The telehealth sector is attracting increased investment worldwide as more people have sought treatment remotely in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Topics: Education Health technology

UAE telecom subscribers reached 21.9m in 2020

Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

  • Mobile phone subscriptions increased to 16.820 million, making up 76.2 percent of the total telecom subscriptions
DUBAI: Telecom subscriptions in the UAE, including mobile phones, landlines, and internet, grew to 21.929 million by end of 2020, state news agency WAM has reported.

Mobile phone subscriptions increased to 16.820 million, making up 76.2 percent of the total telecom subscriptions, according to data from the country’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority.

Some 13.17 million were subscribed to pre-paid products, while there were some 3.64 million postpaid plans by the end of last year.

Internet subscriptions stood at 2.98 million, according to the data.

Telecom companies worldwide have benefited from a surge in demand for their mobile and TV services  during the pandemic as more people stayed at home.

Topics: telecoms Telecom UAE

