Bad loan provisions surged across UAE's four biggest banks last year: Moody's

Bad loan provisions surged across UAE’s four biggest banks last year: Moody’s
UAE banks are setting aside more money to cover the risk of bad loans. (Reuters)
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

  • Banks have strong buffers despite pandemic
  • Net interest income to remain under pressure
Arab News

DUBAI: The four biggest UAE banks reported a 43 percent jump in bad loan provisions last year according to a report from Moody’s.
The credit ratings agency expects UAE bank profitability to remain under pressure in 2021 as provisions increase further.
“The increase in loan loss charges, was related to the pandemic and to the weakening of some large corporate names in the domestic market prior to the pandemic,” said the report. “Although the four banks’ loan loss buffers remain solid, we expect higher provisioning during 2021 due to further asset quality deterioration.”
Banks worldwide have come under pressure over the last year as companies were forced out of business and people’s finances became stretched after losing their jobs. At the same time borrowers found it more difficult to pay back loans on time, placing additional pressure on the balance sheets of big lenders.
Moody’s analyzed the performance of First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Dubai Islamic Bank, which together account for three-quarters of the UAE’s banking sector assets.
Pressure on net interest income, the main revenue source for the banks, is expected to persist through 2021.
However the impact of this will be softened by higher lending volumes as coronavirus-related restrictions ease and the vaccination rollout helps lower infection rates, Moody’s said.

Topics: banking UAE Emirates NBD Moody's

PIF's Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company issues $1.07bn sukuk

PIF’s Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company issues $1.07bn sukuk
Arab News

  • Issuance is part of Vision 2030 strategy to provide liquidity to the Kingdom’s housing market
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company (SRC) has announced SR4 billion ($1.07 billion) in long-term sukuk issuances, providing liquidity to the Kingdom’s housing market.

The real estate finance company, owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), recently launched a SR10 billion sukuk program targeting local investors.

The latest issuance was offered in seven- and 10-year tenors and was part of a private offering to Saudi-based institutional investors.

“The successful Sukuk issuance demonstrates confidence among the investor community and trust in a robust housing market in the Kingdom and more broadly a resilient Saudi economy,” Majed Al-Hogail, the minister of housing and chairman of the SRC, said in a statement.

Al-Hogail said the sukuk program will help the Kingdom achieve its housing goals under Vision 2030, where mortgages are more affordable and accessible to Saudi citizens.

“The latest sovereign-guaranteed offering, underpinned by favorable cost of funding and terms, will further provide liquidity to the Saudi housing market that helps our citizens climb the housing ladder,” he said.

“This issuance will also contribute to the realization of the Public Investment Fund’s strategy, a key driver in promoting the growth of the Saudi economy and diversifying sources of income by launching new sectors, including a secondary market for real estate financing,” Al-Hogail added.

The minister noted a strong investor interest in the SRC issuance, attracting an orderbook in excess of SR8 billion, which represented an oversubscription of 2.15 times. This also demonstrated SRC’s “growing presence and importance as a catalyst” in the Saudi housing sector, HSBC Saudi Arabia’s Faisal Qadri said.

The SRC was established by the PIF in 2017 to be the pillar of Saudi Arabia housing market by acting as a catalyst for accessible and affordable home financing solutions. When it was launched, it set a target of 10 percent of total residential mortgage loans by the end of 2020 and 20 percent over the next few years.

Under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan, the government is aiming to increase homeownership in the Kingdom to 70 percent, up from 45 percent in 2017.

According to the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), the total number of new residential mortgage loans approved in the Kingdom in January 2021 grew 35 percent year-on-year.

The total value of mortgages surging 60 percent year-on-year to SR16.4 billion in the first month of 2021, SAMA said. According to a report by the US-Saudi Business Council (USSBC), the number of new residential mortgages for individuals in 2020 totalled SR136.2 billion, an 83 percent year-on-year increase.

The report also found that the number of families moving into homes through the Ministry of Housing’s Sakani affordable housing program grew 27 percent year-on-year to 138,300.

“The three main factors that will drive demand for housing are concentrated on a growing young population, rising income per capita, and the downsizing of the Saudi average household size,” Albara’a Alwazir, an economist at USSBC, said in the report.

“The evolution of these three factors will lead to the need for additional affordable housing options to meet pent-up demand. To reduce the supply and demand imbalance, the Kingdom will need to construct an additional 1.2 million homes over the next 10 years to reach a total housing stock of 4.96 million units by 2030. Demand will approximately grow from 99,600 units in 2021 to 153,000 units by 2030 with an average of 124,000 units over the next 10 years,” he added.

Topics: Public Investment Fund (PIF) Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company (SRC) Sukuk

Vodafone says tower business could be worth $17.4bn at float

Vodafone says tower business could be worth $17.4bn at float
AFP

  • Vantage Towers’ portfolio includes towers, masts and rooftop sites
AFP

LONDON: British mobile phone giant Vodafone said Tuesday it had set the price range for the upcoming German stock market flotation of its towers business, valuing the unit at up to €14.7 billion ($17.4 billion).

The share sale comes amid increasing demand for mobile telecommunications connectivity across Europe driven by data growth, 5G rollout and regulatory coverage obligations.

Vantage Tower’s first day of trading on the Frankfurt stock market is expected to be on or around March 18, with a price-per-share range of between €22.5 and €29, Vodafone said in a statement.

The initial public offering (IPO) “implies a total market capitalization for Vantage Towers of €11.4 billion to €14.7 billion,” it added. Digital Colony, a digital infrastructure investor and operator based in the US, has agreed to be a cornerstone investor in the IPO, alongside RRJ, a global equity fund based in Singapore, with commitments of €500 million and €450 million, respectively.

“The Vantage Towers IPO is moving ahead at pace,” Vantage Towers chief executive Vivek Badrinath said in the statement.

“Today’s price range announcement is accompanied by the news that two leading global investors have committed to cornerstone our IPO with the purchase of €950 million of shares at the offer price.”

Vantage Towers’ portfolio includes towers, masts and rooftop sites.

Topics: Vodafone Vantage Towers

EU says 'transparency' a must to lure investments

EU says ‘transparency’ a must to lure investments
  • Any investment to a country that can lead to jobs is a good thing. What we want to ensure is that there isn’t a backtracking of the rights of workers
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: The EU ambassador in Pakistan has said that Islamabad should ensure the implementation of labor laws in special economic zones being set up under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) so that European businesses would also come forward to invest in the $60-billion agreement with Beijing to build energy and infrastructure projects.

Western officials have repeatedly criticized CPEC, saying the project is not sufficiently transparent and will saddle Pakistan with the burden of expensive Chinese loans.

“Any investment to a country that can lead to jobs is a good thing,” Androulla Kaminara, ambassador of the EU to Pakistan, told Arab News in a wide-ranging interview last week. “What we want to ensure is that there isn’t a backtracking of the rights of workers or environmental protection in specific economic zones.”

The ambassador said the EU would want transparency, predictability and information about the laws, as well as to see how long tax breaks would be applicable in the strategic economic zone so that European companies could also invest in Pakistan.

“More transparency and more predictability on these types of things will attract investments here,” she said.

Kaminara said the EU had urged the Pakistan government to limit the number of crimes that carried the death penalty as part of its obligations under the Genera­lized System of Preferences-Plus (GSP-Plus) status that has helped the country boost its exports from 4.5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) in 2014 to 7.5 billion euros last year.

The European Parliament Committee on Inter­national Trade last year extended the GSP-Plus status granted to Pakistan in 2014, which enables the country to enjoy preferential duties on exports for the next two years.

The EU’s GSP removes import duties from products coming into the EU market from vulnerable developing countries to alleviate poverty and create jobs.

“Under the GSP-plus obligation, Pakistan should limit the number of crimes that lead to the death penalty,” Kaminara said, adding that the EU would convince countries to eliminate the death penalty, but under the GSP-Plus regime, UN conventions mandate in the very least that the number of crimes leading to the death sentence be limited.

Pakistan has 33 crimes that carry the death penalty and over 4,000 people on death row. “So obviously, we would like to see some addressing of this issue,” Kaminara said, adding the EU would not prescribe where the death penalty should be applied.

Pakistan’s GSP-Plus status has been extended until 2022, but the country has to ensure tangible improvement in its human rights and labor laws record to keep enjoying the preferential incentives.

The EU accounts for at least 33 percent of Pakistan’s total global exports, composed mainly of textile and leather products. The EU published its last report on Pakistan’s progress on the 27 UN conventions in February 2020, citing “mixed progress.”

Under the obligations, Pakistan is required to enact legislation on enforced disappearances, ensure the wellbeing of journalists, appoint human rights commissioners and provide a conducive working environment to aid workers and civil society.

“One of our concerns is the bill for the protection of journalists, which has not been actually tabled, though we understand that this bill has been drafted,” Kaminara said.

The ambassador lauded a recent Supreme Court judgment barring the death penalty for at least three inmates with mental disorders.

“I have to note that most of these people on death row are not there on the basis of terrorist charges, which is of course of particular concern to Pakistan. For other types of crimes, however, we won’t expect them to lead to the death sentence,” she said.

The EU has also been working with the Pakistani judiciary to improve access to justice, manage caseloads and ensure swift delivery of justice to litigants. Under the program, the Pakistani chief justice would undertake study visits to European countries for training, exchange of knowledge and experience.

“It’s a peer-to-peer knowledge transfer program,” she said.

The EU is spending around 100 million euros annually in Pakistan under its development cooperation program to train and enhance the capacity of the police to collect evidence and curb sexual violence against women. It is also financing a forensic laboratory in Lahore to upgrade its equipment to ensure that evidence is not lost, the ambassador said.

“Properly handled evidence can help the judiciary prosecute in certain cases, while evidence that is not properly handled, such as lost fingerprints, can mean that perpetrators of crimes are not convicted,” Kaminara said.

The ambassador said the EU was launching a 90-million-euro program for business development at the local level in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh to help women entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises.

“We are working actively with the business community in Pakistan to see what opportunities exist and what potential impediments exist for them to export in the EU,” she said. “This country has quite a lot of talent, not just in men, but also in women, and if the country is to develop, you need the totality of the talent to be able to participate in business.”

The ambassador also acknowledged Pakistan’s performance to meet an action play by the Financial Action Task Force so that it could be removed from the global watchdog’s grey list of countries with inadequate terror funding controls.

“Huge progress was made,” she said.

Topics: Pakistan Androulla Kaminara European Union CPEC

Lebanon crackdown on black market money-changers fails to stem dollar crisis

Lebanon crackdown on black market money-changers fails to stem dollar crisis
NAJIA HOUSSARI

NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The dollar exchange rate against the Lebanese pound rose again on Tuesday despite the measures taken by the security forces to pursue black market money-changers.

The dollar exchange rate has reached 10,500 Lebanese pounds, a rise of 200 Lebanese pounds since Monday.

Meanwhile, illicit money-changers were pursued by the authorities in Beirut and its suburbs. Money-changers were arrested in Tire and Chtaura, and black market shops that exchange dollars were closed and sealed with red wax.

The security forces raided homes and centers where money-changing activity normally takes place. This move coincided with a ban on local platforms and websites that trade dollars.

The governor of the Banque Du Liban, Riad Salameh, had informed President Michel Aoun and caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab during the financial and security meeting held at the Baabda Palace on Monday that he “cannot control the rise in the exchange rate in the black market nor intervene in the currency market,” explaining that this is a supply and demand market and he does not have more reserves to intervene.

The protests continued on Tuesday but with less momentum. The army and the Internal Security Forces (ISF) reopened the blocked roads by reaching an understanding with the protesters instead of clashing with them. The army and the ISF arrested some protesters who refused to reopen roads, particularly on the Beirut-South roads.

Economic analyst Violette Balaa said that the arrest of illicit currency traders addresses the results but not the causes.

She told Arab News: “Pursuing black market money-changers might control the dollar exchange rate for a very short period of time, but this does not solve the problem. Stopping the collapse of the Lebanese pound requires a radical treatment, and there are no serious indications that steps are being taken toward this treatment.

“Lebanon is still economically isolated from the world, there are no reforms nor government. Hezbollah still controls political decisions, and there are no dollars in the imports market.”

Balaa said: “The rise of the dollar exchange rate during the weekend may have been contrived, but the black market is chaotic in the absence of an executive tool to control it and prevent cybercrimes.”

She added: “The dollar exchange rate is open and has no ceiling as long as there is no rescue government. We hear that there will be no government before the end of Aoun’s term, and we see how the regional crises are not resolved. There is also a press report that said that Hezbollah is buying Syrian lands adjacent to the Lebanese border. All of this contributes to complicating the situation in Lebanon.”

Elsewhere, PM-designate Saad Hariri completed his fifth month of being unable to form a government over his disagreement with the Free Patriotic Movement leadership regarding the blocking third. Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, director general of the Lebanese Public Security, continued mediation between the two sides. He also visited Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Rai on Tuesday.

Walid Ghayad, a spokesman for the Maronite Catholic Patriarchate in Lebanon, said: “The atmosphere of the meeting between the two men is positive, and there is hope for forming a government not too long from now. Pressure must be in all directions to form the government.”

Hariri insists on a government of 18 non-political specialists with no party representation nor quotas.

Hariri, who is in Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The meeting was attended by Russia’s presidential special envoy for the Middle East and North Africa, Mikhail Bogdanov, and Hariri’s envoy for Russian affairs, George Shaaban.

According to Hariri’s media office, the meeting discussed “the developments in Lebanon and the region.”

Topics: Lebanon

British DIY retail giant B&Q to open in Kingdom

British DIY retail giant B&Q to open in Kingdom
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

  • Housing boom in Kingdom attracts UK DIY chain
  • Home improvement is a rare retail bright spot
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

RIYADH: British DIY retailer B&Q is coming to Saudi Arabia amid rising home ownership across the Kingdom.
The move follows a franchise deal between owner Kingfisher and the Dubai-based Al-Futtaim Group.
B&Q is expected to launch two 50,000-square-foot stores by fall to introduce the DIY franchise to Saudi customers, the company said in a statement.
The news helped to drive up the stock of Kingfisher by 4 percent in early London trading on Tuesday.
“This franchise agreement is a great opportunity to expand our business in the attractive Middle Eastern home improvement market with B&Q, one of our most established retail banners,” said Kingfisher CEO Thierry Garnier.
Home improvement has fared better than most of the retail sector amid the pandemic. Millions of people around the world have used increased time at home to renovate their properties, spurring sales across the DIY retail sector.
The expansion into Saudi Arabia represents a significant move for B&Q and comes amid the development of a local mortgage market in the Kingdom.
The first B&Q stores in Saudi Arabia will stock a full range of home improvement products. Brands on offer will include Kingfisher’s portfolio, including Erbauer, Magnusson and GoodHome, alongside locally and internationally sourced products
The Al-Futtaim Group operates more than 200 brands across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. It has operated the retail franchises in the Middle East for Marks & Spencer since 1998 and for IKEA since 1991.

Topics: retail Saudi Arabia real estate

