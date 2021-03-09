You are here

Middle East M&A deals buck downward global trend

Middle East M&A deals buck downward global trend
Dubai and the wider region experienced a pickup in M&A activity over the last year. (Reuters)
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

Middle East M&A deals buck downward global trend

Middle East M&A deals buck downward global trend
  • Saudi Arabia a focus of M&A transactions
  • Mideast activity rises as global deals dip
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Dealmakers in the Middle East adapted quickly to pandemic as merger and acquisition (M&A) activity edged higher, Al Arabiya reported, citing PwC.
M&A activity in the region increased 6 percent in 2020 compared to the previous year, bucking a downward global trend.
Globally, the number of completed deals decreased by 9 percent worldwide over the same period, as the pandemic slowed and sometimes stopped transactions, the PwC report said.
A total of 235 deals were concluded in the region last year, compared to 221 deals in 2019. More than half of the transactions were valued at less than $100 million, and 6 deals worth more than $1 billion.
Optimism is returning with the vaccination campaign launch, but recovery will vary greatly in different sectors, said Ovais Chhotani, partner in the transaction services sector at PwC Middle East.
He added that companies should focus on customers, digital transformation and localization of supply chains, as these are the main factors that will affect the merger and acquisition strategy of investors.
The report also pointed to encouraging signs of IPO activity in Saudi Arabia which is said represented another sign of confidence among investors.

Lebanon crackdown on black market money-changers fails to stem dollar crisis

Lebanon crackdown on black market money-changers fails to stem dollar crisis
Updated 09 March 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon crackdown on black market money-changers fails to stem dollar crisis

Lebanon crackdown on black market money-changers fails to stem dollar crisis
Updated 09 March 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The dollar exchange rate against the Lebanese pound rose again on Tuesday despite the measures taken by the security forces to pursue black market money-changers.

The dollar exchange rate has reached 10,500 Lebanese pounds, a rise of 200 Lebanese pounds since Monday.

Meanwhile, illicit money-changers were pursued by the authorities in Beirut and its suburbs. Money-changers were arrested in Tire and Chtaura, and black market shops that exchange dollars were closed and sealed with red wax.

The security forces raided homes and centers where money-changing activity normally takes place. This move coincided with a ban on local platforms and websites that trade dollars.

The governor of the Banque Du Liban, Riad Salameh, had informed President Michel Aoun and caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab during the financial and security meeting held at the Baabda Palace on Monday that he “cannot control the rise in the exchange rate in the black market nor intervene in the currency market,” explaining that this is a supply and demand market and he does not have more reserves to intervene.

The protests continued on Tuesday but with less momentum. The army and the Internal Security Forces (ISF) reopened the blocked roads by reaching an understanding with the protesters instead of clashing with them. The army and the ISF arrested some protesters who refused to reopen roads, particularly on the Beirut-South roads.

Economic analyst Violette Balaa said that the arrest of illicit currency traders addresses the results but not the causes.

She told Arab News: “Pursuing black market money-changers might control the dollar exchange rate for a very short period of time, but this does not solve the problem. Stopping the collapse of the Lebanese pound requires a radical treatment, and there are no serious indications that steps are being taken toward this treatment.

“Lebanon is still economically isolated from the world, there are no reforms nor government. Hezbollah still controls political decisions, and there are no dollars in the imports market.”

Balaa said: “The rise of the dollar exchange rate during the weekend may have been contrived, but the black market is chaotic in the absence of an executive tool to control it and prevent cybercrimes.”

She added: “The dollar exchange rate is open and has no ceiling as long as there is no rescue government. We hear that there will be no government before the end of Aoun’s term, and we see how the regional crises are not resolved. There is also a press report that said that Hezbollah is buying Syrian lands adjacent to the Lebanese border. All of this contributes to complicating the situation in Lebanon.”

Elsewhere, PM-designate Saad Hariri completed his fifth month of being unable to form a government over his disagreement with the Free Patriotic Movement leadership regarding the blocking third. Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, director general of the Lebanese Public Security, continued mediation between the two sides. He also visited Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Rai on Tuesday.

Walid Ghayad, a spokesman for the Maronite Catholic Patriarchate in Lebanon, said: “The atmosphere of the meeting between the two men is positive, and there is hope for forming a government not too long from now. Pressure must be in all directions to form the government.”

Hariri insists on a government of 18 non-political specialists with no party representation nor quotas.

Hariri, who is in Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The meeting was attended by Russia’s presidential special envoy for the Middle East and North Africa, Mikhail Bogdanov, and Hariri’s envoy for Russian affairs, George Shaaban.

According to Hariri’s media office, the meeting discussed “the developments in Lebanon and the region.”

Topics: Lebanon

Bad loan provisions surged across UAE's four biggest banks last year: Moody's

Bad loan provisions surged across UAE’s four biggest banks last year: Moody’s
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

Bad loan provisions surged across UAE’s four biggest banks last year: Moody’s

Bad loan provisions surged across UAE’s four biggest banks last year: Moody’s
  • Banks have strong buffers despite pandemic
  • Net interest income to remain under pressure
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The four biggest UAE banks reported a 43 percent jump in bad loan provisions last year according to a report from Moody’s.
The credit ratings agency expects UAE bank profitability to remain under pressure in 2021 as provisions increase further.
“The increase in loan loss charges, was related to the pandemic and to the weakening of some large corporate names in the domestic market prior to the pandemic,” said the report. “Although the four banks’ loan loss buffers remain solid, we expect higher provisioning during 2021 due to further asset quality deterioration.”
Banks worldwide have come under pressure over the last year as companies were forced out of business and people’s finances became stretched after losing their jobs. At the same time borrowers found it more difficult to pay back loans on time, placing additional pressure on the balance sheets of big lenders.
Moody’s analyzed the performance of First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Dubai Islamic Bank, which together account for three-quarters of the UAE’s banking sector assets.
Pressure on net interest income, the main revenue source for the banks, is expected to persist through 2021.
However the impact of this will be softened by higher lending volumes as coronavirus-related restrictions ease and the vaccination rollout helps lower infection rates, Moody’s said.

Topics: banking UAE Emirates NBD Moody's

British DIY retail giant B&Q to open in Kingdom

British DIY retail giant B&Q to open in Kingdom
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

British DIY retail giant B&Q to open in Kingdom

British DIY retail giant B&Q to open in Kingdom
  • Housing boom in Kingdom attracts UK DIY chain
  • Home improvement is a rare retail bright spot
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: British DIY retailer B&Q is coming to Saudi Arabia amid rising home ownership across the Kingdom.
The move follows a franchise deal between owner Kingfisher and the Dubai-based Al-Futtaim Group.
B&Q is expected to launch two 50,000-square-foot stores by fall to introduce the DIY franchise to Saudi customers, the company said in a statement.
The news helped to drive up the stock of Kingfisher by 4 percent in early London trading on Tuesday.
“This franchise agreement is a great opportunity to expand our business in the attractive Middle Eastern home improvement market with B&Q, one of our most established retail banners,” said Kingfisher CEO Thierry Garnier.
Home improvement has fared better than most of the retail sector amid the pandemic. Millions of people around the world have used increased time at home to renovate their properties, spurring sales across the DIY retail sector.
The expansion into Saudi Arabia represents a significant move for B&Q and comes amid the development of a local mortgage market in the Kingdom.
The first B&Q stores in Saudi Arabia will stock a full range of home improvement products. Brands on offer will include Kingfisher’s portfolio, including Erbauer, Magnusson and GoodHome, alongside locally and internationally sourced products
The Al-Futtaim Group operates more than 200 brands across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. It has operated the retail franchises in the Middle East for Marks & Spencer since 1998 and for IKEA since 1991.

Topics: retail Saudi Arabia real estate

Oman to cut income tax on SMEs, offer investors long-term residency

Oman to cut income tax on SMEs, offer investors long-term residency
Updated 09 March 2021
Reuters

Oman to cut income tax on SMEs, offer investors long-term residency

Oman to cut income tax on SMEs, offer investors long-term residency
  • State TV also reported Oman will soon offer long-term residency permits for foreign investors
Updated 09 March 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Oman will reduce income tax for small and medium businesses for 2020 and 2021 and will offer long-term residency permits for foreign investors, state TV said on Tuesday.
The plans are part of Oman’s Vision 2040 aimed at diversifying the economy away from oil, which makes up the bulk of state revenues.
Oman is one of the Gulf’s weakest economies and was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices. The International Monetary Fund said last month its economy likely shrank 6.4 percent in 2020 and estimated it would make a modest recovery to 1.8 percent growth this year.
The measures also include income tax being reduced for companies in sectors aimed at economic diversification that will begin operating this year.
Oman will also cut rent at the Duqm Special Economic Zone and industrial areas until the end of 2022.
It said granting longer residencies for foreign investors would be done “in accordance with specific controls and conditions that will be announced later after their study is completed by the Council of Ministers, in addition to incentives related to the market.”
The cabinet also approved a long-term urban growth strategy that “is considered a key enabler for achieving Oman Vision 2040,” state TV said citing Oman’s ruler, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said.

Topics: Oman SMEs economy

UAE licenses second unit of Barakah nuclear power plant

UAE licenses second unit of Barakah nuclear power plant
Updated 09 March 2021
Reuters

UAE licenses second unit of Barakah nuclear power plant

UAE licenses second unit of Barakah nuclear power plant
  • Barakah to supply one quarter of peak demand
  • Nuclear joins gas and solar power projects
Updated 09 March 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: The nuclear regulator in UAE has issued an operating license for the second unit of the Barakah nuclear power plant, an official from the regulator said on Tuesday.
The plant in the Al Dhafrah region of Abu Dhabi, one of the seven emirates making up the UAE and the nation’s capital, is the first nuclear power station in the Arab world and part of the Gulf oil producer’s efforts to diversify its energy mix.
Barakah’s Unit 1 was connected to the national power grid in August and in December reached 100 percent of reactor power capacity during testing.
Unit 1’s commercial operations are expected to start this year, Hamad Al Kaabi, deputy chairman of Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) and the UAE’s representative at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told journalists.
The project has faced delays, some related to training staff as the country builds a nuclear industry from scratch.
Construction on Unit 1 began in 2012 and the plant was expected to start up in 2017, but FANR did not grant a license to the operator Nawah Energy Company until February 2020.
Nawah first applied to FANR for licenses for the two units in 2015.
When completed Barakah, which is being built by Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO), will have four reactors with 5,600 megawatts (MW) of total capacity — equivalent to around 25 percent of the UAE’s peak demand.
Construction of Unit 3 is 94 percent complete and Unit 4 is 87 percent complete, Kaabi said.
Asked about security at the plant, Kaabi said measures were in place to protect the site from physical and cyber threats. He did not provide details.

Topics: nuclear Abu Dhabi Korea UAE construction

