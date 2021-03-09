Abu Dhabi opens region’s first COVID-19 test lab inside an airport

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi is set to open the region’s first airport polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing laboratory for COVID-19.



The laboratory will be located within the Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH), and will provide quick coronavirus test results in line with global travel standards.

“Through partnering with Pure Health and Tamouh Healthcare, Abu Dhabi International Airport is now able to offer travelers state-of-the-art rapid testing services delivered by a dedicated laboratory facility,” said Shareef Hashim Al-Hashmi, chief executive of Abu Dhabi Airports.

The move comes as airports around the world explore new ways to accelerate the revival of air travel demand, which was heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The introduction of the RT-PCR COVID-19 testing is a milestone achievement in our ongoing efforts to facilitate the safe resumption of international air travel and support the recovery of the aviation industry,” Al-Hashimi said.

The 4,000-square-meter testing site has the capacity to test more than 20,000 travelers per day, according to a release.

Passengers arriving at Abu Dhabi International Airport through terminals 1 and 3 will be tested at the new facility, where results will be shared via SMS, WhatsApp, and the Alhosn mobile application in 90 minutes.

Those who test negative and are coming from predetermined low-risk countries will not have to self-isolate. Otherwise, quarantine rules will apply – 10 days of self-isolation and mandatory use of quarantine wristband, which will be fitted at the facility.

Abu Dhabi Airports, the operator of AUH, earlier implemented safety mechanisms at the airport as it restores people’s confidence in traveling.

These airport enhancements include touchless elevator technology, thermal scanners with facial recognition capabilities, as well as sterilization tunnels.